Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024: पेमा खांडू की हैट्रिक, लगातार तीसरी बार सत्ता में लौटी भाजपा, 60 सीट में से 46 पर प्रचंड जीत, कांग्रेस को 1 सीट, जानें

Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024 Live: नेशनल पीपुल्‍स पार्टी (एनपीपी) ने 5 सीट पर जीत हासिल की। पीपुल्स पार्टी ऑफ अरुणाचल ने दो और राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी ने 3 सीट पर जीत हासिल की।  

HighlightsArunachal Pradesh election results 2024 Live: भाजपा ने 50 सीट में से 36 सीट जीत ली है।Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024 Live: भाजपा ने 2019 में 41 सीट पर जीत हासिल की थी। Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024 Live: मुख्यमंत्री पेमा खांडू निर्विरोध जीतने वाले 10 उम्मीदवारों में से एक हैं।

Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024 Live: भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने कमाल कर दिया। मुख्यनमंत्री पेमा खांडू की हैट्रिक हुई है। भाजपा रविवार को 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में 46 सीट जीतकर लगातार तीसरी बार अरुणाचल प्रदेश की सत्ता में लौट आई। निर्वाचन आयोग के अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी। भाजपा ने 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में 10 सीट पहले ही निर्विरोध जीत ली थी। अरुणाचल प्रदेश में चुनाव के पहले चरण में 19 अप्रैल को विधानसभा और लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए एक साथ मतदान हुआ था। भाजपा ने 50 सीट में से 36 सीट जीत ली है।

मुख्यमंत्री पेमा खांडू निर्विरोध जीतने वाले 10 उम्मीदवारों में से एक हैं। भाजपा ने 2019 में 41 सीट पर जीत हासिल की थी। नेशनल पीपुल्‍स पार्टी (एनपीपी) ने 5 सीट पर जीत हासिल की। पीपुल्स पार्टी ऑफ अरुणाचल ने दो और राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी ने 3 सीट पर जीत हासिल की। तीन निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों 3 और कांग्रेस ने एस सीट पर कब्जा किया। 

