Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally: 40 गोल्ड के साथ 126 पदक लेकर अमेरिका नंबर-1, चीन की झोली में 91 मेडल, देखिए टॉप-10 देश की लिस्ट, जानें किस जगह भारतीय टीम
By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: August 12, 2024 05:57 AM2024-08-12T05:57:51+5:302024-08-12T06:11:50+5:30
Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally: भारतीय टीम एक रजत और 5 कांस्य के साथ मेडल टैली में 71वें पायदान पर रही। नीरज चोपड़ा ने सिल्वर जीतकर कारनामा किया।
Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally: पेरिस ओलंपिक 2024 खत्म हो गया। संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका ने कमाल कर दिया। फ्रांस को महिला बास्केटबॉल में हराकर 40 गोल्ड अपने नाम किया और अंत तालिका में पहले पायदान पर रहते हुए अभियान को समाप्त किया। अमेरिका ने 40 गोल्ड, 44 सिल्वर और 42 कांस्य के साथ 126 पदक अपने नाम किया। 40 स्वर्ण पदकों के साथ चीन पदक तालिका में दूसरे स्थान पर रहा। चीन ने टोटल 91 पदक अपने नाम किया। जापान 45 पदक के साथ तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। ऑस्ट्रेलिया 53 पदक के साथ चौथे और मेजबान फ्रांस 63 मेडल के साथ 5वें पायदान पर रहा।
ओलंपिक खेलों के अंत में पदक जीतने वाले शीर्ष 10 देशों की सूची इस प्रकार है: पदक तालिका (गोल्ड, सिल्वर, कांस्य और टोटल)
1. अमेरिकाः 40-44-42-126
2. चीनः 40-27-24-91
3. जापानः 20-12-13-45
4. ऑस्ट्रेलियाः 18-19-16-53
5. फ्रांसः 16-26-22-64
6. नीदरलैंडः 15-7-12-34
7. ग्रेट ब्रिटेनः14-22-29-65
8. दक्षिण कोरियाः 13-9-10-32
9. इटलीः 12-13-15-40
10. जर्मनीः 12-13-8-33
71ः भारतः 0-1-5-6 ..........
