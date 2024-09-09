'कन्नडिगाओं का है बेंगलुरु': वायरल पोस्ट में हर गैर-कन्नड़ भाषी को बताया गया बाहरी, सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी तीखी बहस

'कन्नडिगाओं का है बेंगलुरु': वायरल पोस्ट में हर गैर-कन्नड़ भाषी को बताया गया बाहरी, सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ी तीखी बहस
By मनाली रस्तोगी | Published: September 9, 2024 02:05 PM2024-09-09T14:05:32+5:302024-09-09T14:05:53+5:30
एक वायरल एक्स पोस्ट में दावा किया गया कि देश की तकनीकी राजधानी बेंगलुरु कन्नडिगाओं की है, जिसके बाद बेंगलुरु में एक बार फिर से बाहरी अंदरूनी व्यक्ति को लेकर बहस सोशल मीडिया पर छिड़ गई है। पोस्ट ने एक्स भर में आक्रोश पैदा कर दिया है,. जहां कई तकनीकी विशेषज्ञों, उद्यमियों और सभी वर्गों के लोगों ने गरमागरम बहस पर अपना पक्ष रखा।
To,— ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ತನಯ (@ManjuKBye) September 6, 2024
Everyone Coming to Bengaluru
You will be treated as OUTSIDERS in Bengaluru if you don't speak Kannada or make an effort to speak Kannada.
Write it down, Share it around. We ain't Joking.
BENGALURU BELONGS TO KANNADIGAS PERIOD.
Adding what OG Said.https://t.co/LhvvDy1x4T— ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ತನಯ (@ManjuKBye) September 6, 2024
Respect should be a mutual cooperation. Hope ppl who migrate to other states will respect the culture and i hope state ppl will too. Because its not easy to learn language in just a matter of seconds it takes time— Rishit Jain 💫 (@RJ12456) September 6, 2024
Learn from him. That's all we Ask.https://t.co/Xvx7vVeHSj— ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ ತನಯ (@ManjuKBye) September 8, 2024
To,— Vivek Writings (@sukumarwriting) September 6, 2024
All Kannadigas Going to other states for your livelihood
You will not be treated as OUTSIDERS in other states if you don't speak their languages or make an effort to speak.
Write it down, Share it around. We ain't Joking.
Your will b treated as an Indian ANYWHERE
All the north indians welcome to chennai we don't force north indian to learn tamil— Tamilan (@JSparrowchennai) September 6, 2024