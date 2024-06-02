Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024: पेमा खांडू की हैट्रिक, लगातार तीसरी बार सत्ता में लौटी भाजपा, 60 सीट में से 46 पर प्रचंड जीत, कांग्रेस को 1 सीट, जानें

Highlights Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024 Live: भाजपा ने 50 सीट में से 36 सीट जीत ली है। Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024 Live: भाजपा ने 2019 में 41 सीट पर जीत हासिल की थी। Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024 Live: मुख्यमंत्री पेमा खांडू निर्विरोध जीतने वाले 10 उम्मीदवारों में से एक हैं।

Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024 Live: भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) ने कमाल कर दिया। मुख्यनमंत्री पेमा खांडू की हैट्रिक हुई है। भाजपा रविवार को 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में 46 सीट जीतकर लगातार तीसरी बार अरुणाचल प्रदेश की सत्ता में लौट आई। निर्वाचन आयोग के अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी। भाजपा ने 60 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में 10 सीट पहले ही निर्विरोध जीत ली थी। अरुणाचल प्रदेश में चुनाव के पहले चरण में 19 अप्रैल को विधानसभा और लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए एक साथ मतदान हुआ था। भाजपा ने 50 सीट में से 36 सीट जीत ली है।

BJP returns to power in Arunachal Pradesh, secures 46 seats in 60-member assembly: EC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2024

Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2024

I would like to appreciate the hardwork of the exceptional @BJP4Arunachal Karyakartas through the election campaign. It is commendable how they went across the state and connected with the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2024

मुख्यमंत्री पेमा खांडू निर्विरोध जीतने वाले 10 उम्मीदवारों में से एक हैं। भाजपा ने 2019 में 41 सीट पर जीत हासिल की थी। नेशनल पीपुल्‍स पार्टी (एनपीपी) ने 5 सीट पर जीत हासिल की। पीपुल्स पार्टी ऑफ अरुणाचल ने दो और राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी ने 3 सीट पर जीत हासिल की। तीन निर्दलीय उम्मीदवारों 3 और कांग्रेस ने एस सीट पर कब्जा किया।

Thank you to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their faith and support.



Congratulations to our dedicated Karyakartas who tirelessly work for the development of Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/j3uer3yrzZ — BJP (@BJP4India) June 2, 2024

Grateful to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for placing their trust in @BJP4India and ensuring a historic win in the state. This remarkable victory is a reflection of their desire for a prosperous and developed Arunachal Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (Modi Ka Parivar) (@JPNadda) June 2, 2024

"Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth,"… pic.twitter.com/vD5eEvQ7j1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2024

"I would like to appreciate the hardwork of the exceptional @BJP4Arunachal Karyakartas through the election campaign. It is commendable how they went across the state and connected with the people," posts PM Modi (@narendramodi). pic.twitter.com/xElUzH2VIY — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2024

English summary :

Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024 Live Pema Khandu's hat-trick BJP returned power third consecutive time landslide victory 46 out of 60 seats Congress 1 seat

Web Title: Arunachal Pradesh election results 2024 Live Pema Khandu's hat-trick BJP returned power third consecutive time landslide victory 46 out of 60 seats Congress 1 seat