UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch: कारोबारी माइक लिंच, वकील और 4 लापता, लिंच की पत्नी और 14 अन्य को बचाया, सिसिली तट पर हादसा
By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Published: August 19, 2024 08:23 PM2024-08-19T20:23:49+5:302024-08-19T20:28:02+5:30
UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch: सिसिली की नागरिक सुरक्षा एजेंसी से जुड़े साल्वो कोकिना ने बताया कि जून में अमेरिका में धोखाधड़ी के मुकदमे में बरी किए गए माइक लिंच उन छह लोगों में शामिल हैं, जिनका अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है।
UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch: सिसिली के तट के पास सोमवार तड़के तूफान के बीच एक जहाज के डूब जाने से ब्रिटेन के प्रौद्योगिकी कारोबारी माइक लिंच, उनके वकील और चार अन्य लोग लापता हैं। इटली के अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि लिंच की पत्नी और 14 अन्य लोगों को बचा लिया गया।
सिसिली की नागरिक सुरक्षा एजेंसी से जुड़े साल्वो कोकिना ने बताया कि जून में अमेरिका में धोखाधड़ी के एक बड़े मुकदमे में बरी किए गए लिंच उन छह लोगों में शामिल हैं, जिनका अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। उन्होंने बताया कि पोर्टिसेलो के पास आए तूफान के बीच लिंच का जहाज डूब गया।
