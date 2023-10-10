Delhi excise scam: 13 अक्टूबर तक ईडी हिरासत में रहेंगे आप सांसद संजय सिंह, जांच में नहीं कर रहे सहयोग!
By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: October 10, 2023 04:07 PM2023-10-10T16:07:27+5:302023-10-10T16:15:47+5:30
Delhi excise scam: अदालत ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली आबकारी नीति घोटाला मामले से संबंधित धन शोधन मामले में गिरफ्तार आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता एवं सांसद संजय सिंह की प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की हिरासत 13 अक्टूबर तक बढ़ा दी।
Delhi excise scam: आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद संजय सिंह पर नकेल कस दिया गया है। दिल्ली आबकारी मामले अदालत ने संजय सिंह की ईडी हिरासत 13 अक्टूबर तक बढ़ा दी है। दिल्ली की राऊज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने सिंह मामले में सुनवाई की 3 दिन और हिरासत को बढ़ा दी।
विशेष न्यायाधीश एम.के. नागपाल ने केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी द्वारा दायर एक आवेदन पर यह आदेश दिया। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने संजय सिंह पर जांच में सहयोग न करने का आरोप लगाते हुए उनकी हिरासत की अवधि पांच दिन बढ़ाने का अनुरोध किया था।
पांच दिन की ईडी हिरासत के बाद उन्हें अदालत में पेश किया गया। ईडी ने इस आधार पर आगे की हिरासत की मांग की थी कि वह सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। उनके करीबी सर्वेश मिश्रा भी सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। एजेंसी ने यह भी कहा कि एकत्र की गई सामग्री से पता चलता है कि शराब लाइसेंस को मंजूरी देने के लिए रिश्वत की मांग की गई थी।
