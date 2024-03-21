Congress press conference in Delhi: हमलोग 2 रुपये खर्च नहीं कर पा रहे, राहुल गांधी ने कहा- रेलवे टिकट खरीद नहीं सकते, देखें वीडियो

Highlights चुनाव आयोग ने कुछ नहीं कहा। कांग्रेस पार्टी के बैंक अकाउंट फ्रीज कर दिए गए। मोदी सरकार और भाजपा पर जमकर हमला किया।

Congress press conference in Delhi: कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे और राहुल गांधी ने दिल्ली में एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन को संबोधित कर मोदी सरकार और भाजपा पर जमकर हमला किया। राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि हमलोग 2 रुपये खर्च नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। रेलवे टिकट खरीद नहीं सकते। कांग्रेस पार्टी के बैंक अकाउंट फ्रीज कर दिए गए। किसी कोर्ट ने, चुनाव आयोग ने कुछ नहीं कहा। यहां कोई लोकतंत्र नहीं है। लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले कई माह के बाद सोनिया गांधी प्रेस कांफ्रेस में आईं। मोदी सरकार पर जमकर कोसा।

#WATCH | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi address a press conference in Delhi pic.twitter.com/J8IC19msGF — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि हमारे सारे बैंक खातों से लेनदेन पर रोक लगा दी गई है, हम प्रचार कार्य नहीं कर सकते। ऐसी संस्थाएं हैं जिनसे लोकतांत्रिक ढांचे की रक्षा करने की अपेक्षा की जाती है लेकिन कुछ नहीं हो रहा है। चुनाव लड़ने की हमारी क्षमता को नुकसान पहुंचा है। यह कांग्रेस के बैंक खातों पर रोकथाम नहीं, यह भारतीय लोकतंत्र पर रोकथाम है।

#WATCH | On freezing of party accounts ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "This is a criminal action on the Congress party, a criminal action done by the Prime Minister and the Home Minister...So, the idea that India is a democracy is a lie. There is no… pic.twitter.com/W9SOKyxU4z — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

कांग्रेस की पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस द्वारा लोगों से इकट्ठा किए गए पैसे को फ्रीज कर दिया गया है। इस चुनौतिपूर्ण स्थिति में भी हम अपना तरफ से प्रभावी चुनाव प्रचार के हर संभव प्रयास कर रहे हैं...मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी कांग्रेस के पैसे पर जानबूझकर हमला किया जा रहा है। यह अलोकतांत्रिक है।

#WATCH | Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi says, "...This issue affects not just Congress, it impacts our democracy itself most fundamentally. A systematic effort is underway by the Prime Minister to cripple the Indian National Congress financially. Funds… pic.twitter.com/HT4dSCuhpc — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

#WATCH | Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "...All our bank accounts have been frozen. We can do no campaign work, we cannot support our workers, we cannot support our candidates...This has been done two months before the election campaign. One notice comes from the 90s, another… pic.twitter.com/nRxm6GL8IF — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

#WATCH | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, says, "Lok Sabha elections have been announced. It is essential for a democracy that elections are conducted in an impartial manner and a level playing ground is provided to all political parties. It should not be that ED,… pic.twitter.com/f11vgbqy3H — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चुनावी बॉन्ड को गैरकानूनी और असंवैधानिक कहा है, उसी की मदद से मौजूदा सत्ताधारी दल ने हज़ारों करोड़ रुपए अपने अकाउंट में भर लिया है और दूसरी तरफ मुख्य विपक्षी दल का बैंक अकाउंट फ्रीज कर दिया गया है। जिससे हम पैसे के अभाव से बराबरी से चुनाव न लड़ पाएं।

#WATCH | Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "Supreme Court called Electoral Bonds illegal and unconstitutional. Under that scheme, the present ruling party filled its accounts with thousands and crores of Rupees. On the other hand, under a conspiracy, the bank account of… pic.twitter.com/qMzeHsvUHT — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

#WATCH | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi, says "I don't want to mention how the BJP took money from some companies. As SC is probing the matter, I hope the truth will be before us soon. I appeal to the Constitutional institutions that if they want free and fair… pic.twitter.com/M5lj2AEdAA — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

#WATCH | On freezing of party accounts ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken says, "This is not just an attack on accounts of Congress party by the Narendra Modi government but also an attack on democracy in India...Every political party is exempted from… pic.twitter.com/HLsIEMgPLY — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "This is not freezing of Congress party's bank accounts, this is the freezing of Indian democracy. As the biggest opposition party, we are unable to take any action - we can't book advertisements or send our leaders anywhere. This is an… pic.twitter.com/RtKE5yKktr — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

