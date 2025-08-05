Uttarkashi Cloudburst News: धराली में बादल फटा, खीर गंगा नदी में बाढ़, 4 की मौत, 50 से अधिक लापता, देखिए मंजर, पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह ने सीएम धामी से की बात

Uttarkashi Cloudburst News LIVE: उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने धराली में हुए भारी नुकसान पर दुख जताया और प्रभावितों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट की है।

Highlightsलोगों तक मदद पहुंचाने में कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ी जा रही है।जिला प्रशासन की टीम राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटी हैं। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हैं और स्थिति की नियमित जानकारी ले रहे हैं।

उत्तरकाशीः उत्तराखंड के उत्तरकाशी जिले में धराली में बादल फटने के कारण खीर गंगा नदी में बाढ़ आने से चार व्यक्तियों की मृत्यु हो गयी तथा कई मकान और होटल तबाह हो गए। उत्तरकाशी के जिलाधिकारी प्रशांत आर्य ने घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना होने से पहले चार व्यक्तियों की मृत्यु की पुष्टि की। उन्होंने कहा कि नुकसान की सही जानकारी कुछ देर बाद ही सामने आ पाएगी। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने पोस्ट कर लिखा- उत्तरकाशी के धराली में हुई इस त्रासदी से प्रभावित लोगों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही सभी पीड़ितों की कुशलता की कामना करता हूं। मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर धामी जी से बात कर मैंने हालात की जानकारी ली है। राज्य सरकार की निगरानी में राहत और बचाव की टीमें हरसंभव प्रयास में जुटी हैं। लोगों तक मदद पहुंचाने में कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ी जा रही है।

उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने धराली में हुए भारी नुकसान पर दुख जताया और प्रभावितों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट की है। उन्होंने कहा कि सेना, राज्य आपदा प्रतिवादन बल (एसडीआरएफ), राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (एनडीआरएफ) तथा जिला प्रशासन की टीम राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटी हैं। धामी ने कहा कि वह निरंतर वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हैं और स्थिति की नियमित जानकारी ले रहे हैं।

   

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रभावित परिवारों को हर संभव सहायता प्रदान की जाएगी। धराली गंगोत्री धाम से करीब 20 किलोमीटर पहले पड़ता है और यात्रा का प्रमुख पड़ाव है। एक स्थानीय प्रत्यक्षदर्शी राजेश पंवार ने बताया कि खीर गंगा के जल ग्रहण क्षेत्र के उपर बादल फटा जिसकी वजह से नदी में विनाशकारी बाढ़ आ गयी। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे एक वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि नदी में ऊपर से भारी मात्रा में तेजी से पानी और मलबा आया और देखते ही देखते मकान और होटल उसकी चपेट में आ गए। 

धराली में बादल फटने से हुए नुकसान पर अमित शाह ने दुख जताया, हर संभव मदद का दिया आश्वासन

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने मंगलवार को उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी से बात कर धराली में अचानक आई बाढ़ के बारे में जानकारी ली और प्रभावित लोगों की सहायता के लिए सात बचाव टीम भेजने का आदेश दिया। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि धराली में बादल फटने के कारण खीर गंगा नदी में बाढ़ आने से चार व्यक्तियों की मौत हो गयी तथा कई मकान और होटल तबाह हो गए।

शाह ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘धराली (उत्तरकाशी) में अचानक आई बाढ़ के संबंध में उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री से बात की और घटना की जानकारी ली। पास में ही तैनात आईटीबीपी की तीन टीम को घटनास्थल पर भेज दिया गया है, साथ ही एनडीआरएफ की चार टीम भी घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना कर दी गई हैं, जो शीघ्र पहुंच कर बचाव कार्य में लगेंगी।’’

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि उत्तराखंड के मातली में तैनात भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (आईटीबीपी) की 12वीं बटालियन से 16 सदस्यीय टीम धराली पहुंच गयी है, जबकि इसी बल की एक अन्य टीम को भी बादल फटने वाली जगह पर पहुंचने को कहा गया है। धराली गंगोत्री के रास्ते में मुख्य पड़ाव है और यहां कई होटल, रेस्तरां और होमस्टे हैं।

