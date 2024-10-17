CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live: शपथ ग्रहण समारोह से पहले मनसा देवी मंदिर पहुंचे नायब सिंह सैनी, देखें वीडियो

CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह एवं भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के शीर्ष नेतृत्व के अलावा राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (राजग) के अन्य नेता भी शामिल होंगे।

HighlightsCM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live: हरियाणा के राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय, सैनी को पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाएंगे। CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live: हरियाणा में मुख्यमंत्री समेत अधिकतम 14 मंत्री हो सकते हैं।CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live: सैनी के मंत्रिमंडल के सदस्यों को भी शपथ दिलाए जाने की संभावना है।

CM Nayab Singh Saini Oath Live: नायब सिंह सैनी बृहस्पतिवार को हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेंगे। शपथ ग्रहण समारोह से पहले हरियाणा के मनोनीत मुख्यमंत्री नायब सिंह सैनी ने पंचकुला के मनसा देवी मंदिर में पूजा की। समारोह में प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह एवं भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के शीर्ष नेतृत्व के अलावा राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (राजग) के अन्य नेता भी शामिल होंगे। हरियाणा के राज्यपाल बंडारू दत्तात्रेय, सैनी को पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाएंगे। सैनी दूसरी बार मुख्यमंत्री बनेंगे। इस दौरान सैनी के मंत्रिमंडल के सदस्यों को भी शपथ दिलाए जाने की संभावना है। हरियाणा में मुख्यमंत्री समेत अधिकतम 14 मंत्री हो सकते हैं।

   

 

पंचकूला में होने वाले शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के मद्देनजर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए हैं। समारोह से कुछ घंटे पहले सैनी वाल्मीकि भवन गए और उन्होंने पंचकूला स्थित गुरुद्वारे एवं मनसा देवी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना की। उन्होंने संवाददाताओं से कहा कि भाजपा की नयी सरकार प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के नेतृत्व में हरियाणा को तीव्र गति से आगे ले जाने की दिशा में काम करेगी।

 

सैनी ने विधानसभा चुनाव के नतीजों को लेकर कहा कि हरियाणा की जनता ने मोदी सरकार की नीतियों में विश्वास दिखाया है। उन्होंने एक सवाल के जवाब में कहा कि भाजपा के संकल्प पत्र को पूरी तरह लागू किया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘हमारे 2014 के संकल्प पत्र और 2019 के संकल्प पत्र को देखें, हमने उन्हें पूरी तरह से लागू किया और अब हमारी सरकार इस संकल्प पत्र को भी लागू करेगी।’’

 

हरियाणा में पांच अक्टूबर को हुए चुनावों में भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने 90 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में 48 सीट जीतकर राज्य में ऐतिहासिक तीसरा कार्यकाल हासिल किया। वहीं कांग्रेस ने 37 सीट पर जीत दर्ज की। सैनी (54) ने बुधवार को दत्तात्रेय से मुलाकात की थी।

उन्होंने पंचकूला में पार्टी कार्यालय में आयोजित एक बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से भाजपा विधायक दल का नेता चुने जाने के बाद अगली सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश किया। हरियाणा में लगातार तीसरी बार भाजपा की सरकार बनने के साथ-साथ सैनी दूसरी बार मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे।

