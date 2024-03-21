Congress press conference in Delhi: हमलोग 2 रुपये खर्च नहीं कर पा रहे, राहुल गांधी ने कहा- रेलवे टिकट खरीद नहीं सकते, देखें वीडियो

March 21, 2024

Congress press conference in Delhi: लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले कई माह के बाद सोनिया गांधी प्रेस कांफ्रेस में आईं। मोदी सरकार पर जमकर कोसा।

Highlightsचुनाव आयोग ने कुछ नहीं कहा। कांग्रेस पार्टी के बैंक अकाउंट फ्रीज कर दिए गए। मोदी सरकार और भाजपा पर जमकर हमला किया।

Congress press conference in Delhi: कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे और राहुल गांधी ने दिल्ली में एक संवाददाता सम्मेलन को संबोधित कर मोदी सरकार और भाजपा पर जमकर हमला किया। राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि हमलोग 2 रुपये खर्च नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। रेलवे टिकट खरीद नहीं सकते। कांग्रेस पार्टी के बैंक अकाउंट फ्रीज कर दिए गए। किसी कोर्ट ने, चुनाव आयोग ने कुछ नहीं कहा। यहां कोई लोकतंत्र नहीं है। लोकसभा चुनाव से पहले कई माह के बाद सोनिया गांधी प्रेस कांफ्रेस में आईं। मोदी सरकार पर जमकर कोसा।

पूर्व कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि हमारे सारे बैंक खातों से लेनदेन पर रोक लगा दी गई है, हम प्रचार कार्य नहीं कर सकते। ऐसी संस्थाएं हैं जिनसे लोकतांत्रिक ढांचे की रक्षा करने की अपेक्षा की जाती है लेकिन कुछ नहीं हो रहा है। चुनाव लड़ने की हमारी क्षमता को नुकसान पहुंचा है। यह कांग्रेस के बैंक खातों पर रोकथाम नहीं, यह भारतीय लोकतंत्र पर रोकथाम है।

 कांग्रेस की पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस द्वारा लोगों से इकट्ठा किए गए पैसे को फ्रीज कर दिया गया है। इस चुनौतिपूर्ण स्थिति में भी हम अपना तरफ से प्रभावी चुनाव प्रचार के हर संभव प्रयास कर रहे हैं...मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी कांग्रेस के पैसे पर जानबूझकर हमला किया जा रहा है। यह अलोकतांत्रिक है।

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने चुनावी बॉन्ड को गैरकानूनी और असंवैधानिक कहा है, उसी की मदद से मौजूदा सत्ताधारी दल ने हज़ारों करोड़ रुपए अपने अकाउंट में भर लिया है और दूसरी तरफ मुख्य विपक्षी दल का बैंक अकाउंट फ्रीज कर दिया गया है। जिससे हम पैसे के अभाव से बराबरी से चुनाव न लड़ पाएं।

