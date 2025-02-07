Maharashtra polls results: महाराष्ट्र में वयस्क आबादी 9.54 करोड़, 9.7 करोड़ ने वोट डाला, कैसे संभव है?, राहुल गांधी, सुप्रिया सुले और संजय राउत ने महाराष्ट्र चुनाव नतीजों पर जताई चिंता

Highlights Maharashtra polls results: मैं निर्वाचन आयोग से विपक्ष के सवालों का जवाब देने की अपील करता हूं। Maharashtra polls results:लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद महाराष्ट्र में पांच महीनों में 39 लाख मतदाता जुड़े। Maharashtra polls results:पिछले पांच वर्षों में 32 लाख मतदाता जुड़े थे।

Maharashtra polls results: कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी, एनसीपी (शरद पवार) सांसद सुप्रिया सुले और शिवसेना (यूबीटी) नेता संजय राउत के साथ शुक्रवार को एक संयुक्त संवाददाता सम्मेलन को संबोधित किया। लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी ने शुक्रवार को महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा चुनाव परिणामों पर अपनी चिंता व्यक्त करते हुए भारत के निर्वाचन आयोग से पूछा कि 9.7 करोड़ लोगों ने वोट कैसे डाला, जबकि राज्य में मतदान करने वालों की संख्या केवल 9.4 करोड़ है। लोकसभा चुनाव के बाद महाराष्ट्र में पांच महीनों में 39 लाख मतदाता जुड़े, जबकि पिछले पांच वर्षों में 32 लाख मतदाता जुड़े थे।

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule address a joint press conference in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/UODbeGqu7s — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "We represent on this table - the entire opposition that fought the last election in Maharashtra. We are going to bring some information about the election. We studied the details - the voters and the voting list.… pic.twitter.com/OeDR2NeKT1— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "...In 5 years between the Vidhan Sabha elections in 2019 and Lok Sabha, 2024 - 32 lakh voters were added. However, in period of 5 months between Lok Sabha 2024 which these parties (Congress, NCP-SCP, Shiv Sena… pic.twitter.com/ixM1aU2J7O— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

कांग्रेस, शिवसेना-यूबीटी, राकांपा-एसपी ने निर्वाचन आयोग से महाराष्ट्र की मतदाता सूची मांगी है। हम ईसीआई पर कोई आरोप नहीं लगा रहे हैं। हम केवल अंतिम मतदाता सूची चाहते हैं। पारदर्शिता सुनिश्चित करना आपकी जिम्मेदारी है। सरकारी आंकड़ों के मुताबिक महाराष्ट्र में वोट देने योग्य आबादी 9.54 करोड़ है। हालांकि, विधानसभा चुनाव में 9.7 करोड़ लोगों ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग किया।

#WATCH | Delhi | Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "We have been saying to the election commission that we are finding anomalies. We need the voter list - names and addresses of the voters of Maharashtra. We need the voter list of the Lok Sabha election. We need… pic.twitter.com/5waNJGIhb2 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "If the Election Commission of the country is 'alive' - they must answer what Rahul Gandhi ji has asked. But, the election commission won't reply as they have become the slave of the govt which was formed... From where… pic.twitter.com/dj9i9dm8IM— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

#WATCH | On Rahul Gandhi's allegations, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Election Commission has categorically replied to all the questions. Rahul Gandhi is doing a cover fire as he knows that after the February 8, Delhi Election results, his party will be nowhere in Delhi… https://t.co/S1baFrJE5ypic.twitter.com/hJwotIs3r1— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

वह कैसे संभव है? राहुल गांधी ने कई सवाल पूछे। विपक्ष में नेता और सांसद राहुल ने कहा कि हम निर्वाचन आयोग को महाराष्ट्र चुनाव में हुईं विसंगतियों के बारे में बता रहे हैं, हमें लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनावों की मतदाता सूची चाहिए। राहुल ने आरोप लगाया कि महाराष्ट्र में लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनावों के बीच 39 लाख मतदाताओं की वृद्धि हिमाचल प्रदेश जैसे पूरे राज्य की जनसंख्या के बराबर है।

ECI considers political parties,as priority stakeholders,of course the voters being the prime & deeply values views, suggestions, questions coming from political parties. Commission would respond in writing with full factual & procedural matrix uniformly adopted across the… pic.twitter.com/OwIsoIqOF9 — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule says, "...We want re-elections on the ballot paper to be held even at those constituencies where our candidates have won... 11 seats are such where we lost the elections because of confusion between party symbols. Even the party in… pic.twitter.com/FzZ7rS9wwc— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

#WATCH | Maharashtra Election 2024 | Replying to a question by ANI, Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "We need to clearly present the difference between two things. One is speculation - one can say that there were problems in the machines. The second is fact. I… pic.twitter.com/o08THl0QRw— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: After a joint PC with Rahul Gandhi and Supriya Sule over alleged discrepancies in Maharashtra voter list, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "They have run the Maharashtra pattern here (Delhi election) as well." pic.twitter.com/wV6mmBPVst— ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2025

निर्वाचन आयोग को पारदर्शिता लानी चाहिए, महाराष्ट्र में लोकसभा और विधानसभा चुनावों की मतदाता सूची उपलब्ध कराना उसकी जिम्मेदारी है। शिवसेना-यूबीटी सांसद संजय राउत ने कहा कि अगर निर्वाचन आयोग जीवित है, तो उसे राहुल गांधी के सवालों का जवाब देना चाहिए,अन्यथा यह माना जाएगा कि आयोग सरकार का गुलाम है।

