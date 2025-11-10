Delhi Blast: दिल्ली में लाल किले के पास धमाका, 'सड़क पर हाथ देखा, तो हम बिल्कुल चौंक गए'...

दिल्ली में सोमवार शाम लाल किले के पास खड़ी एक कार में विस्फोट हुआ, जिसके बाद अधिकारियों ने पांच दमकल गाड़ियों को घटनास्थल पर भेजा।

Delhi Blast Near Red Fort : दिल्ली में सोमवार शाम लाल किले के पास खड़ी एक कार में विस्फोट हुआ, जिसके बाद अधिकारियों ने पांच दमकल गाड़ियों को घटनास्थल पर भेजा। एक अधिकारी ने बताया कि दिल्ली अग्निशमन सेवा को फोन पर लाल किला मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास विस्फोट होने की सूचना मिली। उन्होंने बताया, “आसपास खड़ी गाड़ियां भी प्रभावित हुई हैं।” अधिकारी के मुताबिक, इलाके की घेराबंदी कर दी गई है

