भारत और पाकिस्तान ने परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों की सूची का आदान-प्रदान किया, देखिए लिस्ट

Highlights पिछले साल मई में चार दिनों तक चले सैन्य संघर्ष के बाद दोनों देशों के बीच संबंध तनावपूर्ण हैं। समझौते पर 31 दिसंबर, 1988 को हस्ताक्षर किए गए थे और 27 जनवरी, 1991 को यह लागू हुआ।

नई दिल्लीः तीन दशक से अधिक समय से जारी सिलसिले को बरकरार रखते हुए भारत और पाकिस्तान ने एक द्विपक्षीय समझौते के तहत अपने परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों की सूची का बृहस्पतिवार को आदान-प्रदान किया। सूची का आदान-प्रदान ऐसे समय किया गया है जब पिछले साल मई में चार दिनों तक चले सैन्य संघर्ष के बाद दोनों देशों के बीच संबंध तनावपूर्ण हैं।

Under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civil prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody.



India has shared lists with… pic.twitter.com/CwlkDOAgR5 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of Nuclear Installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the Prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between India and… pic.twitter.com/QPZhAN1ugV — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि सूची का आदान-प्रदान परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों पर हमले को रोकने वाले एक समझौते के प्रावधानों के तहत हुआ। इसने कहा कि नयी दिल्ली और इस्लामाबाद के बीच राजनयिक माध्यम से सूची का आदान-प्रदान एक साथ किया गया। मंत्रालय ने कहा, ‘‘भारत और पाकिस्तान ने आज राजनयिक माध्यम से नयी दिल्ली और इस्लामाबाद में एक साथ परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों की सूची का आदान-प्रदान किया।’’ समझौते पर 31 दिसंबर, 1988 को हस्ताक्षर किए गए थे और 27 जनवरी, 1991 को यह लागू हुआ।

As a result of the sustained efforts by the Government of India, 2,661 Indian fishermen and 71 Indian civil prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This includes 500 Indian fishermen and 13 Indian civilian prisoners who have been repatriated from Pakistan since… — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

समझौते के तहत दोनों देशों के बीच, हर वर्ष की पहली जनवरी को अपने-अपने परमाणु प्रतिष्ठानों के बारे में एक-दूसरे को सूचित करने का प्रावधान है। विदेश मंत्रालय ने एक बयान में कहा, ‘‘यह दोनों देशों के बीच ऐसी सूचियों का लगातार 35वां आदान-प्रदान है। इस सूची का पहला आदान-प्रदान एक जनवरी, 1992 को हुआ था।’’

The Government of India has called for early release and repatriation of civil prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody. Pakistan has also been urged to expedite the release and repatriation of 167 Indian fishermen… — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2026

Web Title: India and Pakistan exchanged lists nuclear installations see list signed on 31 December 1988 entered force 27 January 1991 provides