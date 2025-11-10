Highlights Delhi Blast: दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास धमाका, 'सड़क पर हाथ देखा, तो हम बिल्कुल चौंक गए'...

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort : दिल्ली में सोमवार शाम लाल किले के पास खड़ी एक कार में विस्फोट हुआ, जिसके बाद अधिकारियों ने पांच दमकल गाड़ियों को घटनास्थल पर भेजा। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि दिल्ली अग्निशमन सेवा को फोन पर लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास विस्फोट होने की सूचना मिली। उन्होंने बताया, “आसपास खड़ी गाड़ियां भी प्रभावित हुई हैं।” अधिकारी के मुताबिक, इलाके की घेराबंदी कर दी गई है

#WATCH | Delhi: Blast near Red Fort | "When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words..." said a local to ANI pic.twitter.com/vmibMbPFUk — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Senior police officials at the spot following a blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station



Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital due to the blast near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station. Several people have been injured in the… pic.twitter.com/FPpfsQfl70 — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Car parts seen strewn around due to the force of the blast



Multiple casualties have been brought to the LNJP hospital due to the blast near Gate No 1 of Red Fort Metro Station. Several people have been injured in the incident, sources tell ANI pic.twitter.com/UA8KDHqDTN — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025

