यूक्रेन में बड़ा हादसा, बिल्डिंग से टकराकर क्रैश हुआ हेलिकॉप्टर, गृह मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों सहित 16 लोगों की मौत, देखें वीडियो

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: January 18, 2023 02:31 PM2023-01-18T14:31:30+5:302023-01-18T14:34:29+5:30

यूक्रेन की राजधानी कीव के पास एक हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से गृह मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों और दो बच्चों सहित 16 लोगों की मौत हो गई।

यूक्रेन में बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। 

कीवः यूक्रेन में बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। बिल्डिंग से टकराकर हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया है। यूक्रेन पुलिस ने कहा कि कीव के पास एक हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से गृह मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों सहित 16 लोगों की मौत हुई है। यूक्रेन की पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी।

यूक्रेन की राष्ट्रीय पुलिस के प्रमुख इहोर क्लेमेनको ने बताया कि कीव के पूर्वी उपनगर ब्रोवेरी में आपातकालीन सेवा का हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ। जान गंवाने वाले लोगों में नौ लोग हेलीकॉप्टर में सवार थे। पुलिस के अनुसार, हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में गृह मंत्री और उप मंत्री की मौत हुई है। अधिकारियों ने पहले बताया था कि 10 बच्चों सहित 22 लोग घायल हुए हैं। हेलीकॉप्टर ‘किंडरगार्टन’ के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ।

