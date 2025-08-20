सीमा पार पाकिस्तान से टेंशन?, ओडिशा के चांदीपुर से अग्नि-5 मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, जानें मारक झमता

बालासोरः भारत ने बुधवार को ओडिशा के चांदीपुर स्थित एकीकृत परीक्षण रेंज से मध्यम दूरी की बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल ‘अग्नि-5’ का सफल परीक्षण किया। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में यह जानकारी दी। बयान में कहा गया है कि ‘अग्नि-5’ मिसाइल मौजूदा परीक्षण में सभी परिचालन और तकनीकी मापदंडों पर खरी उतरी। इसमें कहा गया है कि यह परीक्षण सामरिक बल कमान के तत्वावधान में किया गया।

AGNI-5 is nuclear capable and has a range of 5000 kilometres. Europe, Asia , Middle East and major part of Africa comes in its range🔥💪#Agni5#Indiapic.twitter.com/2YaasifwzT — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) August 20, 2025

Agni-5, our advanced Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, successfully test-fired from Chandipur, Odisha on 20 Aug 2025.



The launch validated all operational and technical parameters. It was carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command#Agni5pic.twitter.com/O0k3p9DN06 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 20, 2025

