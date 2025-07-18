मेरे बहनोई को पिछले 10 वर्षों से प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा?, राहुल गांधी बोले-रॉबर्ट वाड्रा के साथ खड़ा हूं, आखिरकार सत्य की विजय होगी, देखें वीडियो

By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Updated: July 18, 2025 12:27 IST2025-07-18T12:26:33+5:302025-07-18T12:27:38+5:30

दुर्भावनापूर्ण एवं राजनीति से प्रेरित कार्रवाई करार दिया और कहा कि वह अपने बहनोई और उनके परिवार के साथ खड़े हैं।

Rahul Gandhi said My jija brother-in-law being harassed last 10 years stand with Robert Vadra truth ultimately prevail, watch video | मेरे बहनोई को पिछले 10 वर्षों से प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा?, राहुल गांधी बोले-रॉबर्ट वाड्रा के साथ खड़ा हूं, आखिरकार सत्य की विजय होगी, देखें वीडियो

photo-ani

Highlightsयह भी कहा कि आखिरकार सत्य की जीत होगी। मैं रॉबर्ट, प्रियंका और उनके बच्चों के साथ खड़ा हूं।यह नवीनतम आरोपपत्र उसी की अगली कड़ी है।

नई दिल्लीः कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) द्वारा हरियाणा के शिकोहपुर में एक जमीन सौदे से जुड़े धन शोधन के मामले में रॉबर्ट वाड्रा के खिलाफ आरोपपत्र दाखिल किए जाने को शुक्रवार को दुर्भावनापूर्ण एवं राजनीति से प्रेरित कार्रवाई करार दिया और कहा कि वह अपने बहनोई और उनके परिवार के साथ खड़े हैं।

 

उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि आखिरकार सत्य की जीत होगी। राहुल गांधी ने ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, "मेरे बहनोई को पिछले 10 वर्षों से इस सरकार द्वारा प्रताड़ित किया जा रहा है। यह नवीनतम आरोपपत्र उसी की अगली कड़ी है।" उन्होंने कहा, "मैं रॉबर्ट, प्रियंका और उनके बच्चों के साथ खड़ा हूं।

 

क्योंकि वे दुर्भावनापूर्ण, राजनीति से प्रेरित बदनामी और उत्पीड़न के एक और हमले का सामना कर रहे हैं।" उन्होंने इस बात पर जोर दिया, "मैं जानता हूं कि वे सभी किसी भी तरह के उत्पीड़न का सामना करने का साहस रखते हैं और वे सम्मान के साथ ऐसा करना जारी रखेंगे।" राहुल गांधी ने कहा कि आखिरकार सत्य की विजय होगी।

टॅग्स :Rahul Gandhienforcement directorateCongressPriyanka Gandhi VadraRobert Vadraराहुल गांधीप्रवर्तन निदेशालयकांग्रेसरॉबर्ट वाड्रा