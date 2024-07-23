Budget 2024 Live Updates: मैजेंटा बॉर्डर वाली ‘क्रीम’ रंग रेशम की साड़ी, ‘बही-खाता’ शैली की थैली में लिपटा डिजिटल टैबलेट लेकर संसद पहुंचीं, देखें वीडियो

Highlights Budget 2024 Live Updates: डिजिटल टैबलेट लिए मंगलवार को संसद के लिए रवाना हुईं। Budget 2024 Live Updates: टैबलेट को ब्रीफकेस के बजाय एक लाल कवर के अंदर रखा गया था। Budget 2024 Live Updates: अधिकारियों की टीम के साथ पारंपरिक ‘ब्रीफकेस’ लिए तस्वीर खिंचवाई।

Budget 2024 Live Updates: संसद में सुबह 11 बजे बजट पेश किए जाने से पहले वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने राष्ट्रपति भवन में राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू से मुलाकात की। इसके बाद वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण मोदी सरकार के तीसरे कार्यकाल का पहला बजट पेश करने के लिए अपनी टीम के साथ संसद पहुंचीं। जम्मू-कश्मीर बजट की प्रतियां संसद में पहुंच गई हैं। केंद्रीय बजट प्रस्तुति के दिन सेंसेक्स हरे निशान में खुला। सेंसेक्स वर्तमान में 229.89 अंक की बढ़त के साथ 80,731.97 पर चल रहा है। सीतारमण अपनी टीम के साथ नॉर्थ ब्लॉक में वित्त मंत्रालय के बाहर बजट टैबलेट के साथ दिखीं।

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण एक बार फिर पारंपरिक ‘बही-खाता’ शैली की थैली में लिपटा एक डिजिटल टैबलेट लिए मंगलवार को संसद के लिए रवाना हुईं। वह पिछले वर्षों की तरह चालू वित्त वर्ष 2024-25 के बजट को भी कागज रहित प्रारूप में पेश करेंगी। वित्त मंत्री ने मैजेंटा बॉर्डर वाली ‘क्रीम’ रंग की रेशम की साड़ी पहनी हुई थी। उन्होंने अपने कार्यालय के बाहर अधिकारियों की टीम के साथ पारंपरिक ‘ब्रीफकेस’ लिए तस्वीर खिंचवाई। टैबलेट को ब्रीफकेस के बजाय एक लाल कवर के अंदर रखा गया था।

#WATCH | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman heads to Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Murmu, ahead of Budget presentation at 11am in Parliament

#WATCH | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, ahead of the Budget presentation at 11am in Parliament.



(Source: DD News)

#WATCH | Delhi | J&K budget copies arrive in Parliament; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) in Parliament today.

जिस पर सुनहरे रंग का राष्ट्रीय प्रतीक बना था। वह राष्ट्रपति भवन में राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू से मिलने के बाद सीधे संसद पहुंचेंगी। देश की पहली पूर्णकालिक महिला वित्त मंत्री सीतारमण अपना लगातार सातवां बजट पेश करेंगी। यह एक रिकॉर्ड होगा।

J&K budget copies arrive in Parliament; Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the estimated receipts and expenditure (2024-25) of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) in Parliament today.

