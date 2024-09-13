Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: तनावपूर्ण क्षण और फिर राहत..., केजरीवाल को जमानत मिलते ही सिसोदिया और आतिशी मुस्कुराये और गले लगाया, देखें वीडियो

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: September 13, 2024 12:42 PM2024-09-13T12:42:22+5:302024-09-13T12:47:35+5:30

Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा अरविंद केजरीवाल को ज़मानत दिए जाने पर भाजपा नेता गौरव भाटिया ने कहा कि सशर्त बेल पर कोर्ट ने कहा कि अन्य आरोपियों के जमानत आदेश की शर्तें अरविंद केजरीवाल पर भी लागू होंगी।

Watch Relief Arvind Kejriwal granted bail Manish Sisodia and Atishi all smiles and exchanged hugs Tense moments, then relief and hugs live Updates | Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: तनावपूर्ण क्षण और फिर राहत..., केजरीवाल को जमानत मिलते ही सिसोदिया और आतिशी मुस्कुराये और गले लगाया, देखें वीडियो

file photo

HighlightsArvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: अरविंद केजरीवाल का पासपोर्ट कोर्ट में रहेगा। Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: गवाहों को डरा नहीं सकते और साक्ष्य को नष्ट नहीं कर सकते।Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: विदेश यात्रा पर नहीं जा सकते हैं।

Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: उच्चतम न्यायालय से दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को राहत मिल गई है। हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले आप के लिए बूस्टर डोज है। कथित शराब नीति घोटाले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई। जमानत का फैसला आने के बाद पार्टी के नेता मिठाई बांट रहे हैं। आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के नेता मनीष सिसौदिया और आतिशी मुस्कुराये और एक-दूसरे को गले लगाया। घोटाले में पहली बार गिरफ्तार होने के छह महीने बाद केजरीवाल को शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई मामले में जमानत दे दी।

केजरीवाल को उच्चतम न्यायालय से जमानत मिलने पर आप ने कहा: ‘सत्यमेव जयते’

आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को आबकारी नीति ‘‘घोटाले’’ से संबंधित भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में जमानत मिलने पर उच्चतम न्यायालय का आभार जताया और इसे ‘‘सच्चाई की जीत’’ करार दिया। आबकारी नीति से संबंधित केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) के मामले में केजरीवाल को उच्चतम न्यायालय से जमानत मिल जाने से अब उनकी रिहाई का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। केजरीवाल को आबकारी नीति से संबंधित प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के धनशोधन मामले में उच्चतम न्यायालय से पहले ही अंतरिम जमानत मिल चुकी है।

सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में आप ने लिखा, ‘‘सत्यमेव जयते।’’ हरियाणा में चुनाव की तैयारी कर रही आम आदमी पार्टी के लिए तिहाड़ जेल से केजरीवाल की रिहाई पार्टी को मजबूत करने में मददगार साबित होगी। दिल्ली के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को भी आबकारी नीति से संबंधित ईडी और सीबीआई के मामलों में हाल में जमानत मिली है।

उन्होंने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘झूठ और साजिशों के खिलाफ लड़ाई में आज पुन: सत्य की जीत हुई है। एक बार पुनः नमन करता हूं बाबा साहेब आंबेडकर की सोच और दूरदर्शिता को, जिन्होंने 75 साल पहले ही आम आदमी को किसी भावी तानाशाह के मुकाबले मजबूत कर दिया था।’’

पार्टी के राज्यसभा सदस्य राघव चड्ढा ने इस फैसले पर शीर्ष अदालत का आभार जताया। दिल्ली की मंत्री आतिशी ने ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में लिखा, ‘‘सत्यमेव जयते। सच को परेशान किया जा सकता है, पराजित नहीं।’’ आप के राज्यसभा सदस्य हरभजन सिंह ने भी केजरीवाल की रिहाई का स्वागत किया और कहा, ‘‘वह जनता की सेवा में खुद को समर्पित करते रहेंगे।’’

सिंह ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘खुशी है कि हमारे प्रिय नेता अरविंद केजरवाल को उच्चतम न्यायालय से जमानत मिल गई है। इससे निश्चित रूप से पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में नयी ऊर्जा का संचार होगा और हरियाणा में आम आदमी पार्टी के अभियान को गति मिलेगी। वह लोगों की सेवा के लिए खुद को समर्पित करते रहेंगे।’’

टॅग्स :Delhi GovernmentAam Aadmi PartyArvind Kejriwalsupreme courtManish SisodiaRaghav ChadhaAtishi Marlenaदिल्ली सरकारअरविंद केजरीवालसुप्रीम कोर्टमनीष सिसोदियाराघव चड्ढाआतिशी मार्लेना