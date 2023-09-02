Chandrayaan-3 Mission: लैंडर से 100 दूर हुआ रोवर, लैंडर ‘विक्रम’ और रोवर ‘प्रज्ञान’ अब भी कर रहे काम, देखें वीडियो

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: चंद्रमा पर भेजे गए चंद्रयान-3 के रोवर और लैंडर ठीक से काम कर रहे हैं और चूंकि चंद्रमा पर अब रात हो जाएगी इसलिए इन्हें ‘‘निष्क्रिय’’ किया जाएगा।

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) के प्रमुख एस सोमनाथ ने शनिवार को कहा कि चंद्रमा पर भेजे गए चंद्रयान-3 के रोवर और लैंडर ठीक से काम कर रहे हैं और चूंकि चंद्रमा पर अब रात हो जाएगी इसलिए इन्हें ‘‘निष्क्रिय’’ किया जाएगा।

सोमनाथ ने कहा कि लैंडर ‘विक्रम’ और रोवर ‘प्रज्ञान’ अब भी काम कर रहे हैं और ‘‘हमारी टीम अब वैज्ञानिक साजो-सामान के साथ ढेर सारा काम कर रही है।’’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अच्छी खबर यह है कि लैंडर से रोवर कम से कम 100 मीटर दूर हो गया है और हम आने वाले एक या दो दिन में इन्हें निष्क्रिय करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने जा रहे हैं।

क्योंकि वहां (चांद पर) रात होने वाली वाली है।’’ इसरो प्रमुख ने पहले सूर्य मिशन ‘आदित्य एल1’ का आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से सफल प्रक्षेपण होने के बाद मिशन नियंत्रण केन्द्र से अपने संबोधन में यह जानकारी दी। 

