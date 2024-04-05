Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: पांच ‘न्याय’ और 25 ‘गारंटी’, मेनिफेस्टो के बड़े ऐलान, 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण सीमा खत्म करने का वादा, गरीब महिलाओं को एक-एक लाख रुपये प्रति वर्ष

Highlights पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम और कई अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता मौजूद थे। सभी वर्गों के गरीबों के लिए बिना भेदभाव के लागू करेगी। सरकारों के साथ परामर्श करेगी और इसमें संशोधन करें करेगी।

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: कांग्रेस ने लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार को अपना घोषणापत्र जारी किया जो पांच ‘न्याय’ और 25 ‘गारंटी’ पर आधारित है। पार्टी ने इसे 'न्याय पत्र' नाम दिया है। कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में पार्टी अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी की मौजूदगी में घोषणापत्र जारी किया गया। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस के संगठन महासचिव के सी वेणुगोपाल, महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी, पार्टी की घोषणा पत्र समिति के प्रमुख और पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम और कई अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता मौजूद थे। पार्टी ने वादा किया कि देश में उसकी सरकार बनने पर वह जाति आधारित जनगणना कराएगी और आरक्षण की अधिकतम सीमा को बढ़ा कर 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा करेगी।

#WATCH | On being asked about Congress' promise to amend the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and make defection an automatic disqualification from party membership, Congress MP P Chidambaram says, "Over the years, political parties, especially defectors have exposed the… pic.twitter.com/QvXw78YSWl — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi: On the Congress manifesto, party president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "This manifesto of ours will be remembered as 'Nyay ka dastavez' in the political history of the country. The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, which was run under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, focused… pic.twitter.com/3JfrYkvrZ0 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

कांग्रेस ने यह भी कहा है कि आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग को मिलने वाले 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण को वह सभी वर्गों के गरीबों के लिए बिना भेदभाव के लागू करेगी। घोषणा पत्र में कांग्रेस ने यह भी कहा है कि सरकार में आने के बाद वह नई शिक्षा नीति को लेकर राज्य सरकारों के साथ परामर्श करेगी और इसमें संशोधन करें करेगी।

Congress Party manifesto: Congress will replace the GST laws enacted by the BJP/NDA government with GST 2.0. The new GST regime will be based on the universally accepted principle that GST shall be a single, moderate rate (with a few exceptions) that will not burden the poor,… pic.twitter.com/Koz1LVaxtu — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

उसने कहा कि "पिछले 10 वर्षों में हुए भ्रष्टाचार" के मामलों की जांच कराई जाएगी। कांग्रेस ने वादा किया कि वह ऊपरी अदालतों में न्यायाधीशों की नियुक्ति के लिए उच्चतम न्यायालय के साथ विचार विमर्श कर राष्ट्रीय न्यायिक आयोग का गठन करेगी। कांग्रेस का घोषणापत्र पार्टी के पांच न्याय – ‘हिस्सेदारी न्याय’, ‘किसान न्याय’, ‘नारी न्याय’, ‘श्रमिक न्याय’ और ‘युवा न्याय’- पर आधारित है।

Congress Party manifesto: The Congress is committed to rapid growth and generation of wealth. We have set a target of doubling the GDP in the next 10 years, says Congress pic.twitter.com/RJuqzgKBX6 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Congress Party manifesto: Congress resolves to launch a Mahalakshmi scheme to provide Rs 1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family as an unconditional cash transfer. The poor will be identified among the families in the bottom of the income pyramid. pic.twitter.com/HrScJacHnZ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

पार्टी ने ‘युवा न्याय’ के तहत जिन पांच गारंटी की बात की है उनमें 30 लाख सरकारी नौकरियां देने और युवाओं को एक साल के लिए प्रशिक्षुता कार्यक्रम के तहत एक लाख रुपये देने का वादा शामिल है। पार्टी ने ‘हिस्सेदारी न्याय’ के तहत जाति जनगणना कराने की ‘गारंटी’ दी है। उसने ‘किसान न्याय’ के तहत न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य को कानूनी दर्जा, कर्ज माफी आयोग के गठन तथा जीएसटी मुक्त खेती का वादा किया है।

Congress Party manifesto: We will amend the election laws to combine the efficiency of the electronic voting machine (EVM) and the transparency of the ballot paper. Voting will be through the EVM but the voter will be able to hold and deposit the machine-generated voting slip… pic.twitter.com/vAOLotAWCJ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

‘श्रमिक न्याय’ के तहत मजदूरों को स्वास्थ्य का अधिकार देने, न्यूनतम मजूदरी 400 रुपये प्रतिदिन सुनिश्चित करने और शहरी रोजगार गारंटी का वादा किया गया है। कांग्रेस ने ‘नारी न्याय’ के अंतर्गत ‘महालक्ष्मी’ गारंटी के तहत गरीब परिवारों की महिलाओं को एक-एक लाख रुपये प्रति वर्ष देने समेत कई वादे किए हैं।

Congress Party manifesto: Congress will enact a separate legislation for the registration of sports federations/bodies/associations which will ensure full compliance with the Olympic Charter, allow for autonomy and full accountability, and provide recourse for members and… pic.twitter.com/GjBBr4S2R2 — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Congress Party manifesto: We will reserve one-half (50 per cent) of central government jobs for women starting in 2025. pic.twitter.com/mNBRHjD6WZ — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Congress Party manifesto: The central government’s contribution to pensions for senior citizens, widows and persons with disabilities under the National Social Assistance Programme remains a pitiful Rs 200-Rs 500 per month. Congress will raise this amount to Rs 1,000 per month,… pic.twitter.com/l4aTG1jcVN — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

अब शनिवार को जयपुर एवं हैदराबाद में जनसभाएं आयोजित की जाएंगी जिनमें पार्टी के शीर्ष नेता शामिल होंगे। जयपुर में आयोजित घोषणापत्र संबंधी रैली को कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की प्रमुख सोनिया गांधी, पार्टी अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी संबोधित करेंगी। हैदराबाद में घोषणापत्र संबंधी जनसभा को राहुल गांधी संबोधित करेंगे।

Congress Party manifesto: Congress says it will give a legal guarantee to the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) announced by the government every year, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission.#LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/YGL5ECQiwW — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

