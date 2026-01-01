भारत और पाकिस्तान ने परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों की सूची का आदान-प्रदान किया, देखिए लिस्ट

January 1, 2026

मंत्रालय ने कहा, ‘‘भारत और पाकिस्तान ने आज राजनयिक माध्यम से नयी दिल्ली और इस्लामाबाद में एक साथ परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों की सूची का आदान-प्रदान किया।’’

Highlightsपिछले साल मई में चार दिनों तक चले सैन्य संघर्ष के बाद दोनों देशों के बीच संबंध तनावपूर्ण हैं।समझौते पर 31 दिसंबर, 1988 को हस्ताक्षर किए गए थे और 27 जनवरी, 1991 को यह लागू हुआ।

नई दिल्लीः तीन दशक से अधिक समय से जारी सिलसिले को बरकरार रखते हुए भारत और पाकिस्तान ने एक द्विपक्षीय समझौते के तहत अपने परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों की सूची का बृहस्पतिवार को आदान-प्रदान किया। सूची का आदान-प्रदान ऐसे समय किया गया है जब पिछले साल मई में चार दिनों तक चले सैन्य संघर्ष के बाद दोनों देशों के बीच संबंध तनावपूर्ण हैं।

विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि सूची का आदान-प्रदान परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों पर हमले को रोकने वाले एक समझौते के प्रावधानों के तहत हुआ। इसने कहा कि नयी दिल्ली और इस्लामाबाद के बीच राजनयिक माध्यम से सूची का आदान-प्रदान एक साथ किया गया। मंत्रालय ने कहा, ‘‘भारत और पाकिस्तान ने आज राजनयिक माध्यम से नयी दिल्ली और इस्लामाबाद में एक साथ परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों की सूची का आदान-प्रदान किया।’’ समझौते पर 31 दिसंबर, 1988 को हस्ताक्षर किए गए थे और 27 जनवरी, 1991 को यह लागू हुआ।

समझौते के तहत दोनों देशों के बीच, हर वर्ष की पहली जनवरी को अपने-अपने परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों के बारे में एक-दूसरे को सूचित करने का प्रावधान है। विदेश मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा, ‘‘यह दोनों देशों के बीच ऐसी सूचियों का लगातार 35वां आदान-प्रदान है। इस सूची का पहला आदान-प्रदान एक जनवरी, 1992 को हुआ था।’’

