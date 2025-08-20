सीमा पार पाकिस्तान से टेंशन?, ओडिशा के चांदीपुर से अग्नि-5 मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, जानें मारक झमता
By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Updated: August 20, 2025 20:39 IST2025-08-20T20:39:10+5:302025-08-20T20:39:45+5:30
मध्यम दूरी की बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल 'अग्नि 5' का ओडिशा के चांदीपुर स्थित एकीकृत परीक्षण रेंज से सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण किया गया।
बालासोरः भारत ने बुधवार को ओडिशा के चांदीपुर स्थित एकीकृत परीक्षण रेंज से मध्यम दूरी की बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल ‘अग्नि-5’ का सफल परीक्षण किया। रक्षा मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में यह जानकारी दी। बयान में कहा गया है कि ‘अग्नि-5’ मिसाइल मौजूदा परीक्षण में सभी परिचालन और तकनीकी मापदंडों पर खरी उतरी। इसमें कहा गया है कि यह परीक्षण सामरिक बल कमान के तत्वावधान में किया गया।
