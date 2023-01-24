French Cup Football 2023: काइलियान एमबाप्पे ने पेस डे कासेल के खिलाफ दागे 5 गोल, पेरिस सेंट जर्मेन ने 7-0 से जीत दर्ज की, अंतिम 16 में प्रवेश, देखें वीडियो

Highlights फ्रांस को 18 दिसंबर को विश्व कप फाइनल में अर्जेंटीना ने हराया था। पीएसजी के लिये कुल 196 गोल हो चुके हैं। एडिंसन कावानी के क्लब रिकॉर्ड से चार गोल पीछे हैं।

French Cup Football 2023: फ्रांस के विश्व कप स्टार काइलियान एमबाप्पे के पांच गोल की मदद से पेरिस सेंट जर्मेन ने फ्रेंच कप फुटबॉल में पेस डे कासेल को 7 . 0 से हराकर अंतिम 16 में प्रवेश कर लिया जहां उसका सामना मार्सेले से होगा। फ्रांस को 18 दिसंबर को विश्व कप फाइनल में अर्जेंटीना ने हराया था।

IT IS OVER ⌛️



A win and qualification for our Parisians to the round of 16 of the @coupedefrance ! ❤️💙#USPCPSG I 0-7 pic.twitter.com/3Slb64M2tB — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 23, 2023

एमबाप्पे के इस सत्र में 24 मैचों में 25 गोल हो गए हैं और पीएसजी के लिये उनके कुल 196 गोल हो चुके हैं। वह एडिंसन कावानी के क्लब रिकॉर्ड से चार गोल पीछे हैं। पीएसजी चैम्पियंस लीग अंतिम 16 के पहले चरण के मैच में 14 फरवरी को बायर्न म्युनिख की मेजबानी करेगा।

With his five goals in the 7-0 victory over Pays de Cassel in Monday's Coupe de France Round of 32 tie, Kylian Mbappé made Paris Saint-Germain history ✔️https://t.co/360xZmiTi6 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 24, 2023

First time in history a @PSG_English player has scored 5 goals in a match! 🔝 pic.twitter.com/S9iQGNdBcI — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 23, 2023

