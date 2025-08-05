Uttarkashi Cloudburst News: धराली में बादल फटा, खीर गंगा नदी में बाढ़, 4 की मौत, 50 से अधिक लापता, देखिए मंजर, पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह ने सीएम धामी से की बात

Highlights लोगों तक मदद पहुंचाने में कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ी जा रही है। जिला प्रशासन की टीम राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटी हैं। वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हैं और स्थिति की नियमित जानकारी ले रहे हैं।

उत्तरकाशीः उत्तराखंड के उत्तरकाशी जिले में धराली में बादल फटने के कारण खीर गंगा नदी में बाढ़ आने से चार व्यक्तियों की मृत्यु हो गयी तथा कई मकान और होटल तबाह हो गए। उत्तरकाशी के जिलाधिकारी प्रशांत आर्य ने घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना होने से पहले चार व्यक्तियों की मृत्यु की पुष्टि की। उन्होंने कहा कि नुकसान की सही जानकारी कुछ देर बाद ही सामने आ पाएगी। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने पोस्ट कर लिखा- उत्तरकाशी के धराली में हुई इस त्रासदी से प्रभावित लोगों के प्रति मैं अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं। इसके साथ ही सभी पीड़ितों की कुशलता की कामना करता हूं। मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर धामी जी से बात कर मैंने हालात की जानकारी ली है। राज्य सरकार की निगरानी में राहत और बचाव की टीमें हरसंभव प्रयास में जुटी हैं। लोगों तक मदद पहुंचाने में कोई कोर-कसर नहीं छोड़ी जा रही है।

Uttarakhand | "A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement. Troops of Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and… pic.twitter.com/FaSManM7Vz — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने धराली में हुए भारी नुकसान पर दुख जताया और प्रभावितों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट की है। उन्होंने कहा कि सेना, राज्य आपदा प्रतिवादन बल (एसडीआरएफ), राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल (एनडीआरएफ) तथा जिला प्रशासन की टीम राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटी हैं। धामी ने कहा कि वह निरंतर वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हैं और स्थिति की नियमित जानकारी ले रहे हैं।

#WATCH | Uttarkashi cloudburst incident: Senior officials, including the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Commissioner of Garhwal Division, are monitoring the situation at the State Disaster Operations Centre in Dehradun, Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/73XvNQrZ3t — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

Uttarakhand | Indian Army personnel engaged in rescue operations after a landslide occurred near Dharali village, approximately 4 km from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil, at around 1:45 PM today.



So far, 15–20 individuals have been successfully evacuated, with the injured… pic.twitter.com/LwPn5HiBvw— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

PM Narendra Modi expresses condolences to the people affected by the tragedy in Dharali, Uttarkashi.



"I pray for the well-being of all the victims. I have spoken to Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami ji and obtained information about the situation. Under the supervision of the state… pic.twitter.com/VTf7wknqa6— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

A landslide occurred near Dharali village, approximately 4 km from the Indian Army Camp at Harshil, at around 1:45 PM today. Responding with urgency, the Indian Army mobilised 150 personnel who reached the site within 10 minutes and immediately commenced rescue operations. So… pic.twitter.com/L7Z1OQrCc7 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

उन्होंने कहा कि प्रभावित परिवारों को हर संभव सहायता प्रदान की जाएगी। धराली गंगोत्री धाम से करीब 20 किलोमीटर पहले पड़ता है और यात्रा का प्रमुख पड़ाव है। एक स्थानीय प्रत्यक्षदर्शी राजेश पंवार ने बताया कि खीर गंगा के जल ग्रहण क्षेत्र के उपर बादल फटा जिसकी वजह से नदी में विनाशकारी बाढ़ आ गयी। सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे एक वीडियो में दिखाई दे रहा है कि नदी में ऊपर से भारी मात्रा में तेजी से पानी और मलबा आया और देखते ही देखते मकान और होटल उसकी चपेट में आ गए।

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, "The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war… pic.twitter.com/yw6UAt7f7y — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

Dehradun, Uttarakhand: Before and after picture of Dharali in Harsil, which has been hit by a cloudburst



Senior officials, including the Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Commissioner of Garhwal Division, are monitoring the situation at the State Disaster Operations Centre… pic.twitter.com/bkXKH59Ac2 — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

धराली में बादल फटने से हुए नुकसान पर अमित शाह ने दुख जताया, हर संभव मदद का दिया आश्वासन

केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने मंगलवार को उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री पुष्कर सिंह धामी से बात कर धराली में अचानक आई बाढ़ के बारे में जानकारी ली और प्रभावित लोगों की सहायता के लिए सात बचाव टीम भेजने का आदेश दिया। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि धराली में बादल फटने के कारण खीर गंगा नदी में बाढ़ आने से चार व्यक्तियों की मौत हो गयी तथा कई मकान और होटल तबाह हो गए।

A 16-member team from Indo-Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) has arrived at the cloudburst site in Uttarkashi to assist in rescue operations: ITBP https://t.co/kNFv7XQZgk — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

शाह ने ‘एक्स’ पर लिखा, ‘‘धराली (उत्तरकाशी) में अचानक आई बाढ़ के संबंध में उत्तराखंड के मुख्यमंत्री से बात की और घटना की जानकारी ली। पास में ही तैनात आईटीबीपी की तीन टीम को घटनास्थल पर भेज दिया गया है, साथ ही एनडीआरएफ की चार टीम भी घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना कर दी गई हैं, जो शीघ्र पहुंच कर बचाव कार्य में लगेंगी।’’

अधिकारियों ने बताया कि उत्तराखंड के मातली में तैनात भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (आईटीबीपी) की 12वीं बटालियन से 16 सदस्यीय टीम धराली पहुंच गयी है, जबकि इसी बल की एक अन्य टीम को भी बादल फटने वाली जगह पर पहुंचने को कहा गया है। धराली गंगोत्री के रास्ते में मुख्य पड़ाव है और यहां कई होटल, रेस्तरां और होमस्टे हैं।

Web Title: Uttarkashi Cloudburst News LIVE Dharali flood in Kheer Ganga river 4 dead, more than 50 missing, see scene video