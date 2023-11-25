Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVE: 199 सीट पर डाले जा रहे वोट, 3 दिसंबर को मतगणना, कांग्रेस-भाजपा में टक्कर, जानें लाइव अपडेट
By संदीप दाहिमा | Published: November 25, 2023 11:12 AM2023-11-25T11:12:40+5:302023-11-25T11:59:09+5:30
Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVE: 199 सीट पर डाले जा रहे वोट, 3 दिसंबर को मतगणना, कांग्रेस-भाजपा में टक्कर, जानें लाइव अपडेट
VIDEO | "I would just like to request all voters, specially the young ones, to come out to vote. This is also a vote cast for nation building," says BJP leader @VasundharaBJP after casting her vote.#RajasthanElection2023#AssemblyElectionsWithPTIpic.twitter.com/NVBNTdeApV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
#WATCH | After casting his vote in Sardarpura, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, "Congress will repeat government in Rajasthan...After today, they(BJP) will not be visible." pic.twitter.com/AxwJRhg2FI— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
सांसद श्री @MPSumedhanand ने मतदान केंद्र पर पहुंचकर अपना वोट दिया।— BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) November 25, 2023
आप सब भी लोकतंत्र के इस महापर्व में बढ़ चढ़कर हिस्सा लें।#RajasthanVotes4BJPpic.twitter.com/HFjXE9cCYi
राज्यसभा सांसद श्री @gtiwariindia ने मतदान कर प्रदेशवासियों से मतदान करने की अपील की।#RajasthanVotes4BJPpic.twitter.com/dKjwsmgvxc— BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | "The festival of democracy has come again after five years (in Rajasthan). Therefore, I appeal everyone to cast their votes," says BJP MP @Ra_THORe as polling for Rajasthan elections 2023 begins.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI#RajasthanElection2023pic.twitter.com/9OqnxoEmQN— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
राजस्थान में प्रचंड बहुमत के साथ भाजपा की सरकार आ रही है।— BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) November 25, 2023
- श्री @gssjodhpur, केंद्रीय मंत्री#RajasthanVotes4BJPpic.twitter.com/TyyyJda86L
राजस्थान को जंगलराज से मुक्ति दिलाने के लिए जनता मतदान कर रही है।— BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) November 25, 2023
- श्री @KailashBaytu , केंद्रीय मंत्री #RajasthanVotes4BJPpic.twitter.com/3zvltZabyZ
राजस्थान को जंगलराज, भ्रष्टाचार और बदहाली से मुक्ति दिलाने के लिए भाजपा को वोट दें।— BJP Rajasthan (@BJP4Rajasthan) November 25, 2023
- श्री @Shehzad_Ind
भाजपा राष्ट्रीय प्रवक्ता#RajasthanVotes4BJPpic.twitter.com/AnvIsH10P5
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: "Congress only spreads lies. They will get a befitting reply (from people) in Rajasthan because of the way they have exploited people," says @MahantBalaknath, BJP candidate from Tijara assembly constituency.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI… pic.twitter.com/bnFDrM5goe— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, BJP candidate from Nathdwara constituency, casts his vote. "The BJP will get a clear majority," he says.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI#RajasthanElection2023pic.twitter.com/I3LXYZLkif— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023 "Democracy is India's greatest strength. People of India cast their votes as if (polling) is a festival," says BJP leader @DrSatishPoonia after casting his vote in Jaipur.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI#RajasthanElection2023pic.twitter.com/0ywTU9lsS1— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: "BJP has failed as an opposition in the state. I am confident that we will form the government again here with a thumping majority," says Congress leader @SachinPilot.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI#RajasthanElection2023pic.twitter.com/2g5dSoK3pV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: Congress leader @SachinPilot casts his vote.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI#RajasthanElection2023pic.twitter.com/wFZz2TmrRR— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: "The BJP will form the government with a thumping majority," says Kirodi Lal Meena, BJP candidate from Sawai Madhopur seat, after casting his vote.#RajasthanElection2023#AssemblyElectionsWithPTIpic.twitter.com/tWa1hu5szl— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: "People of Rajasthan are with PM Modi and BJP. The BJP will come to power and the Congress will lose," says Rajasthan BJP chief @cpjoshiBJP.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI#RajasthanElection2023pic.twitter.com/8szgByjhaV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: "He (Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot) has spent his entire life for the welfare of the people and country. The party (Congress) wanted him to be a national level leader, but he wans to work for his city and the state. People should think about it,"… pic.twitter.com/BP5XVCB7fx— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: Former CM and BJP leader @VasundharaBJP casts her vote in Jhalawar.