इस नाम से जाने जाएंगे राष्ट्रपति भवन में दो हॉल, कांग्रेस नेता प्रियंका गांधी ने कहा- शहंशाह की बात निराली...

नई दिल्ली: संसद के निकट स्थित राष्ट्रपति भवन के दो हॉल का नाम बदल दिया गया है। हालांकि, नामों के बदलाव में सहमति मौजूदा राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू ने दी। अब भवन में स्थित 'दरबार हॉल' और 'अशोक हॉल' का नाम बदलकर 'गणतंत्र मंडप' और 'अशोक मंडप' कर दिया गया है।

'Durbar Hall' is the venue of important ceremonies and celebrations such as the presentation of National Awards. The term 'Durbar' refers to courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. It lost relevance after India became a Republic, that is, ‘Ganatantra’. The concept… pic.twitter.com/VftsJZxvLY