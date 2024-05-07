Vladimir Putin Takes Oath: पुतिन ने रूसी राष्ट्रपति के रूप में पांचवां कार्यकाल शुरू किया, 2030 तक सत्ता में बने रहेंगे, देखें वीडियो
By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: May 7, 2024 03:42 PM2024-05-07T15:42:49+5:302024-05-07T15:53:18+5:30
Vladimir Putin Takes Oath as President: क्रेमलिन में एक भव्य उद्घाटन समारोह में व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने रूसी राष्ट्रपति के रूप में अपना पांचवां कार्यकाल शुरू किया।
Putin Sworn in as President: व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने 7 मई को एक भव्य क्रेमलिन उद्घाटन समारोह में रूस (Russia) के राष्ट्रपति के रूप में पांचवें कार्यकाल के लिए शपथ ली। पुतिन ने समारोह में नए पांच साल के कार्यकाल के लिए शपथ ली। रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध के कारण संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका और कई पश्चिमी देशों ने बहिष्कार किया। वह लगभग 25 वर्षों से पद पर हैं। जोसेफ स्टालिन के बाद सबसे लंबे समय तक सेवा करने वाले क्रेमलिन नेता हैं। वह 2030 तक सत्ता में बने रहेंगे। संविधान के अनुसार अगले छह साल तक सत्ता में रहने का विकल्प रहेगा।
🇷🇺Those who have proven their loyalty to Russia are the future of Russia.— Aussie Cossack (@aussiecossack) May 7, 2024
President Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/WXrx7ZpM0t
Vladimir Putin took oath as the President of Russia in the St. Andrew's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2024
(Source: MFA Russia) pic.twitter.com/6CYylfm1vD
Putin is not like Biden. He can climb 66 steps in seconds. pic.twitter.com/xmjBrplvrY— Russian Market (@runews) May 7, 2024
🇷🇺 President Putin: We will continue to form a MULTIPOLAR world, and we must be self-sufficient and open new areas for our country, as has happened repeatedly in history.— DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) May 7, 2024
Russia's fate will be determined by ourselves for today's generations and future generations
We will… pic.twitter.com/yvmEGF3JPP
Vladimir Putin officially took the oath and officially took the office as the President of the Russian Federation for a six-year term 🫡 pic.twitter.com/XQTsNsjELS— Roberto (@UniqueMongolia) May 7, 2024