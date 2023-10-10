Delhi excise scam: 13 अक्टूबर तक ईडी हिरासत में रहेंगे आप सांसद संजय सिंह, जांच में नहीं कर रहे सहयोग!

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: October 10, 2023 04:07 PM2023-10-10T16:07:27+5:302023-10-10T16:15:47+5:30

Delhi excise scam: अदालत ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली आबकारी नीति घोटाला मामले से संबंधित धन शोधन मामले में गिरफ्तार आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता एवं सांसद संजय सिंह की प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की हिरासत 13 अक्टूबर तक बढ़ा दी।

Delhi excise scam Court extends AAP leader Sanjay Singh's ED custody till October 13 custody grounds that he is not cooperating associate Sarvesh Mishra see video  | Delhi excise scam: 13 अक्टूबर तक ईडी हिरासत में रहेंगे आप सांसद संजय सिंह, जांच में नहीं कर रहे सहयोग!

Delhi excise scam: 13 अक्टूबर तक ईडी हिरासत में रहेंगे आप सांसद संजय सिंह, जांच में नहीं कर रहे सहयोग!

Next
Highlightsआम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद संजय सिंह पर नकेल कस दिया गया है।अदालत ने संजय सिंह की ईडी हिरासत 13 अक्टूबर तक बढ़ा दी है। पांच दिन की ईडी हिरासत के बाद अदालत में पेश किया गया।

Delhi excise scam: आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद संजय सिंह पर नकेल कस दिया गया है। दिल्ली आबकारी मामले अदालत ने संजय सिंह की ईडी हिरासत 13 अक्टूबर तक बढ़ा दी है। दिल्ली की राऊज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने सिंह मामले में सुनवाई की 3 दिन और हिरासत को बढ़ा दी।

विशेष न्यायाधीश एम.के. नागपाल ने केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी द्वारा दायर एक आवेदन पर यह आदेश दिया। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने संजय सिंह पर जांच में सहयोग न करने का आरोप लगाते हुए उनकी हिरासत की अवधि पांच दिन बढ़ाने का अनुरोध किया था।

पांच दिन की ईडी हिरासत के बाद उन्हें अदालत में पेश किया गया। ईडी ने इस आधार पर आगे की हिरासत की मांग की थी कि वह सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। उनके करीबी सर्वेश मिश्रा भी सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। एजेंसी ने यह भी कहा कि एकत्र की गई सामग्री से पता चलता है कि शराब लाइसेंस को मंजूरी देने के लिए रिश्वत की मांग की गई थी।

Web Title: Delhi excise scam Court extends AAP leader Sanjay Singh's ED custody till October 13 custody grounds that he is not cooperating associate Sarvesh Mishra see video 

भारत से जुड़ी हिंदी खबरों और देश दुनिया खबरों के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे. यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा लाइक करे

टॅग्स :sanjay singhenforcement directorateAam Aadmi Partycourtसंजय सिंहप्रवर्तन निदेशालयकोर्ट