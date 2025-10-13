लालू यादव, राबड़ी देवी और तेजस्वी यादव के खिलाफ आरोप तय, रांची-पुरी स्थित 2 IRCTC होटल भ्रष्टाचार मामला

राबड़ी देवी और तेजस्वी यादव पर धोखाधड़ी और साजिश रचने के लिए आईपीसी की धारा 420 और 120बी के तहत आरोप लगाए गए हैं।

Highlightsसभी आरोपियों पर आपराधिक साजिश रचने का आरोप है। लालू प्रसाद यादव ने खुद को निर्दोष बताया है।मुकदमे का सामना करेंगे। 

नई दिल्लीः दिल्ली की अदालत ने आईआरसीटीसी में 'अनियमितताओं' से जुड़े मामले में राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी, पूर्व उप मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव के खिलाफ आरोप तय किए। राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव राउज़ एवेन्यू कोर्ट से रवाना हो गए। राउज़ एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने IRCTC होटल भ्रष्टाचार मामले में पूर्व रेल मंत्री लालू प्रसाद यादव, बिहार की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी, राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव और अन्य के खिलाफ आरोप तय किए। यह मामला रांची और पुरी स्थित दो IRCTC होटलों के टेंडर में कथित भ्रष्टाचार से जुड़ा है।

 

अदालत ने आरोपियों के खिलाफ उनकी कथित भूमिका के आधार पर अलग-अलग धाराओं में आरोप तय किए थे। राबड़ी देवी और तेजस्वी यादव पर धोखाधड़ी और साजिश रचने के लिए आईपीसी की धारा 420 और 120बी के तहत आरोप लगाए गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि वे मुकदमे का सामना करेंगे। सभी आरोपियों पर आपराधिक साजिश रचने का आरोप है। लालू प्रसाद यादव ने खुद को निर्दोष बताया है।

