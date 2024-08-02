Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: यूपीएससी की तैयारी कर रहे तीन विद्यार्थी डूबे कैसे?, सीबीआई को जांच सौंपी, कोर्ट ने दिल्ली पुलिस और एमसीडी की बखिया उधेड़ी

Highlights Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: एमसीडी के अधिकारियों को कोई परवाह नहीं है। Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: आपने भूमिगत तल में घुसने वाले बारिश के पानी का चालान नहीं काटा। Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy: मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में समिति गठित की।

नई दिल्लीः कोचिंग सेंटर हादसे पर दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने दिल्ली सरकार, एमसीडी और पुलिस पर सख्त टिप्पणी की है। कोचिंग सेंटर में छात्रों की मौत के मामले में एसयूवी चालक की गिरफ्तारी पर दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने पुलिस से कहा कि गनीमत है कि आपने भूमिगत तल में घुसने वाले बारिश के पानी का चालान नहीं काटा। दिल्ली HC ने दिल्ली के प्रशासनिक, वित्तीय, भौतिक बुनियादी ढांचे पर फिर से विचार करने के लिए GNCTD के मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में एक समिति के गठन का निर्देश दिया। DDA उपाध्यक्ष, MCD अध्यक्ष और पुलिस आयुक्त सहित सदस्य शामिल होंगे।

The High Court observed that recent tragedies have demonstrated that court directions are not being followed thoroughly by civic agencies. The court criticized the administrative situation in Delhi, highlighting that multiple authorities are merely shifting responsibility

समिति को आठ सप्ताह के भीतर अपनी रिपोर्ट देनी होगी। कोचिंग सेंटर मौत केस पर दिल्ली उच्च न्यायालय ने सख्त टिप्पणी की है। कोचिंग सेंटर हादसे पर उच्च न्यायालय ने पूछा कि एमसीडी अधिकारियों ने राजेंद्र नगर में बरसाती नालों में जल निकासी की खराब स्थिति के बारे में आयुक्त को क्यों नहीं बताया।

Delhi High Court transfers the investigation into the deaths of three UPSC aspirants in Rajendra Nagar to CBI. The court cited the seriousness of the incidents and the potential involvement of corruption by public servants as reasons for this decision.



Delhi High Court directed

कोर्ट ने कहा कि समझ में नहीं आ रहा कि यूपीएससी की तैयारी कर रहे तीन विद्यार्थी डूब कैसे गए। यह आम बात हो गई है और एमसीडी के अधिकारियों को कोई परवाह नहीं है। उच्च न्यायालय ने आपराधिक मामले की जांच दिल्ली पुलिस से सीबीआई को सौंपी है। न्यायालय ने राजेंद्र नगर में अतिक्रमण, अनधिकृत निर्माण को हटाने का आदेश दिया है।

Delhi HC directs the formation of a committee headed by the Chief Secretary of GNCTD, with members including the Vice Chairman of the DDA, the MCD Chairman, and the Commissioner of Police to re-look at Delhi's administrative, financial, physical infrastructure.



Committee need to

