लालू यादव, राबड़ी देवी और तेजस्वी यादव के खिलाफ आरोप तय, रांची-पुरी स्थित 2 IRCTC होटल भ्रष्टाचार मामला

नई दिल्लीः दिल्ली की अदालत ने आईआरसीटीसी में 'अनियमितताओं' से जुड़े मामले में राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी, पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव के खिलाफ आरोप तय किए। राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव राउज़ एवेन्यू कोर्ट से रवाना हो गए। राउज़ एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने IRCTC होटल भ्रष्टाचार मामले में पूर्व रेल मंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव, बिहार की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी, राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव और अन्य के खिलाफ आरोप तय किए। यह मामला रांची और पुरी स्थित दो IRCTC होटलों के टेंडर में कथित भ्रष्टाचार से जुड़ा है।

The court has framed charges under different sections. However, all the accused are charged with criminal conspiracy. Lalu Prasad Yadav pleaded not guilty, and he says he will face the trial. — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav leaves from the Rouse Avenue Court.



The Rouse Avenue court framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and others in the IRCTC hotels corruption case. This case… https://t.co/F9E3EhYfJMpic.twitter.com/zpX2ecXFcC— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

अदालत ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ उनकी कथित भूमिका के आधार पर अलग-अलग धाराओं में आरोप तय किए थे। राबड़ी देवी और तेजस्वी यादव पर धोखाधड़ी और साजिश रचने के लिए आईपीसी की धारा 420 और 120बी के तहत आरोप लगाए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वे मुकदमे का सामना करेंगे। सभी आरोपियों पर आपराधिक साजिश रचने का आरोप है। लालू प्रसाद यादव ने खुद को निर्दोष बताया है।

The court had framed charges in different sections against the accused persons as per their alleged roles. Rabri Devi and Tejashwi Yadav are charged with sections 420 and 120B of the IPC for the offence of cheating and Conspiracy. They said that they will face the trial. — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2025

