Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: यूपीएससी की तैयारी कर रहे तीन विद्यार्थी डूबे कैसे?, सीबीआई को जांच सौंपी, कोर्ट ने दिल्ली पुलिस और एमसीडी की बखिया उधेड़ी

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: August 2, 2024 05:20 PM2024-08-02T17:20:50+5:302024-08-02T17:28:22+5:30

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: दिल्ली के प्रशासनिक, वित्तीय, भौतिक ढांचे पर पुनर्विचार का समय आ गया है। मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में समिति गठित की।

Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy live High Court transfers investigation deaths three UPSC aspirants in Rajendra Nagar to CBI seriousness incidents | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: यूपीएससी की तैयारी कर रहे तीन विद्यार्थी डूबे कैसे?, सीबीआई को जांच सौंपी, कोर्ट ने दिल्ली पुलिस और एमसीडी की बखिया उधेड़ी

file photo

HighlightsDelhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: एमसीडी के अधिकारियों को कोई परवाह नहीं है। Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: आपने भूमिगत तल में घुसने वाले बारिश के पानी का चालान नहीं काटा।Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में समिति गठित की।

नई दिल्लीः कोचिंग सेंटर हादसे पर दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने दिल्ली सरकार, एमसीडी और पुलिस पर सख्त टिप्पणी की है।  कोचिंग सेंटर में छात्रों की मौत के मामले में एसयूवी चालक की गिरफ्तारी पर दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने पुलिस से कहा कि गनीमत है कि आपने भूमिगत तल में घुसने वाले बारिश के पानी का चालान नहीं काटा। दिल्ली HC ने दिल्ली के प्रशासनिक, वित्तीय, भौतिक बुनियादी ढांचे पर फिर से विचार करने के लिए GNCTD के मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में एक समिति के गठन का निर्देश दिया। DDA उपाध्यक्ष, MCD अध्यक्ष और पुलिस आयुक्त सहित सदस्य शामिल होंगे।

समिति को आठ सप्ताह के भीतर अपनी रिपोर्ट देनी होगी। कोचिंग सेंटर मौत केस पर दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने सख्त टिप्पणी की है। कोचिंग सेंटर हादसे पर उच्च न्यायालय ने पूछा कि एमसीडी अधिकारियों ने राजेंद्र नगर में बरसाती नालों में जल निकासी की खराब स्थिति के बारे में आयुक्त को क्यों नहीं बताया।

कोर्ट ने कहा कि समझ में नहीं आ रहा कि यूपीएससी की तैयारी कर रहे तीन विद्यार्थी डूब कैसे गए। यह आम बात हो गई है और एमसीडी के अधिकारियों को कोई परवाह नहीं है। उच्च न्यायालय ने आपराधिक मामले की जांच दिल्ली पुलिस से सीबीआई को सौंपी है। न्यायालय ने राजेंद्र नगर में अतिक्रमण, अनधिकृत निर्माण को हटाने का आदेश दिया है।

Web Title: Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy live High Court transfers investigation deaths three UPSC aspirants in Rajendra Nagar to CBI seriousness incidents

भारत से जुड़ीहिंदी खबरोंऔर देश दुनिया खबरोंके लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे.यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा Facebook Pageलाइक करे

टॅग्स :delhi high courtDelhi Municipal Corporationदिल्ली हाईकोर्ट