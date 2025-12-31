अयोध्या राम मंदिरः 2025 के अंतिम दिन श्रद्धालु राम लला के दर्शन के लिए उमडे़, श्री माता वैष्णो देवी, श्री बांके बिहारी और माता मनसा देवी में भारी भीड़, वीडियो

Highlights Ayodhya Ram Temple: 2025 के आखिरी दिन श्री माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना के लिए श्रद्धालु पहुंच रहे हैं। Ayodhya Ram Temple: नए साल 2026 से पहले श्री माता मनसा देवी मंदिर में बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु पहुंचे। Ayodhya Ram Temple: नए साल 2026 से पहले बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु श्री बांके बिहारी मंदिर पहुंचे।

नई दिल्लीः उत्तर प्रदेश के अयोध्या, वाराणसी सहित देश के प्रमुख मंदिर में भारी भीड़ हैं। श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा द्वादशी की दूसरी वर्षगांठ पर भारी संख्या में श्रद्धालु दर्शन के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। वर्ष 2025 के अंतिम दिन श्रद्धालु राम लला के दर्शन के लिए श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर पहुंच रहे हैं। अयोध्या महापौर गिरीश पति त्रिपाठी ने कहा, "प्रतिष्ठा द्वादशी के अवसर पर श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के 2 वर्ष पूरे हो रहे हैं। इस अवसर पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह अयोध्या आ रहे हैं। साथ मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भी आ रहे हैं। हमने उनके स्वागत के लिए सभी तैयारियां कर ली हैं।

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | An overwhelming surge of crowd witnessed at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district, as devotees throng to offer prayers on the last day of the new year.



Yesterday, Mathura DM Chandra Prakash Singh said, "... I refute this rumour that… pic.twitter.com/aBzZRt629a — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

भारी संख्या में श्रद्धालु भी लगातार दर्शन के लिए आ रहे हैं। नए साल 2026 से पहले श्री बांके बिहारी मंदिर में बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु उमड़े हैं। नए साल 2026 से पहले बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु श्री बांके बिहारी मंदिर पहुंचे। नए साल 2026 से पहले श्री माता मनसा देवी मंदिर में बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु पहुंचे।

#WATCH | Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir: Devotees in huge numbers visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra ahead of #NewYear2026pic.twitter.com/dkesKZPUDo — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

#WATCH | Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh: On Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha 2nd Anniversary, Mayor Girish Tripathi says, "... On the occasion of the second anniversary of Ram Lalla’s Pran Pratishtha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Ayodhya. He will hoist the flag at the Annapurna… pic.twitter.com/TUrBhncY4n — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

#WATCH | Vrindavan, UP | A young devotee says, "All I want is to meet Banke Bihari... I will ask Banke Bihari to grant me a good job and a good education." pic.twitter.com/wjaXnZkEnd — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

#WATCH | Vrindavan, UP | A devotee from Pune, Nishant, says, "I have come here to seek Lord Krishna's blessings for the coming year. This is my first time here, and I'm feeling very good..." pic.twitter.com/v6wsu0KADj — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

2025 के आखिरी दिन श्री माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना के लिए श्रद्धालु पहुंच रहे हैं। साल 2025 के आखिरी दिन श्री माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु कटरा पहुंचे। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है।

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP | Devotees arrive in large numbers at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple to offer prayers on the occassion of Pratishtha Dwadashi and the second anniversary of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, coinciding with the last day of the year. pic.twitter.com/wY2Cifk1ON — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

