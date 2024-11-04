'भूल भुलैया 3' और 'सिंघम अगेन' 100 करोड़ पार, बॉक्स ऑफिस पर कार्तिक आर्यन और अजय देवगन का डंका...

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'सिंघम अगेन' और 'भूल भुलैया-3' ने अपनी रिलीज के पहले सप्ताह में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 100 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की कमाई कर ली है। दोनों फिल्में एक नवंबर को रिलीज हुईं थी।

Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 'सिंघम अगेन' और 'भूल भुलैया-3' ने अपनी रिलीज के पहले सप्ताह में बॉक्स ऑफिस पर 100 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की कमाई कर ली है। दोनों फिल्में एक नवंबर को रिलीज हुईं थी। अनीस बज्मी निर्देशित 'भूल भुलैया-3' में कार्तिक आर्यन, विद्या बालन, माधुरी दीक्षित नेने और तृप्ति डिमरी ने मुख्य भूमिकाएं निभाई हैं। कार्तिक ने 'इंस्टाग्राम' पर फिल्म की कमाई से जुड़ी जानकारी साझा की। उन्होंने बताया कि 'भूल भुलैया-3' ने रिलीज के पहले तीन दिनों के भीतर भारत में 110.2 करोड़ रुपये कमाए हैं। वहीं, रोहित शेट्टी की 'सिंघम अगेन' में अजय देवगन, करीना कपूर खान, रणवीर सिंह, अक्षय कुमार, दीपिका पादुकोण, टाइगर श्रॉफ और अर्जुन कपूर ने अभिनय किया है। सैकनिल्क वेबसाइट के अनुसार, फिल्म ने रविवार तक 121.75 करोड़ रुपये कमा लिए थे। 'सिंघम अगेन' का निर्माण जियो स्टूडियोज ने रोहित शेट्टी पिक्चर्स और देवगन फिल्म्स के सहयोग से किया है।

 

