Published: February 7, 2025

Maharashtra polls results: महाराष्ट्र में मतदाताओं की संख्या राज्य की कुल आबादी से अधिक होने के राहुल गांधी के आरोप पर निर्वाचन आयोग ने कहा कि सभी तथ्यों के साथ लिखित जवाब दिया जाएगा।

Maharashtra polls results live State’s adult population 9-54 crore 9-7 crore casted vote How is that possible Rahul Gandhi voices concerns over Supriya Sule Sanjay Raut | Maharashtra polls results: महाराष्ट्र में वयस्क आबादी 9.54 करोड़, 9.7 करोड़ ने वोट डाला, कैसे संभव है?, राहुल गांधी, सुप्रिया सुले और संजय राउत ने महाराष्ट्र चुनाव नतीजों पर जताई चिंता

Maharashtra polls results: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी, एनसीपी (शरद पवार) सांसद सुप्रिया सुले और शिवसेना (यूबीटी) नेता संजय राउत के साथ शुक्रवार को एक संयुक्त संवाददाता सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया। लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी ने शुक्रवार को महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव परिणामों पर अपनी चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए भारत के निर्वाचन  आयोग से पूछा कि 9.7 करोड़ लोगों ने वोट कैसे डाला, जबकि राज्य में मतदान करने वालों की संख्या केवल 9.4 करोड़ है। लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद महाराष्ट्र में पांच महीनों में 39 लाख मतदाता जुड़े, जबकि पिछले पांच वर्षों में 32 लाख मतदाता जुड़े थे।

    

कांग्रेस, शिवसेना-यूबीटी, राकांपा-एसपी ने निर्वाचन आयोग से महाराष्ट्र की मतदाता सूची मांगी है। हम ईसीआई पर कोई आरोप नहीं लगा रहे हैं। हम केवल अंतिम मतदाता सूची चाहते हैं। पारदर्शिता सुनिश्चित करना आपकी जिम्मेदारी है। सरकारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक महाराष्ट्र में वोट देने योग्य आबादी 9.54 करोड़ है। हालांकि, विधानसभा चुनाव में 9.7 करोड़ लोगों ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

    

वह कैसे संभव है? राहुल गांधी ने कई सवाल पूछे। विपक्ष में नेता और सांसद राहुल ने कहा कि हम निर्वाचन आयोग को महाराष्ट्र चुनाव में हुईं विसंगतियों के बारे में बता रहे हैं, हमें लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनावों की मतदाता सूची चाहिए। राहुल ने आरोप लगाया कि महाराष्ट्र में लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनावों के बीच 39 लाख मतदाताओं की वृद्धि हिमाचल प्रदेश जैसे पूरे राज्य की जनसंख्या के बराबर है।

     

निर्वाचन आयोग को पारदर्शिता लानी चाहिए, महाराष्ट्र में लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनावों की मतदाता सूची उपलब्ध कराना उसकी जिम्मेदारी है। शिवसेना-यूबीटी सांसद संजय राउत ने कहा कि अगर निर्वाचन आयोग जीवित है, तो उसे राहुल गांधी के सवालों का जवाब देना चाहिए,अन्यथा यह माना जाएगा कि आयोग सरकार का गुलाम है।

