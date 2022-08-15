बेंगलुरु: डोमिनोज आउटलेट के किचन से सामने आई हैरान करने वाली तस्वीरें, गुस्सा हुए यूजर्स

बेंगलुरु: अधिकांश लोगों को डोमिनोज का पिज्जा खाना काफी पसंद है। डोमिनोज भारत में लोगों के बीच एक लोकप्रिय फूड चेन हैं। इटालियन व्यंजनों का जिक्र मात्र से हमारे मुंह में पानी आ जाता है। हालांकि, डोमिनोज के बेंगलुरु आउटलेट से कथित तौर पर एक तस्वीर सामने आई है, जिसको देखने के बाद शायद कई लोग यहां पिज्जा खाना छोड़ सकते हैं।

ट्विटर यूजर तुषार ने सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें साझा कीं, जिन्हें लेकर उन्होंने दावा किया कि ये बेंगलुरु के डोमिनोज आउटलेट की हैं। इन तस्वीरों में टॉयलेट ब्रश और पोछे पिज्जा के आटे की ट्रे के ऊपर लटके हुए हैं। तस्वीरों में पिज्जा के आटे की ट्रे एक दूसरे के ऊपर रखी हुई दिखाई दे रही हैं। तुषार ने तस्वीरें साझा कीं और सभी से स्टोर से खरीदे गए सामानों पर घर का खाना चुनने का आग्रह किया।

Photos from a Domino's outlet in Bengaluru wherein cleaning mops were hanging above trays of pizza dough. A toilet brush, mops and clothes could be seen hanging on the wall and under them were placed the dough trays.



Please prefer home made food 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wl8IYzjULk — Tushar ॐ♫₹ (@Tushar_KN) August 14, 2022

तस्वीरों ने कई पिज्जा प्रेमियों को बिल्कुल निराश कर दिया है। ट्विटर यूजर्स ने अधिकारियों से उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने का आग्रह किया। एक यूजर ने उस वीडियो को भी शेयर किया जिसमें खाना बनाने की भयानक स्थिति को दिखाया गया है।

देखिए यूजर्स की प्रतिक्रियाएं

It is called adding Vitamins A,B,C,E,F,G,H,I,J,K,L etc., anti oxidants, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, chloride, magnesium, iron, zinc, iodine, chromium, copper, fluoride, molybdenum, manganese, selenium,beta-carotene, lutein, lycopene,thiamin (vitamin B1), riboflavin. — DarkKnight (@iamshinerk) August 14, 2022

Wrong.

Get details of the franchisee owner. You'll get answers. That one pic, if real, should suffice to terminate the franchise arrangement. Customer should never be taken for granted. — S Sanjai Kumar (@SSanjaiKumar2) August 14, 2022

My brother met a person in his hostel once ,he was part time working as a chef in Domino's or Pizza Hut as,I don't exactly remember but he said that they use fake cheese to save money in all their products

He didn't like it,he opposd it n so left the job — Shiva,Naam hi kaafi hai (@Shivaradhana55) August 14, 2022

Please tag domino’s so that action should be taken — Sumeet Kumar Pandey (@pandey007sumeet) August 14, 2022

CCTVs should be displaying live coverage of the kitchen and surroundings to the customers in the dining area. This will force them to focus on cleanliness and hygience. Very simple for the government to immediately issue orders to this effect. — KAVIRAJ PATIL (@patil_kaviraj) August 14, 2022

@dominos_india

Is this how you maintain hygienic standards. Is this how you pay attention to food quality and cleanliness. Not eating at any Dominos outlet. — Dr Poornima 🇮🇳 (@PoornimaNimo) August 14, 2022

@dominos_india

The rapid increase in price, taking ₹1 for a packet of ketchup even when Domino's is printed on it, your staff not returning chillers and now this so unhygienic!



Your quality has gone down Domino's with each passing year, don't feel like ordering anymore. — LostinSpace (@IshaSri72485005) August 14, 2022

