इस नाम से जाने जाएंगे राष्ट्रपति भवन में दो हॉल, कांग्रेस नेता प्रियंका गांधी ने कहा- शहंशाह की बात निराली...
By आकाश चौरसिया | Published: July 25, 2024 02:52 PM2024-07-25T14:52:14+5:302024-07-25T14:58:27+5:30
नई दिल्ली: संसद के निकट स्थित राष्ट्रपति भवन के दो हॉल का नाम बदल दिया गया है। हालांकि, नामों के बदलाव में सहमति मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने दी। अब भवन में स्थित 'दरबार हॉल' और 'अशोक हॉल' का नाम बदलकर 'गणतंत्र मंडप' और 'अशोक मंडप' कर दिया गया है।
Rashtrapati Bhavan's 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' have been renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap,' respectively, by President Droupadi Murmu pic.twitter.com/JVPignIF3i— IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2024
'Durbar Hall' is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of National Awards. The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, ‘Ganatantra’. The concept… pic.twitter.com/VftsJZxvLY— IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2024