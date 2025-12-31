अयोध्या राम मंदिरः 2025 के अंतिम दिन श्रद्धालु राम लला के दर्शन के लिए उमडे़, श्री माता वैष्णो देवी, श्री बांके बिहारी और माता मनसा देवी में भारी भीड़, वीडियो

Ayodhya Ram Temple: साल 2025 के आखिरी दिन श्री माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु कटरा पहुंचे। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है।

नई दिल्लीः उत्तर प्रदेश के अयोध्या, वाराणसी सहित देश के प्रमुख मंदिर में भारी भीड़ हैं। श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर की प्राण प्रतिष्ठा द्वादशी की दूसरी वर्षगांठ पर भारी संख्या में श्रद्धालु दर्शन के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। वर्ष 2025 के अंतिम दिन श्रद्धालु राम लला के दर्शन के लिए श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर पहुंच रहे हैं। अयोध्या महापौर गिरीश पति त्रिपाठी ने कहा, "प्रतिष्ठा द्वादशी के अवसर पर श्री राम जन्मभूमि मंदिर के प्राण प्रतिष्ठा के 2 वर्ष पूरे हो रहे हैं। इस अवसर पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह अयोध्या आ रहे हैं। साथ मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भी आ रहे हैं। हमने उनके स्वागत के लिए सभी तैयारियां कर ली हैं।

भारी संख्या में श्रद्धालु भी लगातार दर्शन के लिए आ रहे हैं। नए साल 2026 से पहले श्री बांके बिहारी मंदिर में बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु उमड़े हैं। नए साल 2026 से पहले बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु श्री बांके बिहारी मंदिर पहुंचे। नए साल 2026 से पहले श्री माता मनसा देवी मंदिर में बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु पहुंचे।

2025 के आखिरी दिन श्री माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना के लिए श्रद्धालु पहुंच रहे हैं। साल 2025 के आखिरी दिन श्री माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना करने के लिए बड़ी संख्या में श्रद्धालु कटरा पहुंचे। सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है।

