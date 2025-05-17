मानवता के लिए खतरा बन गया पाकिस्तान?, असदुद्दीन ओवैसी बोले-खुद को इस्लाम और सभी मुसलमानों का रक्षक बताता है, ‘बकवास’

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Updated: May 17, 2025 15:05 IST2025-05-17T15:00:35+5:302025-05-17T15:05:17+5:30

पाकिस्तान 1948 से ही भारत को अस्थिर करने का काम कर रहा है, वे इस संबंध में काम करना जारी रखेंगे, वे रुकने वाले नहीं हैं।

Asaduddin Owaisi said Pakistan become threat humanity calls itself protector Islam all Muslims nonsense see video watch | मानवता के लिए खतरा बन गया पाकिस्तान?, असदुद्दीन ओवैसी बोले-खुद को इस्लाम और सभी मुसलमानों का रक्षक बताता है, ‘बकवास’

file photo

Highlightsभारत में भी 20 करोड़ मुसलमान हैं और वे पाकिस्तान की हरकतों की निंदा करते हैं। पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला करना ही चाहिए, लेकिन कश्मीरियों को भी अपनाना चाहिए।यात्रा करेंगे तो विदेशी सरकारों को पाकिस्तान के इरादों के बारे में बताएंगे।

नई दिल्लीः ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के सांसद असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने जमकर पाकिस्तान पर हमला बोला। आतंकवादियों को प्रशिक्षण, वित्तपोषण और हथियार देकर पाकिस्तान मानवता के लिए खतरा बन गया है। ओवैसी ने कहा कि जब वह सर्वदलीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल के साथ यात्रा करेंगे तो विदेशी सरकारों को पाकिस्तान के इरादों के बारे में बताएंगे। हैदराबाद से सांसद ओवैसी ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान खुद को इस्लाम और सभी मुसलमानों का रक्षक बताता है, लेकिन यह ‘‘बकवास’’ है। भारत में भी 20 करोड़ मुसलमान हैं और वे पाकिस्तान की हरकतों की निंदा करते हैं।

   

पाकिस्तान 1948 से ही भारत को अस्थिर करने का काम कर रहा है, वे इस संबंध में काम करना जारी रखेंगे, वे रुकने वाले नहीं हैं। ओवैसी ने कहा कि भारत सरकार को पाकिस्तान का मुकाबला करना ही चाहिए, लेकिन कश्मीरियों को भी अपनाना चाहिए।

    

  

Web Title: Asaduddin Owaisi said Pakistan become threat humanity calls itself protector Islam all Muslims nonsense see video watch

भारत से जुड़ीहिंदी खबरोंऔर देश दुनिया खबरोंके लिए यहाँ क्लिक करे.यूट्यूब चैनल यहाँ इब करें और देखें हमारा एक्सक्लूसिव वीडियो कंटेंट. सोशल से जुड़ने के लिए हमारा Facebook Pageलाइक करे

टॅग्स :Asaduddin OwaisiAll India Majlis-e-Ittehadul MuslimeenhyderabadPakistanअसदुद्दीन ओवैसीऑल इंडिया मजलिस -ए -इत्तेहादुल मुस्लिमीनहैदराबादपाकिस्तान