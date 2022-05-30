पिता 5वीं कक्षा में पढ़ रही बेटी को बनाना चाहता है IAS, अधिकारी को मैसेज कर पूछी तरकीब, ट्वीट वायरल

By मनाली रस्तोगी | Published: May 30, 2022 05:58 PM2022-05-30T17:58:50+5:302022-05-30T18:04:13+5:30

एक पिता ने ट्विटर पर एक आईएएस अधिकारी से अपनी बच्ची को भी अफसर बनाने के लिए सुझाव मांगे। ऐसे में साल 2009 के आईएएस ऑफिसर अवनीश शरण ने ट्विटर पर बाकी यूजर्स के बीच एक स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर किया, जिसमें एक पिता द्वारा अपनी बेटी को लेकर उन्हें एक मैसेज भेजा गया है।

Highlightsबाकी यूजर्स की तरह खुद आईएएस ऑफिसर अवनीश शरण भी हैरान हैं।उन्हें समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि इसपर क्या और कैसी प्रतिक्रिया दें।यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर मैसेज भेजने वाले व्यक्ति को काफी तंज कसे हैं। 

नई दिल्ली: भारत में लोगों को सिविल सर्विसेज का इतना ज्यादा क्रेज है कि अधिकांश लोग इसके लिए लगातार ट्राई करते रहते हैं। वहीं, कई लोग ऐसे भी हैं जो अपने बच्चों को बड़े होकर आईएएस, आईपीएस, पीसीएस जैसी नौकरियों को पाने के लिए मन लगाकर पढ़ाई करने के लिए लगातार बोलते रहते हैं। हालांकि, जरूरी नहीं कि हर बच्चा बड़ा होकर आईएएस, आईपीएस या पीसीएस ही बनना चाहे। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि यह बच्चे पर ही छोड़ दिया जाए कि उसे बड़े होकर क्या बनना है। मगर इसके बावजूद कई पेरेंट्स बच्चों पर अधिकारी बनने का दबाव जरूर बनाते हैं। 

कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा एक बार फिर देखने को मिला है। दरअसल, एक पिता ने ट्विटर पर एक आईएएस अधिकारी से अपनी बच्ची को भी अफसर बनाने के लिए सुझाव मांगे। ऐसे में साल 2009 के आईएएस ऑफिसर अवनीश शरण ने ट्विटर पर बाकी यूजर्स के बीच एक स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर किया, जिसमें एक पिता द्वारा अपनी बेटी को लेकर उन्हें एक मैसेज भेजा गया है। इस मैसेज में वो व्यक्ति आईएएस अधिकारी से यह पूछता हुआ नजर आता है कि अपनी बेटी को आईएएस अधिकारी बनाने के लिए उसे क्या करना चाहिए। 

क्या लिखा मैसेज?

व्यक्ति ने मैसेज में लिखा, "गुड इवनिंग सर। मेरी बेटी 5वीं क्लास में है। मैं चाहता हूं कि वो एक आईएएस ऑफिस बने। कृपया मार्गदर्शन करें कि कैसे मैं उसके लिए पढ़ाई का वातावरण बना पाऊं। उसे किताबें पढ़ने का काफी शौक है। कृपया किताबों का भी सुझाव दें जिससे वो अपने ज्ञान को बढ़ा सके। आपके गाइडेंस का इंतजार है।" फिलहाल, बाकी यूजर्स की तरह खुद आईएएस ऑफिसर अवनीश शरण भी हैरान हैं। उन्हें समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि इसपर क्या और कैसी प्रतिक्रिया दें। वहीं, यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर मैसेज भेजने वाले व्यक्ति को काफी तंज कसे हैं। 

यहां देखें लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया

टॅग्स :IASCivil Services Examination Centerसंघ लोक सेवा आयोग