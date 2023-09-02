Chandrayaan-3 Mission: लैंडर से 100 दूर हुआ रोवर, लैंडर ‘विक्रम’ और रोवर ‘प्रज्ञान’ अब भी कर रहे काम, देखें वीडियो

Highlights सोमनाथ ने कहा कि लैंडर ‘विक्रम’ और रोवर ‘प्रज्ञान’ अब भी काम कर रहे हैं। टीम अब वैज्ञानिक साजो-सामान के साथ ढेर सारा काम कर रही है। आने वाले एक या दो दिन में इन्हें निष्क्रिय करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने जा रहे हैं।

Chandrayaan-3 Mission: भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) के प्रमुख एस सोमनाथ ने शनिवार को कहा कि चंद्रमा पर भेजे गए चंद्रयान-3 के रोवर और लैंडर ठीक से काम कर रहे हैं और चूंकि चंद्रमा पर अब रात हो जाएगी इसलिए इन्हें ‘‘निष्क्रिय’’ किया जाएगा।

🏏Pragyan 100*



Meanwhile, over the Moon, Pragan Rover has traversed over 100 meters and continuing. pic.twitter.com/J1jR3rP6CZ — ISRO (@isro) September 2, 2023

सोमनाथ ने कहा कि लैंडर ‘विक्रम’ और रोवर ‘प्रज्ञान’ अब भी काम कर रहे हैं और ‘‘हमारी टीम अब वैज्ञानिक साजो-सामान के साथ ढेर सारा काम कर रही है।’’ उन्होंने कहा, ‘‘अच्छी खबर यह है कि लैंडर से रोवर कम से कम 100 मीटर दूर हो गया है और हम आने वाले एक या दो दिन में इन्हें निष्क्रिय करने की प्रक्रिया शुरू करने जा रहे हैं।

Smile, please📸!



Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning.



The 'image of the mission' was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam).



NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for… pic.twitter.com/Oece2bi6zE — ISRO (@isro) August 30, 2023

क्योंकि वहां (चांद पर) रात होने वाली वाली है।’’ इसरो प्रमुख ने पहले सूर्य मिशन ‘आदित्य एल1’ का आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से सफल प्रक्षेपण होने के बाद मिशन नियंत्रण केन्द्र से अपने संबोधन में यह जानकारी दी।

The rover was rotated in search of a safe route. The rotation was captured by a Lander Imager Camera.



It feels as though a child is playfully frolicking in the yards of Chandamama, while the mother watches affectionately.

Isn't it?🙂 pic.twitter.com/w5FwFZzDMp — ISRO (@isro) August 31, 2023

