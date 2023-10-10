Delhi excise scam: 13 अक्टूबर तक ईडी हिरासत में रहेंगे आप सांसद संजय सिंह, जांच में नहीं कर रहे सहयोग!

Highlights आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद संजय सिंह पर नकेल कस दिया गया है। अदालत ने संजय सिंह की ईडी हिरासत 13 अक्टूबर तक बढ़ा दी है। पांच दिन की ईडी हिरासत के बाद अदालत में पेश किया गया।

Delhi excise scam: आम आदमी पार्टी के सांसद संजय सिंह पर नकेल कस दिया गया है। दिल्ली आबकारी मामले अदालत ने संजय सिंह की ईडी हिरासत 13 अक्टूबर तक बढ़ा दी है। दिल्ली की राऊज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने सिंह मामले में सुनवाई की 3 दिन और हिरासत को बढ़ा दी।

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP workers hold protest over party MP Sanjay Singh's arrest.



AAP MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by ED in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case, on 4th October. pic.twitter.com/gyPXy6MvjR — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2023

विशेष न्यायाधीश एम.के. नागपाल ने केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी द्वारा दायर एक आवेदन पर यह आदेश दिया। प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) ने संजय सिंह पर जांच में सहयोग न करने का आरोप लगाते हुए उनकी हिरासत की अवधि पांच दिन बढ़ाने का अनुरोध किया था।

Delhi excise scam: Court extends AAP leader Sanjay Singh's ED custody till October 13 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2023

Sher Sanjay Singh blasts Anpadh-Adani Corruption.



He won't stop.

He's not scared. And,

He will never step back.#संजय_सिंह_शेर_हैpic.twitter.com/V0ycATWZMs — Dr Ranjan (@AAPforNewIndia) October 10, 2023

पांच दिन की ईडी हिरासत के बाद उन्हें अदालत में पेश किया गया। ईडी ने इस आधार पर आगे की हिरासत की मांग की थी कि वह सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। उनके करीबी सर्वेश मिश्रा भी सहयोग नहीं कर रहे हैं। एजेंसी ने यह भी कहा कि एकत्र की गई सामग्री से पता चलता है कि शराब लाइसेंस को मंजूरी देने के लिए रिश्वत की मांग की गई थी।

Delhi excise policy matter | Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court extends custody of AAP MP Sanjay Singh for further 3 days. He was produced in court after five days of ED custody.



ED had sought further custody on the grounds that he is not cooperating. His close associate Sarvesh Mishra… pic.twitter.com/FgVcmNoQBl — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2023

A Delhi court extended #AAP Rajya Sabha MP #SanjaySingh's ED custody by three days.



He was produced before Special Judge MK Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court, on expiry of his five-day police custody, in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the now-scrapped excise… pic.twitter.com/Yuaeg4va4G — IANS (@ians_india) October 10, 2023

