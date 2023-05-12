स्टारबक्स द्वारा भारत में लिंग परिवर्तन को बढ़ावा देने वाले विज्ञापन पर सामने आई यूजर्स की प्रतिक्रियाएं, देखें

Highlights सेम सेक्स मैरिज विवाद के बीच स्टारबक्स ने एक विज्ञापन जारी किया है, जिसे "भारत में लिंग परिवर्तन" को बढ़ावा देते हुए देखा गया है। वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि एक बुजुर्ग जोड़ा टाटा स्टारबक्स स्टोर पर अपने बेटे अर्पित के आने का इंतजार कर रहा है।

नई दिल्ली: सेम सेक्स मैरिज विवाद के बीच स्टारबक्स ने एक विज्ञापन जारी किया है, जिसे "भारत में लिंग परिवर्तन" को बढ़ावा देते हुए देखा गया है। #ItStartsWithYourName के साथ एक नया अभियान शुरू करते हुए स्टारबक्स ने जारी किया और विज्ञापन जो उनके अनुसार कंपनी की स्थिति को पहले लोगों के रूप में आगे बढ़ाने और पोषित पारस्परिक बातचीत बनाने और जीवंत करने का है कि कैसे हर अनुभव समावेशी है और घर वापसी जैसा लगता है।

वीडियो में देखा जा सकता है कि एक बुजुर्ग जोड़ा टाटा स्टारबक्स स्टोर पर अपने बेटे अर्पित के आने का इंतजार कर रहा है। हालाँकि, उसके पिता परेशान लग रहे थे और माँ ने पिता से शांत रहने और गुस्सा न करने का आग्रह किया। इसके तुरंत बाद एक युवा घबराई हुई लड़की युगल के पास आती है और उनके पास बैठती है। तभी पता चला है कि ये कपल अपनी ट्रांसजेंडर बेटी से पहली बार मिल रहा है।

उनके बीच के अजीब तनाव को काटते हुए पिता कॉफी के लिए ऑर्डर देने के लिए आगे बढ़ते हैं। जैसे ही स्थिति अजीब हो जाती है, परिवार स्टारबक्स बरिस्ता की परिचित आवाज सुनता है जो अर्पिता के लिए तीन कोल्ड कॉफी कहता है। अपने पिता की स्वीकृति को महसूस करने पर अर्पिता को सुखद आश्चर्य होता है और परिवार के पुनर्मिलन के रूप में वे सभी आंसू बहाते हैं। हालांकि, ये विज्ञापन यूजर्स को कुछ खास पसंद नहीं आया।

देखें यूजर्स की प्रतिक्रियाएं

This… pic.twitter.com/0xW4NKzNtT — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 11, 2023

So @StarbucksIndia has started to push ads promoting "sex change" in India



'Hindu boy Arpit becomes Arpita and hindu parents after initial rejection, accept him as transgender female "



This is how only 'hindus" r indoctrinated into wokeism



Get it?https://t.co/IuQsTlue7w — Ritu #सत्यसाधक (@RituRathaur) May 11, 2023

India is not ur home turf to promote woke gender theory!

Perhaps U’re looking for a #budlightboycott episode?@lakslnarasimhan STOP & drop this ad right away!

We will not tolerate any woke sh!t!@StarbucksIndia@Starbucks#GoWokeGoBroke#wokecompanieshttps://t.co/ia7Bmbiw3D — SK (@pahadanldki_SK) May 11, 2023

Can ads be about coffee . I do not accept gender affirming operations . This is s very subtle way of brainwashing our Youngsters who feel it’s cool to visit Starbucks ! Never enjoyed their overpriced stuff pic.twitter.com/Rs6z80qRIU — Nidhi Bahuguna 𑆤𑆴𑆣𑆴🇮🇳 (@vinirish) May 11, 2023

@StarbucksIndia is sharing ads on promoting "sex change" in India.. ' Arpit becomes Arpita & parents after initial rejection, accept him/her as transgender female "

Some narrative building huh.... milords?@amitsurg@MIB_Indiahttps://t.co/L6Of9cjLfI — Dr Vikram Sakaleshpur Kumar 🇮🇳 (@vikkypaedia) May 11, 2023

This… pic.twitter.com/0xW4NKzNtT — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) May 11, 2023

