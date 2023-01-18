यूक्रेन में बड़ा हादसा, बिल्डिंग से टकराकर क्रैश हुआ हेलिकॉप्टर, गृह मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों सहित 16 लोगों की मौत, देखें वीडियो

Highlights बिल्डिंग से टकराकर हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया है। यूक्रेन में बड़ा हादसा हो गया है।

कीवः यूक्रेन में बड़ा हादसा हो गया है। बिल्डिंग से टकराकर हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया है। यूक्रेन पुलिस ने कहा कि कीव के पास एक हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से गृह मंत्रालय के वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों सहित 16 लोगों की मौत हुई है। यूक्रेन की पुलिस ने यह जानकारी दी।

Police say Ukraine's Interior Minister, deputy killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2023

यूक्रेन की राष्ट्रीय पुलिस के प्रमुख इहोर क्लेमेनको ने बताया कि कीव के पूर्वी उपनगर ब्रोवेरी में आपातकालीन सेवा का हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ। जान गंवाने वाले लोगों में नौ लोग हेलीकॉप्टर में सवार थे। पुलिस के अनुसार, हेलीकॉप्टर दुर्घटना में गृह मंत्री और उप मंत्री की मौत हुई है। अधिकारियों ने पहले बताया था कि 10 बच्चों सहित 22 लोग घायल हुए हैं। हेलीकॉप्टर ‘किंडरगार्टन’ के पास दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ।

As a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary Minister and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine died. Emergency Service helicopter crashed at local kindergarten. 16 dead, two of them children. Terrible tragedy. pic.twitter.com/KiKR5ItDoI — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) January 18, 2023

Sixteen people including Ukraine's interior minister and other senior ministry officials were killed when a helicopter crashed outside Kyiv in the town of Brovary, reported Reuters citing Ukraine's national police chief — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

As a result of a helicopter crash in Brovary Minister and Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of #Ukraine died. Emergency Service helicopter crashed at local kindergarten. 16 dead, two of them children. Terrible tragedy. https://t.co/IRpFTYyPlDpic.twitter.com/fMb1b53OF5 — Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshs88) January 18, 2023

