Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally: 40 गोल्ड के साथ 126 पदक लेकर अमेरिका नंबर-1, चीन की झोली में 91 मेडल, देखिए टॉप-10 देश की लिस्ट, जानें किस जगह भारतीय टीम

Highlights Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally: मनु भाकर ने दो कांस्य पर धमाका किया। Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally: भारतीय हॉकी टीम ने लगातार दूसरे ओलंपिक में पदक जीता। Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally: अमन सहरावत सबसे कम उम्र के भारतीय एथलीट हैं।

Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally: पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 खत्म हो गया। संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका ने कमाल कर दिया। फ्रांस को महिला बास्केटबॉल में हराकर 40 गोल्ड अपने नाम किया और अंत तालिका में पहले पायदान पर रहते हुए अभियान को समाप्त किया। अमेरिका ने 40 गोल्ड, 44 सिल्वर और 42 कांस्य के साथ 126 पदक अपने नाम किया। 40 स्वर्ण पदकों के साथ चीन पदक तालिका में दूसरे स्थान पर रहा। चीन ने टोटल 91 पदक अपने नाम किया। जापान 45 पदक के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। ऑस्ट्रेलिया 53 पदक के साथ चौथे और मेजबान फ्रांस 63 मेडल के साथ 5वें पायदान पर रहा।

ओलंपिक खेलों के अंत में पदक जीतने वाले शीर्ष 10 देशों की सूची इस प्रकार है: पदक तालिका (गोल्ड, सिल्वर, कांस्य और टोटल)

1. अमेरिकाः 40-44-42-126

2. चीनः 40-27-24-91

3. जापानः 20-12-13-45

4. ऑस्ट्रेलियाः 18-19-16-53

5. फ्रांसः 16-26-22-64

6. नीदरलैंडः 15-7-12-34

7. ग्रेट ब्रिटेनः14-22-29-65

8. दक्षिण कोरियाः 13-9-10-32

9. इटलीः 12-13-15-40

10. जर्मनीः 12-13-8-33

71ः भारतः 0-1-5-6 ..........

It was special to have met Mrs Nita Ambani ma’am and take her blessings after winning the Bronze for India. Truly overwhelmed 🙏🏻🙏🏻#Paris2024#Olympics#India@WeAreTeamIndiapic.twitter.com/NX3pBG1G5m — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 11, 2024

