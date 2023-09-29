United Nations security council: सबसे अधिक आबादी वाला देश संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में नहीं, जयशंकर ने कहा- जाहिर तौर पर विश्वसनीयता की कमी, आखिर वजह क्या, देखें वीडियो

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: September 29, 2023 07:32 PM2023-09-29T19:32:13+5:302023-09-29T19:33:01+5:30

United Nations security council: जयशंकर ने कहा कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र में जाहिर तौर पर विश्वसनीयता की कमी है और काफी हद तक प्रभावशीलता की भी। जब हम दुनिया के पास जाते हैं, तो हम उसको नीचे गिराने जैसे दृष्टिकोण के साथ नहीं जाते।

Highlightsहम इसे बेहतर, कुशल, उद्देश्यपूर्ण बनाने के लिए क्या कर सकते हैं।इंडो-पैसिफिक से संबंधित, पिछले 6 वर्षों में एक और अवधारणा ने जोर पकड़ा वह क्वाड है। 2017 में, यह अमेरिका में नौकरशाही स्तर पर किया गया।

United Nations security council: विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस जयशंकर ने कहा वाशिंगटन डीसी में कहा कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद का विस्तार आखिर क्यों नहीं हो रहा। सबसे अधिक आबादी वाला देश संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद में नहीं है। पांचवीं सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था वहां नहीं है और 50 से अधिक देशों का महाद्वीप वहां नहीं है।

जयशंकर ने कहा कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र में जाहिर तौर पर विश्वसनीयता की कमी है और काफी हद तक प्रभावशीलता की भी। जब हम दुनिया के पास जाते हैं, तो हम उसको नीचे गिराने जैसे दृष्टिकोण के साथ नहीं जाते। यह अहम है कि हम इसे बेहतर, कुशल, उद्देश्यपूर्ण बनाने के लिए क्या कर सकते हैं।

इंडो-पैसिफिक से संबंधित, पिछले 6 वर्षों में एक और अवधारणा ने जोर पकड़ा वह क्वाड है। पहली बार 2007 में इसका प्रयास किया गया था, लेकिन यह टिक नहीं पाया और फिर एक दशक के बाद 2017 में इसे पुनर्जीवित किया गया...2017 में, यह अमेरिका में नौकरशाही स्तर पर किया गया।

जयशंकर ने कहा कि 2019 में यह एक मंत्री मंच बन गया और 2021 में यह यह एक राष्ट्रपति, प्रधानमंत्री मंच बना है। यह लगातार मजबूत होता जा रहा है और हमें अगले साल भारत में शिखर सम्मेलन की मेजबानी करने का सौभाग्य मिलेगा। आज हम जिस दुनिया में रहते हैं, वह काफी हद तक पश्चिमी निर्मित है।

यदि आप दुनिया की तरफ देखें, तो पिछले 8 वर्षों में स्पष्ट रूप से भारी परिवर्तन हुआ है। अब, भारत के लिए, जब हम बड़े पैमाने पर पश्चिमी निर्मित दुनिया का सामना करते हैं। जाहिर है, हम उन बदलावों को प्रोत्साहित करना, सुविधाजनक बनाना, प्रेरित करना और दबाव डालना चाहेंगे जिनकी बेहद जरूरत है। इसलिए भारत के संबंध में मैं यह ध्यान में रखता हूं। भारत गैर-पश्चिमी है, पश्चिम विरोधी नहीं है।

