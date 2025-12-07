गोवा के नाइट क्लब में सिलेंडर विस्फोट में रसोई कर्मचारियों और पर्यटकों समेत 23 लोगों की मौत

गोवा के अरपोरा में आग लगने की घटना बेहद दुखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएँ उन सभी लोगों के साथ हैं जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है।

file photo

Highlightsप्रभावित लोगों को हर संभव सहायता प्रदान कर रही है।मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. प्रमोद सावंत जी से स्थिति के बारे में बात की। घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ।

पणजीः गोवा से बुरी खबर है। पुलिस ने बताया कि उत्तरी गोवा के एक नाइट क्लब में शनिवार देर रात सिलेंडर फटने से लगी आग में कम से कम 23 लोगों की मौत हो गई। मुख्यमंत्री प्रमोद सावंत ने बताया कि मृतकों में ज़्यादातर क्लब के रसोई कर्मचारी थे, जिनमें तीन महिलाएं भी शामिल थीं। उन्होंने बताया कि मरने वालों में "तीन से चार पर्यटक" भी शामिल थे। मौके पर पहुँचे सावंत ने पत्रकारों को बताया कि 23 लोगों में से तीन की जलने से और बाकी की दम घुटने से मौत हुई। मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि शुरुआती जानकारी के अनुसार, नाइट क्लब में अग्नि सुरक्षा मानदंडों का पालन नहीं किया गया था।

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, "गोवा के अरपोरा में आग लगने की घटना बेहद दुखद है। मेरी संवेदनाएँ उन सभी लोगों के साथ हैं जिन्होंने अपने प्रियजनों को खो दिया है। घायलों के जल्द से जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. प्रमोद सावंत जी से स्थिति के बारे में बात की। राज्य सरकार प्रभावित लोगों को हर संभव सहायता प्रदान कर रही है।"

