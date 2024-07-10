लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर डबल डेकर बस ने दूध के कंटेनर को मारी टक्कर, 18 की मौत, कई घायल, देखें वीडियो

डबल डेकर बस बिहार के सीतामढी से दिल्ली जा रही थी, तभी आज सुबह लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर उसने दूध के कंटेनर को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी।

उन्नाव: उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में एक बस के दूध के कंटेनर से टकरा जाने से कम से कम 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई और कई अन्य घायल हो गए। डबल डेकर बस बिहार के सीतामढी से दिल्ली जा रही थी, तभी आज सुबह लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर उसने दूध के कंटेनर को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी।

घटना की सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने सभी घायलों को बाहर निकाला और इलाज के लिए बांगरमऊ के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया। पुलिस ने बताया कि शवों को कब्जे में लेकर आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

उन्नाव के डीएम गौरांग राठी ने कहा, "आज सुबह करीब सवा पांच बजे बिहार के मोतिहारी से आ रही एक निजी बस दूध के टैंकर से टकरा गयी। हादसे में 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई है और 19 अन्य घायल हो गए हैं। शुरुआती जांच के बाद ऐसा लग रहा है कि बस ओवरस्पीड थी। घायलों का इलाज चल रहा है।"

मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालाय ने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने उन्नाव जिले में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना का संज्ञान लिया और मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की। सीएम ने अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत कार्य में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया।

