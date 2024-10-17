CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live: शपथ ग्रहण समारोह से पहले मनसा देवी मंदिर पहुंचे नायब सिंह सैनी, देखें वीडियो

Highlights CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live: हरियाणा के राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय, सैनी को पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाएंगे। CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live: हरियाणा में मुख्यमंत्री समेत अधिकतम 14 मंत्री हो सकते हैं। CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live: सैनी के मंत्रिमंडल के सदस्यों को भी शपथ दिलाए जाने की संभावना है।

CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live: नायब सिंह सैनी बृहस्पतिवार को हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेंगे। शपथ ग्रहण समारोह से पहले हरियाणा के मनोनीत मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी ने पंचकुला के मनसा देवी मंदिर में पूजा की। समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह एवं भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के शीर्ष नेतृत्व के अलावा राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (राजग) के अन्य नेता भी शामिल होंगे। हरियाणा के राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय, सैनी को पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाएंगे। सैनी दूसरी बार मुख्यमंत्री बनेंगे। इस दौरान सैनी के मंत्रिमंडल के सदस्यों को भी शपथ दिलाए जाने की संभावना है। हरियाणा में मुख्यमंत्री समेत अधिकतम 14 मंत्री हो सकते हैं।

#WATCH | Ahead of the swearing-in ceremony, Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini offers prayers at the Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula pic.twitter.com/1GDVuhbWnA — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

#WATCH | Panchkula: Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini says "I want to thank the people of Haryana for showing trust in the double-engine government and the policies of Prime Minister Modi for the third time. In the coming times, our government will work under the leadership… pic.twitter.com/8KWtXkEYXQ— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

#WATCH | Panchkula: On announcing the results of recruitment exams for 25,000 posts in Haryana, CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini says "The Congress which talks about the welfare of the youth, is an anti-youth party and the way they went to the court and the Election Commission to… pic.twitter.com/wMW0CI5v9y— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini pic.twitter.com/sjeRKcbEFE — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

#WATCH | Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat arrive in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini pic.twitter.com/P1xTwYDXhG— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

पंचकूला में होने वाले शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। समारोह से कुछ घंटे पहले सैनी वाल्मीकि भवन गए और उन्होंने पंचकूला स्थित गुरुद्वारे एवं मनसा देवी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की। उन्होंने संवाददाताओं से कहा कि भाजपा की नयी सरकार प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के नेतृत्व में हरियाणा को तीव्र गति से आगे ले जाने की दिशा में काम करेगी।

#WATCH | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel arrives in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini pic.twitter.com/Ar4tSPnFTq — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Dev Sai and Deputy CMs Arun Sao, Vijay Sharma arrive in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini



CM Sai says, "Today Nayab Singh Saini ji will take oath as Chief Minister. Many… pic.twitter.com/Vn5MBttCu5— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

सैनी ने विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों को लेकर कहा कि हरियाणा की जनता ने मोदी सरकार की नीतियों में विश्वास दिखाया है। उन्होंने एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि भाजपा के संकल्प पत्र को पूरी तरह लागू किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हमारे 2014 के संकल्प पत्र और 2019 के संकल्प पत्र को देखें, हमने उन्हें पूरी तरह से लागू किया और अब हमारी सरकार इस संकल्प पत्र को भी लागू करेगी।’’

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan arrives in Chandigarh to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini



He says, "Best wishes to the new government. This is a remarkable, unprecedented achievement. It shows the ability of leadership..." pic.twitter.com/al2NRgQ5ph — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

#WATCH | Chandigarh: On Haryana CM designate Nayab Singh Saini's swearing-in ceremony, UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "BJP got the blessings of the 36 fraternities of Haryana under the leadership of PM Modi. I thank the people of Haryana. They made a decision in their favour.… pic.twitter.com/rWgDGXCIoD— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

हरियाणा में पांच अक्टूबर को हुए चुनावों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने 90 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में 48 सीट जीतकर राज्य में ऐतिहासिक तीसरा कार्यकाल हासिल किया। वहीं कांग्रेस ने 37 सीट पर जीत दर्ज की। सैनी (54) ने बुधवार को दत्तात्रेय से मुलाकात की थी।

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "... Nayab Singh Saini will continue to focus on the development of the state for the next five years. I want to congratulate the new government and CM Nayab Singh Saini for the historic mandate."



On 'Prevention of… pic.twitter.com/mNRqIhbX2x — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

उन्होंने पंचकूला में पार्टी कार्यालय में आयोजित एक बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से भाजपा विधायक दल का नेता चुने जाने के बाद अगली सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश किया। हरियाणा में लगातार तीसरी बार भाजपा की सरकार बनने के साथ-साथ सैनी दूसरी बार मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे।

#WATCH | Chandigarh: On Haryana CM designate Nayab Singh Saini's swearing-in ceremony, UP Dy CM KP Maurya says, "It is a very big day for Haryana, BJP and for the whole country. My greetings to the people of Haryana on the behalf of 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh. Many… pic.twitter.com/lXc8LBKEpW — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2024

Web Title: CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live swearing-in ceremony Haryana CM-designate Nayab Singh Saini offers prayers Mansa Devi Temple in Panchkula see video