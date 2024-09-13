Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: सार्वजनिक रूप से कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करेंगे, मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय या दिल्ली सचिवालय जाना मना है..., जमानत के लिए क्या शर्तें?

Highlights Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: एजेंसी को बोर्ड से ऊपर उठकर काम करते हुए दिखना चाहिए। Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: सार्वजनिक रूप से कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करने का निर्देश दिया। Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय या दिल्ली सचिवालय जाने से रोक दिया।

Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल को दिल्ली उत्पाद शुल्क नीति में केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) द्वारा दर्ज मामले में जमानत दे दी। आप सुप्रीमो अब प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) द्वारा दर्ज मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग मामले में अंतरिम जमानत मिलने के बाद जेल से बाहर आ सकेंगे। न्यायमूर्ति सूर्यकांत और न्यायमूर्ति उज्ज्वल भुइयां की पीठ ने केजरीवाल को 10 लाख रुपये के मुचलके और दो जमानत राशियों पर जमानत दी। शीर्ष अदालत ने केजरीवाल को मामले के संबंध में सार्वजनिक रूप से कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करने का निर्देश दिया।

न्यायमूर्ति भुइयां ने केजरीवाल को नियमित जमानत देने के संबंध में न्यायमूर्ति सूर्यकांत से सहमति जताई। पीठ ने अपने फैसले में कहा कि अपीलकर्ता की गिरफ्तारी अवैध नहीं थी और जांच के उद्देश्य से किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार करने में कोई बाधा प्रतीत नहीं होती, जो पहले से ही किसी अन्य मामले में हिरासत में हो।

Arvind Kejriwal Bail Hearing Live Updates: जानें क्या-क्या शर्तें

1. उच्चतम न्यायालय ने अरविंद केजरीवाल को निर्देश दिया कि वह मामले के बारे में सार्वजनिक रूप से कोई टिप्पणी न करें।

2. दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल सीएम ऑफिस और सचिवालय नहीं जाएंगे।

3. किसी भी सरकारी फाइल पर साइन नहीं करेंगे।

4. किसी भी गवाह से बात नहीं कर सकते।

5. आबकारी नीति भ्रष्टाचार मामले में कोई फाइल तक नहीं देख सकते।

6. ट्रॉयल कोर्ट में पेश होते रहेंगे।

केजरीवाल मामले पर न्यायमूर्ति उज्ज्वल ने कहा कि सीबीआई को ऐसी धारणा दूर करनी चाहिए कि वह पिंजरे में बंद तोता है,उसे दिखाना चाहिए कि वह पिंजरे में बंद तोता नहीं है। उच्चतम न्यायालय ने कहा कि जांच के उद्देश्य से किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार करने में कोई बाधा प्रतीत नहीं होती, जो पहले से ही किसी अन्य मामले में हिरासत में हो।

केजरीवाल को उच्चतम न्यायालय से जमानत मिलने के बाद आप ने सोशल मीडिया मंच ‘एक्स’ पर पोस्ट किया, ‘‘सत्यमेव जयते’’। न्यायमूर्ति भुइयां ने सीबीआई द्वारा केजरीवाल को गिरफ्तार किए जाने के समय पर सवाल उठाया और कहा कि एजेंसी का उद्देश्य ईडी मामले में उन्हें जमानत दिए जाने में बाधा डालना था। न्यायमूर्ति उज्ज्वल भुइयां ने कहा कि सहयोग न करने का मतलब आत्म-दोषारोपण नहीं हो सकता।

न्यायमूर्ति भुइयां ने कहा कि केजरीवाल के गोलमोल जवाबों का हवाला देकर सीबीआई गिरफ्तारी को उचित नहीं ठहरा सकती और हिरासत में रखे नहीं रह सकती है। जब केजरीवाल को ईडी मामले में जमानत मिल गई है तो उन्हें हिरासत में रखना न्याय की दृष्टि से ठीक नहीं होगा। ईडी मामले में केजरीवाल पर लगाई गई शर्तें घोर आपत्तिजनक हैं, जो उन्हें मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय में प्रवेश करने से रोकती हैं।

न्यायमूर्ति भुइयां ने कहा कि केजरीवाल पर लगाई गई शर्तों पर न्यायिक अनुशासन के कारण टिप्पणी नहीं कर रहा हूं। ईडी मामले में रिहाई के समय केजरीवाल को गिरफ्तार करने की सीबीआई की जल्दबाजी समझ से परे, जबकि 22 महीने तक उसने ऐसा कोई कदम नहीं उठाया है।

