Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: पांच ‘न्याय’ और 25 ‘गारंटी’, मेनिफेस्टो के बड़े ऐलान, 50 प्रतिशत आरक्षण सीमा खत्म करने का वादा, गरीब महिलाओं को एक-एक लाख रुपये प्रति वर्ष

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: देश में उसकी सरकार बनने पर वह जाति आधारित जनगणना कराएगी और आरक्षण की अधिकतम सीमा को बढ़ा कर 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा करेगी।

Highlightsपूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम और कई अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता मौजूद थे। सभी वर्गों के गरीबों के लिए बिना भेदभाव के लागू करेगी। सरकारों के साथ परामर्श करेगी और इसमें संशोधन करें करेगी।

Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE Updates: कांग्रेस ने लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए शुक्रवार को अपना घोषणापत्र जारी किया जो पांच ‘न्याय’ और 25 ‘गारंटी’ पर आधारित है। पार्टी ने इसे 'न्याय पत्र' नाम दिया है। कांग्रेस मुख्यालय में पार्टी अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, पूर्व अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और राहुल गांधी की मौजूदगी में घोषणापत्र जारी किया गया। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस के संगठन महासचिव के सी वेणुगोपाल, महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी, पार्टी की घोषणा पत्र समिति के प्रमुख और पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम और कई अन्य वरिष्ठ नेता मौजूद थे। पार्टी ने वादा किया कि देश में उसकी सरकार बनने पर वह जाति आधारित जनगणना कराएगी और आरक्षण की अधिकतम सीमा को बढ़ा कर 50 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा करेगी।

कांग्रेस ने यह भी कहा है कि आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर वर्ग को मिलने वाले 10 प्रतिशत आरक्षण को वह सभी वर्गों के गरीबों के लिए बिना भेदभाव के लागू करेगी। घोषणा पत्र में कांग्रेस ने यह भी कहा है कि सरकार में आने के बाद वह नई शिक्षा नीति को लेकर राज्य सरकारों के साथ परामर्श करेगी और इसमें संशोधन करें करेगी।

उसने कहा कि "पिछले 10 वर्षों में हुए भ्रष्टाचार" के मामलों की जांच कराई जाएगी। कांग्रेस ने वादा किया कि वह ऊपरी अदालतों में न्यायाधीशों की नियुक्ति के लिए उच्चतम न्यायालय के साथ विचार विमर्श कर राष्ट्रीय न्यायिक आयोग का गठन करेगी। कांग्रेस का घोषणापत्र पार्टी के पांच न्याय – ‘हिस्सेदारी न्याय’, ‘किसान न्याय’, ‘नारी न्याय’, ‘श्रमिक न्याय’ और ‘युवा न्याय’- पर आधारित है।

पार्टी ने ‘युवा न्याय’ के तहत जिन पांच गारंटी की बात की है उनमें 30 लाख सरकारी नौकरियां देने और युवाओं को एक साल के लिए प्रशिक्षुता कार्यक्रम के तहत एक लाख रुपये देने का वादा शामिल है। पार्टी ने ‘हिस्सेदारी न्याय’ के तहत जाति जनगणना कराने की ‘गारंटी’ दी है। उसने ‘किसान न्याय’ के तहत न्यूनतम समर्थन मूल्य को कानूनी दर्जा, कर्ज माफी आयोग के गठन तथा जीएसटी मुक्त खेती का वादा किया है।

‘श्रमिक न्याय’ के तहत मजदूरों को स्वास्थ्य का अधिकार देने, न्यूनतम मजूदरी 400 रुपये प्रतिदिन सुनिश्चित करने और शहरी रोजगार गारंटी का वादा किया गया है। कांग्रेस ने ‘नारी न्याय’ के अंतर्गत ‘महालक्ष्मी’ गारंटी के तहत गरीब परिवारों की महिलाओं को एक-एक लाख रुपये प्रति वर्ष देने समेत कई वादे किए हैं।

अब शनिवार को जयपुर एवं हैदराबाद में जनसभाएं आयोजित की जाएंगी जिनमें पार्टी के शीर्ष नेता शामिल होंगे। जयपुर में आयोजित घोषणापत्र संबंधी रैली को कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की प्रमुख सोनिया गांधी, पार्टी अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, पूर्व अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी संबोधित करेंगी। हैदराबाद में घोषणापत्र संबंधी जनसभा को राहुल गांधी संबोधित करेंगे। 

