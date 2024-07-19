Microsoft Cloud Outage Live Updates: माइक्रोसॉफ्ट क्लाउड डॉउन, दुनिया भर में लोग परेशान, एयरपोर्ट पर भारी भीड़, कई देश में जांच आदेश, देखें वीडियो

July 19, 2024

Microsoft Cloud Outage Live Updates: साइबर सुरक्षा सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनी ‘क्राउडस्ट्राइक’ के नए अपडेट को इस व्यवधान का कारण बताया जा रहा है, जिसने विंडोज आधारित कम्प्यूटर और लैपटॉप को प्रभावित किया है।

Microsoft Cloud Outage Live Updates: भारत समेत दुनियाभर में माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के उपयोगकर्ताओं ने सेवाओं में बड़े पैमाने पर व्यवधान की सूचना दी है। इंटरनेट व्यवधान पर नजर रखने वाली वेबसाइट ‘डाउनडिटेक्टर’ पर उपयोगकर्ताओं ने विभिन्न सेवाओं में व्यवधान के बारे में बताया है। वैश्विक स्तर पर, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट क्लाउड व्यवधान के कारण अमेरिकी एयरलाइनों को उड़ानें रद्द करनी पड़ीं। हालांकि बाद में कंपनी ने कथित तौर पर कहा कि मध्य अमेरिकी क्षेत्र में उसके क्लाउड सेवा व्यवधान का समाधान हो गया है।

साइबर सुरक्षा सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनी ‘क्राउडस्ट्राइक’ के नए अपडेट को इस व्यवधान का कारण बताया जा रहा है, जिसने विंडोज आधारित कम्प्यूटर और लैपटॉप को प्रभावित किया है। सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर माइक्रोसॉफ्ट, क्राउडस्ट्राइक और विंडोज के बारे में सबसे ज्यादा बात की जा रही है यानी यह ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं।

वेबसाइट ‘डाउनडिटेक्टर’ पर उपयोगकर्ताओं ने ‘एज्योर’ और ‘टीम्स’ सहित माइक्रोसॉफ्ट लाइन-अप में समस्या आने की बात कही। माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने कहा कि वह इस मामले की जांच कर रही है, जो ‘उपयोगकर्ताओं की, विभिन्न माइक्रोसॉफ्ट 365 ऐप्स और सेवाओं तक पहुंचने की क्षमता को प्रभावित कर रहा है।’

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट 365 स्टेटस ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, “हमारी सेवाओं में अभी भी निरंतर सुधार हो रहा है। हम सुधार कार्रवाई जारी रख रहे हैं।” इस गड़बड़ी के कारण उपयोगकर्ताओं को कम्प्यूटर और लैपटॉप की स्क्रीन पर ‘ब्लू स्क्रीन ऑफ डेथ’ संदेश दिखाई दे रहे हैं तथा अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरलाइनों, बैंकों और मीडिया संस्थानों में व्यवधान की खबरें दुनियाभर से आ रही हैं।

