Maharashtra New CM: मैंने पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह को फोन किया था?, एकनाथ शिंदे ने कहा- बीजेपी निर्णय का पालन करूंगा

Maharashtra New CM Live: एकनाथ शिंदे ने मंगलवार को संकेत दिया कि वह अब महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री पद छोड़ने के लिए तैयार हैं। वह शीर्ष पद पर भाजपा के फैसले का समर्थन करेंगे। उन्होंने राजभवन में राज्यपाल सीपी राधाकृष्णन को अपना इस्तीफा सौंप दिया है। शिंदे अब इस पद के लिए नए नेता के शपथ लेने तक महाराष्ट्र के कार्यवाहक मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में काम करेंगे। मौजूदा सरकार का कार्यकाल 26 नवंबर को समाप्त हो गया था। इस्तीफे के दौरान शिंदे के साथ उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फड़नवीस और अजीत पवार भी थे। महायुति गठबंधन ने भारी जीत हासिल की और सत्ता में वापसी की।

#WATCH | Thane: While speaking about the CM face for Maharashtra, caretaker CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "...A meeting of all three parties (of Mahayuti) will be held with Amit Shah tomorrow (28th November). Detailed discussions will be held in that meeting. After… pic.twitter.com/1mfPokGGB3 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

महायुति ने 23 नवंबर को जादुई संख्या को आसानी से पार कर लिया था। भाजपा ने 132 से सीटें जीतीं और शिवसेना और राकांपा ने क्रमशः 57 और 41 सीटें जीतीं। महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे ने बुधवार को कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) का शीर्ष नेतृत्व जिसे भी राज्य का अगला मुख्यमंत्री घोषित करेगा, वह उसका पूरी तरह समर्थन करेंगे।

VIDEO | "My identity of a 'Ladla Bhai' is above all posts. I consider myself fortunate for this. For the past 3-4 days, there are discussions that someone is angry and sitting in the house... we are not those who get angry, we are those who fight, work and bring change in… pic.twitter.com/Yu9bqFZMD0 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2024

VIDEO | "This govt is of the common man. I never considered myself as the CM, I am a common man who works for the common man... On one hand, we brought development and on the other hand, we brought welfare schemes. I know what poverty is, I am a farmer's son... you got to have… pic.twitter.com/p23w1RAN03— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2024

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: On being asked about the CM face, Former Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says "The answer to this will be given soon. All senior members of the 3 parties of Mahayuti are taking a decision on this together..." pic.twitter.com/S8esemlfyG — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2024

शिंदे ने यहां अपने आवास पर संवाददाताओं से कहा, ‘‘मैंने कल प्रधानमंत्री मोदी (नरेन्द्र मोदी) और अमित शाह को फोन किया था और उनसे (मुख्यमंत्री पद पर) फैसला करने को कहा था। मैंने उन्हें आश्वासन दिया है कि वे जो भी निर्णय लेंगे, मैं उसका पालन करूंगा।’’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हमारी शिवसेना महाराष्ट्र के अगले मुख्यमंत्री को नामित करने के भाजपा के फैसले का पूरा समर्थन करेगी।

VIDEO | "The landslide victory that Mahayuti has got, I thank everyone for that, our 'ladli bahinas', ladle brothers, ladle farmers... The opportunity to work for 2.5 years as CM, the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a Shiv Sainik the CM... that dream was fulfilled by PM Modi… pic.twitter.com/xzvb1xSi20 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2024

हमारी तरफ से कोई अडंगा नहीं है।’’ शिंदे ने उन खबरों को भी खारिज कर दिया कि उनके नेतृत्व में सत्तारूढ़ महायुति गठबंधन को शानदार जीत हासिल करने के बावजूद दोबारा मुख्यमंत्री नहीं बनाए जाने से वह निराश हैं। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘कोई नाराज नहीं है। हमने महायुति के रूप में काम किया है।’’

महाराष्ट्र भाजपा प्रमुख चंद्रशेखर बावनकुले ने एकनाथ शिंदे को यह स्पष्ट करने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया है कि वह नये मुख्यमंत्री पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के फैसले को स्वीकार करेंगे। एमवीए ने मुख्यमंत्री पद के लिए लड़ा, महायुति गठबंधन राज्य के लोगों के हितों के लिए लड़ा है।

VIDEO | Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule (@cbawankule) addresses a press conference in Nagpur.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7)

VIDEO | "One of the senior leaders of Mahayuti, who has taken the alliance in the right direction and someone who has a big heart... I would like to thank our CM Eknath Shinde. He has cleared all doubts and said that he will abide by the decision taken by PM Modi, Amit Shah and… pic.twitter.com/qenz7XbXqd— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2024