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI#RajasthanElection2023pic.twitter.com/9yluVrlibn— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: Union Law minister @arjunrammeghwal casts his vote in Bikaner.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI#RajasthanElection2023pic.twitter.com/wRR2VnNq3H— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | "BJP is coming to power with a thumping majority. The people of Rajasthan appear to be voting to take revenge for misgovernance during last five years. They are voting to change the 'raj' (regime) keeping in mind the way crime, corruption increased in the state," says… pic.twitter.com/xHoXhBP6ho— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | "It is democracy's biggest festival today. I appeal everyone to cast their vote. It is your responsibility and right as well," says Priyanka Chaudhary, independent candidate from Barmer. #RajasthanElection2023#AssemblyElectionsWithPTIpic.twitter.com/pdr8MLDbbx— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | "I had an opportunity to visit several districts and I can say that there is one-sided wave in the favour of Congress due to the work we have done in the last five years," says Congress leader @JitendraSAlwar after casting his vote in Alwar.#RajasthanElection2023… pic.twitter.com/u9GhqMFfzL— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: Mahant Balaknath, BJP candidate from Tijara assembly constituency, inspects a polling booth in Alwar district.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI#RajasthanElection2023pic.twitter.com/S0gswZgork— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: "Congress will win with a thumping majority as every section of society is with us. Her (Vasundhara Raje) claim (about there being an undercurrent in favour of BJP) is false," says Rajasthan CM @ashokgehlot51.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI… pic.twitter.com/f8IvQj1m5E— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | "I have given my life to the Congress party, and I am glad that I did the right work. Congress is different from other parties. Our emotion is different, we do not work for power, we work for service (of the people)," says Congress leader Girija Vyas after casting her… pic.twitter.com/uvw9KhEbcP— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: "We (RLP-Azad Samaj Party alliance) have a strong presence on 30-35 seats. We will be successful in being part of the government this time," says RLP leader Narayan Beniwal.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI#RajasthanElection2023pic.twitter.com/UGkJYXsIPc— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
VIDEO | Rajasthan elections 2023: "10 per cent voter turnout till 9 am is a big thing because generally, polling gathers pace after 9 am. Soon, there will be long queues outside polling booths. And if voters are excited, then this means that they will vote against the sitting MLA… pic.twitter.com/z79GGyh2yM— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
लोकतंत्र के महोत्सव में मैंने अपनी भागीदारी निभाई।— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) November 25, 2023
आप भी जाएँ और मतदान करें।
ध्यान रहे, पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान!#MeraJhalawar#VoteKarpic.twitter.com/1dXoH8SvVt
Visuals of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra after he cast his vote in Jaipur.
Visuals of Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra after he cast his vote in Jaipur.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI#RajasthanElection2023pic.twitter.com/KP4z7YPGYN— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2023
#WATCH | On ongoing polling in Rajasthan today, Congress candidate from Tonk, Sachin Pilot says, "Robust voting underway in the state. For the past 10 years, there has been a BJP govt at the Centre. People are seeing unemployment and inflation. People want change. Congress will… pic.twitter.com/uwYASiaK7P— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
#WATCH | Congress leader & Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot casts his vote in Sardarpura pic.twitter.com/cVPvnB7B0H— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
#WATCH | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot casts his vote in Sardarpura assembly constituency pic.twitter.com/VvyN5lCdG1— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | A scuffle broke out at a polling booth in Churu earlier today after voting began. A polling agent alleges that he was attacked by 4-5 people there and that he suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/9FKeYO81SS— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
Rajasthan Elections 2023 Updates: 11 बजे तक 12.09 प्रतिशत मतदान...
