Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: तनावपूर्ण क्षण और फिर राहत..., केजरीवाल को जमानत मिलते ही सिसोदिया और आतिशी मुस्कुराये और गले लगाया, देखें वीडियो

Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: उच्चतम न्यायालय से दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को राहत मिल गई है। हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले आप के लिए बूस्टर डोज है। कथित शराब नीति घोटाले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट से जमानत मिल गई। जमानत का फैसला आने के बाद पार्टी के नेता मिठाई बांट रहे हैं। आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के नेता मनीष सिसौदिया और आतिशी मुस्कुराये और एक-दूसरे को गले लगाया। घोटाले में पहली बार गिरफ्तार होने के छह महीने बाद केजरीवाल को शुक्रवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई मामले में जमानत दे दी।

VIDEO | AAP leader Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) and Delhi Minister Atishi (@AtishiAAP) celebrate as Supreme Court grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy corruption case.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/4UG9wLRQxx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

SC grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy corruption case.



Appellant's arrest does not suffer from illegality: SC on CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail plea. #DelhiExcisePolicyCase#DelhiNewspic.twitter.com/Ga8AzLxFXF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

VIDEO | "This is the best time for this order to come because at this moment, there was only one hope in India about when Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would come out of jail. So, I want to thank the Supreme Court. The strength that democracy will gain from his coming (out of jail)… pic.twitter.com/EncYThYXxv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

केजरीवाल को उच्चतम न्यायालय से जमानत मिलने पर आप ने कहा: ‘सत्यमेव जयते’

आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) ने शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को आबकारी नीति ‘‘घोटाले’’ से संबंधित भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में जमानत मिलने पर उच्चतम न्यायालय का आभार जताया और इसे ‘‘सच्चाई की जीत’’ करार दिया। आबकारी नीति से संबंधित केंद्रीय अन्वेषण ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) के मामले में केजरीवाल को उच्चतम न्यायालय से जमानत मिल जाने से अब उनकी रिहाई का रास्ता साफ हो गया है। केजरीवाल को आबकारी नीति से संबंधित प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के धनशोधन मामले में उच्चतम न्यायालय से पहले ही अंतरिम जमानत मिल चुकी है।

VIDEO | "Around 40 people were accused and out of those, two are still in jail, so bail was guaranteed to be given. However, what the Supreme Court said about the central government's investigating agencies is a big blow to the Centre," says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj… pic.twitter.com/bBs2yBUc8V — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

VIDEO | Sweets being distributed outside AAP leader Manish Sisodia's residence in Delhi as the Supreme Court grants bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy corruption case.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/dBzzHd96tv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

VIDEO | "There is happiness across Delhi, congratulations to everyone. The Delhi CM will be coming out (from jail). The verdict has given a message to entire Delhi and country that no matter how strong the dictatorship may be, it will be defeated one day," says Delhi minister and… pic.twitter.com/FVTkYVbNBL — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

VIDEO | "Today, we salute and thank the Supreme Court, Constitution of India and Baba Saheb (Ambedkar) because the truth has prevailed and lies have been exposed. Supreme Court observed that the arrest by CBI was done to prevent Arvind Kejriwal from the relief given in ED case,"… pic.twitter.com/ub3AuQ7icx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में आप ने लिखा, ‘‘सत्यमेव जयते।’’ हरियाणा में चुनाव की तैयारी कर रही आम आदमी पार्टी के लिए तिहाड़ जेल से केजरीवाल की रिहाई पार्टी को मजबूत करने में मददगार साबित होगी। दिल्ली के पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया को भी आबकारी नीति से संबंधित ईडी और सीबीआई के मामलों में हाल में जमानत मिली है।

VIDEO | "CM Arvind Kejriwal has made the dictator of the country bow down. In the excise case, no one got anything. By creating a mountain of lies, BJP and Modi government tried to finish off AAP and Kejriwal using ED and CBI. But truth always prevails. Today, he is coming out… pic.twitter.com/4jtfrYRqmO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

उन्होंने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘झूठ और साजिशों के खिलाफ लड़ाई में आज पुन: सत्य की जीत हुई है। एक बार पुनः नमन करता हूं बाबा साहेब आंबेडकर की सोच और दूरदर्शिता को, जिन्होंने 75 साल पहले ही आम आदमी को किसी भावी तानाशाह के मुकाबले मजबूत कर दिया था।’’

पार्टी के राज्यसभा सदस्य राघव चड्ढा ने इस फैसले पर शीर्ष अदालत का आभार जताया। दिल्ली की मंत्री आतिशी ने ‘एक्स’ पर एक पोस्ट में लिखा, ‘‘सत्यमेव जयते। सच को परेशान किया जा सकता है, पराजित नहीं।’’ आप के राज्यसभा सदस्य हरभजन सिंह ने भी केजरीवाल की रिहाई का स्वागत किया और कहा, ‘‘वह जनता की सेवा में खुद को समर्पित करते रहेंगे।’’

VIDEO | "On behalf of people of Delhi and the country, I want to say, 'welcome back Arvind Kejriwal, we all missed you.' After a long struggle, the son of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is coming back. I want to thank the honourable Supreme Court of India. Arvind Kejriwal is not just a… pic.twitter.com/UmC4Xrfrdg — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

सिंह ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘खुशी है कि हमारे प्रिय नेता अरविंद केजरवाल को उच्चतम न्यायालय से जमानत मिल गई है। इससे निश्चित रूप से पार्टी कार्यकर्ताओं में नयी ऊर्जा का संचार होगा और हरियाणा में आम आदमी पार्टी के अभियान को गति मिलेगी। वह लोगों की सेवा के लिए खुद को समर्पित करते रहेंगे।’’

VIDEO | "It is a matter of great happiness that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail. All the conspiracies are exposed now and everyone knows that it was a false case," says AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar (@KuldeepKumarAAP) on Supreme Court granting bail to Delhi CM Arvind… pic.twitter.com/AyVjluBEKm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 13, 2024

