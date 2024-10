Ratan Tata: रतन टाटा को इन पुरस्कारों और सम्मानों से नवाजा गया, देखें पूरी लिस्ट

साल नाम पुरस्कार देने वाली संस्था

2000 Padma Bhushan Government of India

2001 Honorary Doctor of Business Administration Ohio State University

2004 Medal of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay London School of Economics and Political Science

2007 Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

2008 Padma Vibhushan Government of India

2008 Honorary Doctor of Law Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

2008 Honorary Doctor of Science Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

2008 Honorary Citizen Award Government of Singapore

2008 Honorary Fellowship The Institution of Engineering and Technology

2008 Inspired Leadership Award Indian Affairs India Leadership Conclave

2013 Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year – Lifetime Achievement Ernst & Young

2013 Honorary Doctor of Business Practice Carnegie Mellon University

2014 Honorary Doctor of Business Singapore Management University

2014 Sayaji Ratna Award Baroda Management Association

2014 Honorary Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the British Empire (GBE) Queen Elizabeth II

2014 Honorary Doctor of Laws York University, Canada

2015 Honorary Doctor of Automotive Engineering Clemson University

2015 Sayaji Ratna Award Baroda Management Association, Honoris Causa, HEC Paris

2016 Commander of the Legion of Honour Government of France

2021 Assam Baibhav Government of Assam