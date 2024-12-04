Highlights VIDEO: छाती पर चढ़ गई बस!, मौत के मुंह से जिंदा निकला शख्स, देखें वीडियो

Viral Video: सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो सामने आया है, वीडियो में एक शख्स बस स्टैंड पर बैठा मोबाइल फोन चला रहा होता है और तभी कहीं से एक बस आकर उसके ऊपर चढ़ जाती है। शख्स कुछ समझ नहीं पाता और झटपटाने लगता है, इसके बाद अगले ही पल बस पीछे हो जाती है और वो शख्स सही सलामत खड़ा हो जाता है। वीडियो देखकर यूजर्स सदमें में हैं, ड्राइवर ने समय रहते ब्रेक लगा दिए या ये कोई चमत्कार है यूजर्स ये समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं।

A young man found himself extremely lucky after a moving bus climbed upon him in Kerala's Idukki district on Sunday. A video of the incident has gone viral showing the young man scrolling his phone when suddenly, the bus climbs on him, terrifying others in the bus stand. pic.twitter.com/dYBGwADpBx