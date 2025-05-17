मानवता के लिए खतरा बन गया पाकिस्तान?, असदुद्दीन ओवैसी बोले-खुद को इस्लाम और सभी मुसलमानों का रक्षक बताता है, ‘बकवास’

Highlights भारत में भी 20 करोड़ मुसलमान हैं और वे पाकिस्तान की हरकतों की निंदा करते हैं। पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला करना ही चाहिए, लेकिन कश्मीरियों को भी अपनाना चाहिए। यात्रा करेंगे तो विदेशी सरकारों को पाकिस्तान के इरादों के बारे में बताएंगे।

नई दिल्लीः ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने जमकर पाकिस्तान पर हमला बोला। आतंकवादियों को प्रशिक्षण, वित्तपोषण और हथियार देकर पाकिस्तान मानवता के लिए खतरा बन गया है। ओवैसी ने कहा कि जब वह सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ यात्रा करेंगे तो विदेशी सरकारों को पाकिस्तान के इरादों के बारे में बताएंगे। हैदराबाद से सांसद ओवैसी ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान खुद को इस्लाम और सभी मुसलमानों का रक्षक बताता है, लेकिन यह ‘‘बकवास’’ है। भारत में भी 20 करोड़ मुसलमान हैं और वे पाकिस्तान की हरकतों की निंदा करते हैं।

PTI EXCLUSIVE | Here's what AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) told PTI CEO & Editor-in-Chief Vijay Joshi when asked about Centre sending seven all-party delegations to take India's message against terrorism to key partner nations.



"India has been a victim of… pic.twitter.com/ysSqnQZ8lR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2025

पाकिस्तान 1948 से ही भारत को अस्थिर करने का काम कर रहा है, वे इस संबंध में काम करना जारी रखेंगे, वे रुकने वाले नहीं हैं। ओवैसी ने कहा कि भारत सरकार को पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला करना ही चाहिए, लेकिन कश्मीरियों को भी अपनाना चाहिए।

PTI EXCLUSIVE | Here's what AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) said when asked about Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah's remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.



"He (Vijay Shah) is a responsible leader and a minister of a state. She (Colonel Sofiya Qureshi) is a part of our… pic.twitter.com/rqBme6ya2A— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2025

