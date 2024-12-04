VIDEO: छाती पर चढ़ गई बस!, मौत के मुंह से जिंदा निकला शख्स, देखें वीडियो

By संदीप दाहिमा | Published: December 4, 2024 05:12 PM2024-12-04T17:12:01+5:302024-12-04T17:12:56+5:30

Viral Video: सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो सामने आया है, वीडियो में एक शख्स बस स्टैंड पर बैठा मोबाइल फोन चला रहा होता है और तभी कहीं से एक बस आकर उसके ऊपर चढ़ जाती है।

Viral Video: सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो सामने आया है, वीडियो में एक शख्स बस स्टैंड पर बैठा मोबाइल फोन चला रहा होता है और तभी कहीं से एक बस आकर उसके ऊपर चढ़ जाती है। शख्स कुछ समझ नहीं पाता और झटपटाने लगता है, इसके बाद अगले ही पल बस पीछे हो जाती है और वो शख्स सही सलामत खड़ा हो जाता है। वीडियो देखकर यूजर्स सदमें में हैं, ड्राइवर ने समय रहते ब्रेक लगा दिए या ये कोई चमत्कार है यूजर्स ये समझ नहीं पा रहे हैं।

Bus Climbs on Man Chest Sitting On Bench Video Goes Viral