https://www.lokmatnews.in/rajasthan/rajasthan-elections-2023-updates-polling-agent-dies-suspected-cardiac-arrest-rajasthan-logs-12-09-b507/
आप सभी देवतुल्य मतदाताओं को मेरा प्रणाम। प्रदेश का हर नागरिक लोकतंत्र का आधार है और संविधान ने आपको इच्छानुसार सरकार चुनने के लिए मतदान का अधिकार दिया है। इसलिए आपका कर्तव्य है कि मत का उपयोग जरूर करें तथा दूसरों को भी मतदान के लिए प्रेरित करें। प्रदेशवासियों का प्रत्येक वोट राजस्थान की प्रगति का मार्ग प्रशस्त करेगा।
#MeraRajasthan #VoteKar
आप सभी देवतुल्य मतदाताओं को मेरा प्रणाम।— Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) November 25, 2023
प्रदेश का हर नागरिक लोकतंत्र का आधार है और संविधान ने आपको इच्छानुसार सरकार चुनने के लिए मतदान का अधिकार दिया है। इसलिए आपका कर्तव्य है कि मत का उपयोग जरूर करें तथा दूसरों को भी मतदान के लिए प्रेरित करें।
प्रदेशवासियों का प्रत्येक वोट… pic.twitter.com/a9jkZKTR8Y
राजस्थान विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए आज वोट डाले जाएंगे। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा निवेदन है कि वे अधिक से अधिक संख्या में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर वोटिंग का नया रिकॉर्ड बनाएं। इस अवसर पर पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे राज्य के सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 25, 2023
#WATCH | Rajasthan Elections | Voters queue up at a polling station in Kota South Assembly constituency; voting for the state assembly election began at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/1aCi4iBnx5— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
क्योंकि दिल है राजस्थानी!#कांग्रेस_आंधी_नही_सुनामी_है#कांग्रेस_फिर_सेpic.twitter.com/qYMobJmVNt— Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) November 25, 2023
✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा मुफ्त इलाज— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 25, 2023
✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा सस्ता गैस सिलेंडर
✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा ब्याज मुक्त कृषि कर्ज़
✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा अंग्रेज़ी शिक्षा
✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा OPS
✅ राजस्थान चुनेगा जाति जनगणना
आज, बड़ी संख्या में जा कर, इस्तेमाल करें अपना मताधिकार।
चुनिए जनता की हितकारी,…
#WATCH | On Rajasthan elections, BJP leader Dr Alka Gurjar says, "We are fighting this election for good governance...Today, the state government and administration are deep in corruption. For the restoration of law and order, strengthening state economy, and respect for women, I… pic.twitter.com/r4a8naGmkp— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023
मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने जोधपुर में मतदान किया
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने शनिवार को जोधपुर में मतदान किया। मतदान के बाद उन्होंने विश्वास जताया कि राज्य में फिर कांग्रेस की सरकार बनेगी। गहलोत अपने परिवार के साथ मतदान करने पहुंचे। मतदान के बाद उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘राजस्थान में जो माहौल है उसके अनुसार हम कह सकते हैं कि सरकार हमारी बनेगी। राजस्थान में ‘अंडरकरंट’ (समर्थन की शांत लहर) चल रहा है।’’ इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के पक्ष में ‘अंडरकरंट’ होने का पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे का दावा खोखला है। गहलोत ने कहा, ‘‘अंडरकरंट का हमारा दावा ठोस है।’’ राज्य में मतदान सुबह सात बजे शुरू हुआ। शाम छह बजे तक वोट डाले जाएंगे।
#WATCH | After casting his vote in Sardarpura, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, "Congress will repeat government in Rajasthan...After today, they(BJP) will not be visible." pic.twitter.com/AxwJRhg2FI— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023