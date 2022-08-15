बेंगलुरु: डोमिनोज आउटलेट के किचन से सामने आई हैरान करने वाली तस्वीरें, गुस्सा हुए यूजर्स

ट्विटर यूजर तुषार ने सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें साझा करते हुए दावा किया कि वह डोमिनोज, बेंगलुरु की हैं। इसमें टॉयलेट ब्रश, पोछे और कपड़े ट्रे के ऊपर लटके हुए हैं, जिसमें पिज्जा का आटा है।

बेंगलुरु: अधिकांश लोगों को डोमिनोज का पिज्जा खाना काफी पसंद है। डोमिनोज भारत में लोगों के बीच एक लोकप्रिय फूड चेन हैं। इटालियन व्यंजनों का जिक्र मात्र से हमारे मुंह में पानी आ जाता है। हालांकि, डोमिनोज के बेंगलुरु आउटलेट से कथित तौर पर एक तस्वीर सामने आई है, जिसको देखने के बाद शायद कई लोग यहां पिज्जा खाना छोड़ सकते हैं। 

ट्विटर यूजर तुषार ने सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें साझा कीं, जिन्हें लेकर उन्होंने दावा किया कि ये बेंगलुरु के डोमिनोज आउटलेट की हैं। इन तस्वीरों में टॉयलेट ब्रश और पोछे पिज्जा के आटे की ट्रे के ऊपर लटके हुए हैं। तस्वीरों में पिज्जा के आटे की ट्रे एक दूसरे के ऊपर रखी हुई दिखाई दे रही हैं। तुषार ने तस्वीरें साझा कीं और सभी से स्टोर से खरीदे गए सामानों पर घर का खाना चुनने का आग्रह किया।

तस्वीरों ने कई पिज्जा प्रेमियों को बिल्कुल निराश कर दिया है। ट्विटर यूजर्स ने अधिकारियों से उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने का आग्रह किया। एक यूजर ने उस वीडियो को भी शेयर किया जिसमें खाना बनाने की भयानक स्थिति को दिखाया गया है।

देखिए यूजर्स की प्रतिक्रियाएं

