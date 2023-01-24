French Cup Football 2023: काइलियान एमबाप्पे ने पेस डे कासेल के खिलाफ दागे 5 गोल, पेरिस सेंट जर्मेन ने 7-0 से जीत दर्ज की, अंतिम 16 में प्रवेश, देखें वीडियो

French Cup Football 2023: पेरिस सेंट जर्मेन ने फ्रेंच कप फुटबॉल में पेस डे कासेल को 7 . 0 से हराकर अंतिम 16 में प्रवेश कर लिया जहां उसका सामना मार्सेले से होगा।

पीएसजी के लिये कुल 196 गोल हो चुके हैं।

French Cup Football 2023: फ्रांस के विश्व कप स्टार काइलियान एमबाप्पे के पांच गोल की मदद से पेरिस सेंट जर्मेन ने फ्रेंच कप फुटबॉल में पेस डे कासेल को 7 . 0 से हराकर अंतिम 16 में प्रवेश कर लिया जहां उसका सामना मार्सेले से होगा। फ्रांस को 18 दिसंबर को विश्व कप फाइनल में अर्जेंटीना ने हराया था।

एमबाप्पे के इस सत्र में 24 मैचों में 25 गोल हो गए हैं और पीएसजी के लिये उनके कुल 196 गोल हो चुके हैं। वह एडिंसन कावानी के क्लब रिकॉर्ड से चार गोल पीछे हैं। पीएसजी चैम्पियंस लीग अंतिम 16 के पहले चरण के मैच में 14 फरवरी को बायर्न म्युनिख की मेजबानी करेगा। 

