UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch: कारोबारी माइक लिंच, वकील और 4 लापता, लिंच की पत्नी और 14 अन्य को बचाया, सिसिली तट पर हादसा

By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Published: August 19, 2024 08:23 PM2024-08-19T20:23:49+5:302024-08-19T20:28:02+5:30

UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch: सिसिली की नागरिक सुरक्षा एजेंसी से जुड़े साल्वो कोकिना ने बताया कि जून में अमेरिका में धोखाधड़ी के मुकदमे में बरी किए गए माइक लिंच उन छह लोगों में शामिल हैं, जिनका अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है।

UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch missing after British yacht sinks off Sicily 1 dead, 6 missing luxury yacht sank off coast of Sicily | UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch: कारोबारी माइक लिंच, वकील और 4 लापता, लिंच की पत्नी और 14 अन्य को बचाया, सिसिली तट पर हादसा

file photo

HighlightsUK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch: लिंच की पत्नी और 14 अन्य लोगों को बचा लिया गया।UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch: पोर्टिसेलो के पास आए तूफान के बीच लिंच का जहाज डूब गया।UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch: छह लोगों में शामिल हैं, जिनका अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है।

UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch: सिसिली के तट के पास सोमवार तड़के तूफान के बीच एक जहाज के डूब जाने से ब्रिटेन के प्रौद्योगिकी कारोबारी माइक लिंच, उनके वकील और चार अन्य लोग लापता हैं। इटली के अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि लिंच की पत्नी और 14 अन्य लोगों को बचा लिया गया।

सिसिली की नागरिक सुरक्षा एजेंसी से जुड़े साल्वो कोकिना ने बताया कि जून में अमेरिका में धोखाधड़ी के एक बड़े मुकदमे में बरी किए गए लिंच उन छह लोगों में शामिल हैं, जिनका अभी तक पता नहीं चल पाया है। उन्होंने बताया कि पोर्टिसेलो के पास आए तूफान के बीच लिंच का जहाज डूब गया।

Web Title: UK tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch missing after British yacht sinks off Sicily 1 dead, 6 missing luxury yacht sank off coast of Sicily

विश्व से जुड़ीहिंदी खबरोंऔर देश दुनिया खबरोंके लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे.यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा Facebook Pageलाइक करे

टॅग्स :ItalyBritainइटलीब्रिटेन