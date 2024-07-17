भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को वैश्विक मंच पर आगे बढ़ा रहा 'मेक इन इंडिया', पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा- देखें उसकी झलक
By मनाली रस्तोगी | Published: July 17, 2024 07:44 AM2024-07-17T07:44:58+5:302024-07-17T07:45:06+5:30
नई दिल्ली: 'मेक इन इंडिया भारत सरकार द्वारा भारत में उत्पादों के विकास, निर्माण और संयोजन के लिए कंपनियों को बनाने और प्रोत्साहित करने और विनिर्माण में समर्पित निवेश को प्रोत्साहित करने की एक पहल है। इसी क्रम में MyGovIndia ने 'मेड इन इंडिया' की सक्सेस स्टोरी के बारे में बात की है और इसके बारे में बताया। यही नहीं, प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी ट्वीट कर इसके बारे में बात की।
A glimpse of how 'Make In India' is propelling India's economy onto the global stage! https://t.co/xCfE4WYwmW— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2024
MyGovIndia ने ये भी बताया कि यूनाइटेड किंगडम, जर्मनी और नीदरलैंड में निर्यात बढ़ने के साथ भारतीय साइकिलें वैश्विक सनसनी बन रही हैं। यह वृद्धि अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाजारों में भारत के बढ़ते प्रभाव को उजागर करती है। साथ ही, 'मेड इन बिहार' जूते अब रूसी सेना के गियर का हिस्सा हैं, जो भारतीय उत्पादों की अप्रत्याशित वैश्विक पहुंच को प्रदर्शित करते हैं।
Indian products dominated Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, highlighting their global appeal.— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 16, 2024
This success story showcases the international demand for #MadeInIndia items and India's growing presence in global e-commerce markets. #GlobalImpactpic.twitter.com/v0JjNgVchn
यह मील का पत्थर अंतरराष्ट्रीय रक्षा बाजारों में भारत के बढ़ते प्रभाव और इसकी विनिर्माण क्षमताओं की उच्च गुणवत्ता को दर्शाता है। इसके अलावा जैसे-जैसे विश्व कप नजदीक आया, कश्मीर विलो चमगादड़ों की भारी मांग होने लगी, जिससे वैश्विक पसंदीदा के रूप में उनकी स्थिति मजबूत हो गई। ये बल्ले भारत की उत्कृष्ट शिल्प कौशल और अंतर्राष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिदृश्य पर महत्वपूर्ण प्रभाव का उदाहरण देते हैं।
The BrahMos missiles, a joint venture between India and Russia, are now operational in the South China Sea.— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 16, 2024
This development emphasizes India's strategic defence capabilities and its significant role in enhancing global security. #MadeInIndia#Defence#GlobalImpactpic.twitter.com/m1YvZNYLqv
MyGovIndia ने आगे बताया कि अमूल अमेरिका में अपने उत्पाद लॉन्च करके भारत के अनूठे स्वादों को दुनिया भर में ले जा रहा है। यह अंतर्राष्ट्रीय विस्तार भारतीय डेयरी उत्पादों की वैश्विक अपील और दुनिया भर में भारत का स्वाद फैलाने की अमूल की प्रतिबद्धता को उजागर करता है।
देखें अन्य ट्वीट
India's UPI system is now a global phenomenon, enabling seamless digital payments in multiple countries.— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 16, 2024
This technological advancement underscores India's leadership in fintech innovation and its commitment to revolutionizing digital transactions worldwide. #MadeInIndia… pic.twitter.com/RMb6XchM3W
Amul is taking India's unique flavors to the world, launching its products in the US.— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 16, 2024
This international expansion highlights the global appeal of Indian dairy products and Amul's commitment to spreading the taste of India worldwide. #MadeInIndia#Amul#GlobalImpactpic.twitter.com/dZMDfatcXP
Kashmir willow bats were in high demand as the World Cup approached, solidifying their status as a global favourite.— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 16, 2024
These bats exemplify India's superior craftsmanship and significant impact on the international cricket scene.#MadeInIndia#GlobalImpactpic.twitter.com/kmuIEfu3qN
'Made in Bihar' boots are now part of the Russian Army's gear, showcasing the unexpected global reach of Indian products.— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 16, 2024
This milestone reflects India's growing influence in international defence markets and the high quality of its manufacturing capabilities. #MadeInIndia… pic.twitter.com/zzPzLsP9xD
Indian bicycles are becoming a global sensation, with exports surging to the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands.— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 16, 2024
This growth highlights India's rising influence in international markets.#MadeInIndia#GlobalImpactpic.twitter.com/ksSDoVjoNO
From Local Craft to Global Impact: The #MadeInIndia Success Story— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) July 16, 2024
The Made in India initiative showcases the phenomenal success of Indian-made products globally. From Indian bicycles to digital payments, India is taking the world by storm with its products.
Learn about the… pic.twitter.com/SU0SbL0zRx