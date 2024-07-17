भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को वैश्विक मंच पर आगे बढ़ा रहा 'मेक इन इंडिया', पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा- देखें उसकी झलक

मेक इन इंडिया भारत सरकार द्वारा भारत में उत्पादों के विकास, निर्माण और संयोजन के लिए कंपनियों को बनाने और प्रोत्साहित करने और विनिर्माण में समर्पित निवेश को प्रोत्साहित करने की एक पहल है।

नई दिल्ली: 'मेक इन इंडिया भारत सरकार द्वारा भारत में उत्पादों के विकास, निर्माण और संयोजन के लिए कंपनियों को बनाने और प्रोत्साहित करने और विनिर्माण में समर्पित निवेश को प्रोत्साहित करने की एक पहल है। इसी क्रम में MyGovIndia ने 'मेड इन इंडिया' की सक्सेस स्टोरी के बारे में बात की है और इसके बारे में बताया। यही नहीं, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी ट्वीट कर इसके बारे में बात की।

MyGovIndia ने ये भी बताया कि यूनाइटेड किंगडम, जर्मनी और नीदरलैंड में निर्यात बढ़ने के साथ भारतीय साइकिलें वैश्विक सनसनी बन रही हैं। यह वृद्धि अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारों में भारत के बढ़ते प्रभाव को उजागर करती है। साथ ही, 'मेड इन बिहार' जूते अब रूसी सेना के गियर का हिस्सा हैं, जो भारतीय उत्पादों की अप्रत्याशित वैश्विक पहुंच को प्रदर्शित करते हैं।

यह मील का पत्थर अंतरराष्ट्रीय रक्षा बाजारों में भारत के बढ़ते प्रभाव और इसकी विनिर्माण क्षमताओं की उच्च गुणवत्ता को दर्शाता है। इसके अलावा जैसे-जैसे विश्व कप नजदीक आया, कश्मीर विलो चमगादड़ों की भारी मांग होने लगी, जिससे वैश्विक पसंदीदा के रूप में उनकी स्थिति मजबूत हो गई। ये बल्ले भारत की उत्कृष्ट शिल्प कौशल और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिदृश्य पर महत्वपूर्ण प्रभाव का उदाहरण देते हैं।

MyGovIndia ने आगे बताया कि अमूल अमेरिका में अपने उत्पाद लॉन्च करके भारत के अनूठे स्वादों को दुनिया भर में ले जा रहा है। यह अंतर्राष्ट्रीय विस्तार भारतीय डेयरी उत्पादों की वैश्विक अपील और दुनिया भर में भारत का स्वाद फैलाने की अमूल की प्रतिबद्धता को उजागर करता है।

