पिता 5वीं कक्षा में पढ़ रही बेटी को बनाना चाहता है IAS, अधिकारी को मैसेज कर पूछी तरकीब, ट्वीट वायरल

नई दिल्ली: भारत में लोगों को सिविल सर्विसेज का इतना ज्यादा क्रेज है कि अधिकांश लोग इसके लिए लगातार ट्राई करते रहते हैं। वहीं, कई लोग ऐसे भी हैं जो अपने बच्चों को बड़े होकर आईएएस, आईपीएस, पीसीएस जैसी नौकरियों को पाने के लिए मन लगाकर पढ़ाई करने के लिए लगातार बोलते रहते हैं। हालांकि, जरूरी नहीं कि हर बच्चा बड़ा होकर आईएएस, आईपीएस या पीसीएस ही बनना चाहे। ऐसे में जरूरी है कि यह बच्चे पर ही छोड़ दिया जाए कि उसे बड़े होकर क्या बनना है। मगर इसके बावजूद कई पेरेंट्स बच्चों पर अधिकारी बनने का दबाव जरूर बनाते हैं।

कुछ ऐसा ही नजारा एक बार फिर देखने को मिला है। दरअसल, एक पिता ने ट्विटर पर एक आईएएस अधिकारी से अपनी बच्ची को भी अफसर बनाने के लिए सुझाव मांगे। ऐसे में साल 2009 के आईएएस ऑफिसर अवनीश शरण ने ट्विटर पर बाकी यूजर्स के बीच एक स्क्रीनशॉट शेयर किया, जिसमें एक पिता द्वारा अपनी बेटी को लेकर उन्हें एक मैसेज भेजा गया है। इस मैसेज में वो व्यक्ति आईएएस अधिकारी से यह पूछता हुआ नजर आता है कि अपनी बेटी को आईएएस अधिकारी बनाने के लिए उसे क्या करना चाहिए।

क्या लिखा मैसेज?

What should I reply to this message ? pic.twitter.com/tl5sOYP1op — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 29, 2022

व्यक्ति ने मैसेज में लिखा, "गुड इवनिंग सर। मेरी बेटी 5वीं क्लास में है। मैं चाहता हूं कि वो एक आईएएस ऑफिस बने। कृपया मार्गदर्शन करें कि कैसे मैं उसके लिए पढ़ाई का वातावरण बना पाऊं। उसे किताबें पढ़ने का काफी शौक है। कृपया किताबों का भी सुझाव दें जिससे वो अपने ज्ञान को बढ़ा सके। आपके गाइडेंस का इंतजार है।" फिलहाल, बाकी यूजर्स की तरह खुद आईएएस ऑफिसर अवनीश शरण भी हैरान हैं। उन्हें समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि इसपर क्या और कैसी प्रतिक्रिया दें। वहीं, यूजर्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर मैसेज भेजने वाले व्यक्ति को काफी तंज कसे हैं।

यहां देखें लोगों की प्रतिक्रिया

सर, कह दीजिए कि तब तक आईएएस सेवा रहेगा या नही, ये कहना ही मुश्किल है। — Ram Prakash, IAS (@ramprakash0324) May 29, 2022

Let your children live their childhood. अक्सर हम अपने बच्चों पे अपने सपने का बोझ डाल देते हैं! उन्हें अपना बचपन जीने दें, खुले आसमाँ में उड़ने दें.... अभी से उनकी उड़ान मत तय कीजिये...#mondaythoughtshttps://t.co/xxew0EGTB7 — Krishna Prakash (@Krishnapips) May 30, 2022

They are already late. — Parveen Kaswan (@ParveenKaswan) May 29, 2022

How sir? She's just in 5th standard 🤔 — Being a human (@beingahuman122) May 29, 2022

Respected Sir/Ma’am,

Let her enjoy being a child for as long as possible. Also, don’t weigh her down with your expectations. Give her the freedom to choose and chase her own dreams and aspirations.

Regards,

Your name” — Tejan Chaudhary (@factboyy) May 29, 2022

"I want to make her an IAS officer" thing doesn't work out.... give your daughter wings and let her decide what she wants to become — Krishna Mohan Uppu (@krishna_uppu) May 29, 2022

Ye sirf kahne ke bate hai hum middle class walo ko wo karna padta hai jo parents bolte hai 😓 ..for ex.. my interest was to do maths hons from du.. i also got god marks in boards to get admission but my parents didn't allowed 😭 — Sumit Kumar (@sumit3355) May 29, 2022

Them some advice so that at least either of them could prepare herself mentally for it from now onwards. Let's see what happens. — दिव्येन्दु गुप्ता (@Divyendu1205) May 29, 2022

I also got a similar request but the child there is in Class 7. And surprisingly, the request came from an extremely senior person in a leading MNC! — Sanjeev Gupta (@sanjg2k1) May 29, 2022

Sir, I am in 12th class and my father also says like this that you should become an IAS but I want to become a space scientist, so you please explain her father that he will let her child decide for herself. What does she want to be? — Pulkit Agrawal (@PulkitAg13) May 29, 2022

