लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर डबल डेकर बस ने दूध के कंटेनर को मारी टक्कर, 18 की मौत, कई घायल, देखें वीडियो

Highlights उन्नाव में एक बस के दूध के कंटेनर से टकरा जाने से कम से कम 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई और कई अन्य घायल हो गए डबल डेकर बस बिहार के सीतामढी से दिल्ली जा रही थी उन्नाव के डीएम गौरांग राठी ने कहा कि घायलों का इलाज चल रहा है।

उन्नाव: उत्तर प्रदेश के उन्नाव में एक बस के दूध के कंटेनर से टकरा जाने से कम से कम 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई और कई अन्य घायल हो गए। डबल डेकर बस बिहार के सीतामढी से दिल्ली जा रही थी, तभी आज सुबह लखनऊ-आगरा एक्सप्रेसवे पर उसने दूध के कंटेनर को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी।

#WATCH | Unnano DM Gaurang Rathi says "Today at around 05.15 AM, a private bus coming from Motihari, Bihar collided with a milk tanker. 18 people have lost their lives and 19 others are injured in the accident. After the initial investigation, it looks like the bus was…

घटना की सूचना मिलने पर मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने सभी घायलों को बाहर निकाला और इलाज के लिए बांगरमऊ के सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती कराया। पुलिस ने बताया कि शवों को कब्जे में लेकर आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

#UPDATE | 18 people died after a double-decker bus going from Bihar to Delhi, hit a milk tanker at around 05:15 AM on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Behtamujawar PS area. On receiving the information of the incident, police reached the spot, took out all the injured and…

उन्नाव के डीएम गौरांग राठी ने कहा, "आज सुबह करीब सवा पांच बजे बिहार के मोतिहारी से आ रही एक निजी बस दूध के टैंकर से टकरा गयी। हादसे में 18 लोगों की मौत हो गई है और 19 अन्य घायल हो गए हैं। शुरुआती जांच के बाद ऐसा लग रहा है कि बस ओवरस्पीड थी। घायलों का इलाज चल रहा है।"

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the road accident in Unnao district and expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. CM directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite the relief work: CMO

मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालाय ने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने उन्नाव जिले में हुई सड़क दुर्घटना का संज्ञान लिया और मृतकों के शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की। सीएम ने अधिकारियों को तत्काल मौके पर पहुंचकर राहत कार्य में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया।

VIDEO | 18 feared dead after a milk tanker collided with a bus on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Bangarmau Kotwali area of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on Wednesday.



(Source: Third party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/WeBbevvA5q — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2024

