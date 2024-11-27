Maharashtra New CM: मैंने पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह को फोन किया था?, एकनाथ शिंदे ने कहा- बीजेपी निर्णय का पालन करूंगा

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: November 27, 2024 05:01 PM2024-11-27T17:01:47+5:302024-11-27T17:08:54+5:30

Maharashtra New CM Live: महाराष्ट्र भाजपा प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने एकनाथ शिंदे को यह स्पष्ट करने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया है कि वह नये मुख्यमंत्री पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के फैसले को स्वीकार करेंगे।

Maharashtra New CM Live Eknath Shinde Says He Will Accept BJP’s Decision On CM Pick called PM Modi and Amit Shah BJP's decision see video | Maharashtra New CM: मैंने पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह को फोन किया था?, एकनाथ शिंदे ने कहा- बीजेपी निर्णय का पालन करूंगा

file photo

HighlightsMaharashtra New CM Live: महायुति गठबंधन राज्य के लोगों के हितों के लिए लड़ा है।Maharashtra New CM Live: कोई नाराज नहीं है। हमने महायुति के रूप में काम किया है।Maharashtra New CM Live: अगले मुख्यमंत्री को नामित करने के भाजपा के फैसले का पूरा समर्थन करेगी।

Maharashtra New CM Live: एकनाथ शिंदे ने मंगलवार को संकेत दिया कि वह अब महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री पद छोड़ने के लिए तैयार हैं। वह शीर्ष पद पर भाजपा के फैसले का समर्थन करेंगे। उन्होंने राजभवन में राज्यपाल सीपी राधाकृष्णन को अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया है। शिंदे अब इस पद के लिए नए नेता के शपथ लेने तक महाराष्ट्र के कार्यवाहक मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में काम करेंगे। मौजूदा सरकार का कार्यकाल 26 नवंबर को समाप्त हो गया था। इस्तीफे के दौरान शिंदे के साथ उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फड़नवीस और अजीत पवार भी थे। महायुति गठबंधन ने भारी जीत हासिल की और सत्ता में वापसी की।

 

महायुति ने 23 नवंबर को जादुई संख्या को आसानी से पार कर लिया था। भाजपा ने 132 से सीटें जीतीं और शिवसेना और राकांपा ने क्रमशः 57 और 41 सीटें जीतीं। महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने बुधवार को कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) का शीर्ष नेतृत्व जिसे भी राज्य का अगला मुख्यमंत्री घोषित करेगा, वह उसका पूरी तरह समर्थन करेंगे।

 

शिंदे ने यहां अपने आवास पर संवाददाताओं से कहा, ‘‘मैंने कल प्रधानमंत्री मोदी (नरेन्द्र मोदी) और अमित शाह को फोन किया था और उनसे (मुख्यमंत्री पद पर) फैसला करने को कहा था। मैंने उन्हें आश्वासन दिया है कि वे जो भी निर्णय लेंगे, मैं उसका पालन करूंगा।’’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हमारी शिवसेना महाराष्ट्र के अगले मुख्यमंत्री को नामित करने के भाजपा के फैसले का पूरा समर्थन करेगी।

हमारी तरफ से कोई अडंगा नहीं है।’’ शिंदे ने उन खबरों को भी खारिज कर दिया कि उनके नेतृत्व में सत्तारूढ़ महायुति गठबंधन को शानदार जीत हासिल करने के बावजूद दोबारा मुख्यमंत्री नहीं बनाए जाने से वह निराश हैं। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘कोई नाराज नहीं है। हमने महायुति के रूप में काम किया है।’’ 

महाराष्ट्र भाजपा प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने एकनाथ शिंदे को यह स्पष्ट करने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया है कि वह नये मुख्यमंत्री पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के फैसले को स्वीकार करेंगे। एमवीए ने मुख्यमंत्री पद के लिए लड़ा, महायुति गठबंधन राज्य के लोगों के हितों के लिए लड़ा है।

 

टॅग्स :Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024Eknath ShindeDevendra FadnavisBJPShiv Senaमहाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम 2024एकनाथ शिंदेदेवेंद्र फड़नवीसशिव सेना