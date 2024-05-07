Vladimir Putin Takes Oath: पुतिन ने रूसी राष्ट्रपति के रूप में पांचवां कार्यकाल शुरू किया, 2030 तक सत्ता में बने रहेंगे, देखें वीडियो

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: May 7, 2024 03:42 PM2024-05-07T15:42:49+5:302024-05-07T15:53:18+5:30

Vladimir Putin Takes Oath as President: क्रेमलिन में एक भव्य उद्घाटन समारोह में व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने रूसी राष्ट्रपति के रूप में अपना पांचवां कार्यकाल शुरू किया।

Highlightsसंविधान के अनुसार अगले छह साल तक सत्ता में रहने का विकल्प रहेगा।2030 तक सत्ता में बने रहेंगे। जोसेफ स्टालिन के बाद सबसे लंबे समय तक सेवा करने वाले क्रेमलिन नेता हैं।

Putin Sworn in as President: व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने 7 मई को एक भव्य क्रेमलिन उद्घाटन समारोह में रूस (Russia) के राष्ट्रपति के रूप में पांचवें कार्यकाल के लिए शपथ ली। पुतिन ने समारोह में नए पांच साल के कार्यकाल के लिए शपथ ली। रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध के कारण संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका और कई पश्चिमी देशों ने बहिष्कार किया। वह लगभग 25 वर्षों से पद पर हैं। जोसेफ स्टालिन के बाद सबसे लंबे समय तक सेवा करने वाले क्रेमलिन नेता हैं। वह 2030 तक सत्ता में बने रहेंगे। संविधान के अनुसार अगले छह साल तक सत्ता में रहने का विकल्प रहेगा।

टॅग्स :Vladimir PutinRussiaव्लादिमीर पुतिनरूस