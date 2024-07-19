Microsoft Cloud Outage Live Updates: माइक्रोसॉफ्ट क्लाउड डॉउन, दुनिया भर में लोग परेशान, एयरपोर्ट पर भारी भीड़, कई देश में जांच आदेश, देखें वीडियो

Highlights Microsoft Cloud Outage Live Updates: क्राउडस्ट्राइक और विंडोज के बारे में सबसे ज्यादा बात की जा रही है यानी यह ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं। Microsoft Cloud Outage Live Updates: मध्य अमेरिकी क्षेत्र में उसके क्लाउड सेवा व्यवधान का समाधान हो गया है। Microsoft Cloud Outage Live Updates: माइक्रोसॉफ्ट 365 ऐप्स और सेवाओं तक पहुंचने की क्षमता को प्रभावित कर रहा है।

Microsoft Cloud Outage Live Updates: भारत समेत दुनियाभर में माइक्रोसॉफ्ट के उपयोगकर्ताओं ने सेवाओं में बड़े पैमाने पर व्यवधान की सूचना दी है। इंटरनेट व्यवधान पर नजर रखने वाली वेबसाइट ‘डाउनडिटेक्टर’ पर उपयोगकर्ताओं ने विभिन्न सेवाओं में व्यवधान के बारे में बताया है। वैश्विक स्तर पर, माइक्रोसॉफ्ट क्लाउड व्यवधान के कारण अमेरिकी एयरलाइनों को उड़ानें रद्द करनी पड़ीं। हालांकि बाद में कंपनी ने कथित तौर पर कहा कि मध्य अमेरिकी क्षेत्र में उसके क्लाउड सेवा व्यवधान का समाधान हो गया है।

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Microsoft faces global outrage, flight operations affected. Visuals from Jaipur International Airport. pic.twitter.com/YON1qPOkMj — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

साइबर सुरक्षा सॉफ्टवेयर कंपनी ‘क्राउडस्ट्राइक’ के नए अपडेट को इस व्यवधान का कारण बताया जा रहा है, जिसने विंडोज आधारित कम्प्यूटर और लैपटॉप को प्रभावित किया है। सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर माइक्रोसॉफ्ट, क्राउडस्ट्राइक और विंडोज के बारे में सबसे ज्यादा बात की जा रही है यानी यह ट्रेंड कर रहे हैं।

#WATCH | A passenger, Deepak says, "I have come from Mumbai, on an Air India flight. The flight was delayed by an hour. I don't know the reason, they didn't tell me when I asked. We were given smooth entry, though...We didn't face any difficulty..." pic.twitter.com/MXKP0rYHbo — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

वेबसाइट ‘डाउनडिटेक्टर’ पर उपयोगकर्ताओं ने ‘एज्योर’ और ‘टीम्स’ सहित माइक्रोसॉफ्ट लाइन-अप में समस्या आने की बात कही। माइक्रोसॉफ्ट ने कहा कि वह इस मामले की जांच कर रही है, जो ‘उपयोगकर्ताओं की, विभिन्न माइक्रोसॉफ्ट 365 ऐप्स और सेवाओं तक पहुंचने की क्षमता को प्रभावित कर रहा है।’

"We are experiencing technical challenges across various aspects of our operations due to a global outage at our service provider's end. We are working with them to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," posts Vistara (@airvistara) pic.twitter.com/sZ59M4A1rR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: On Microsoft outage, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar says, "...Microsoft 365 and Microsoft suite is used by millions of Indians...Any outage on this platform disrupts the business and operations of many companies. I hope Microsoft will restore the services… pic.twitter.com/k2JaRUepbM — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

माइक्रोसॉफ्ट 365 स्टेटस ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, “हमारी सेवाओं में अभी भी निरंतर सुधार हो रहा है। हम सुधार कार्रवाई जारी रख रहे हैं।” इस गड़बड़ी के कारण उपयोगकर्ताओं को कम्प्यूटर और लैपटॉप की स्क्रीन पर ‘ब्लू स्क्रीन ऑफ डेथ’ संदेश दिखाई दे रहे हैं तथा अंतरराष्ट्रीय एयरलाइनों, बैंकों और मीडिया संस्थानों में व्यवधान की खबरें दुनियाभर से आ रही हैं।

STORY | Airlines report disruption in operations due to Microsoft outage



READ: https://t.co/jiN8rp5YC5pic.twitter.com/SyvqMKxgeQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2024

#WATCH | A special flight of Air India left from Mumbai for Russia earlier this afternoon, to take the stranded passengers on their onward journey to San Francisco. AI183 of 18 July 2024 operating from Delhi to San Francisco had made a precautionary landing at Krasnoyarsk… pic.twitter.com/ihgJ5QAgRA — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2024

English summary :

Microsoft Cloud Outage Live Updates Global Multiple Users Affected Massive hits flights, banks, stock exchanges, broadcasters London Stock Exchange also hit see video

Web Title: Microsoft Cloud Outage Live Updates Global Multiple Users Affected Massive hits flights, banks, stock exchanges, broadcasters London Stock Exchange also hit see video