Delhi Election Results 2025: अरविंद केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसोदिया और आतिशी पीछे?, बीजेपी 33 और आप 13 सीट पर आगे

Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो गई है। शुरुआती रुझान में दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसोदिया और मुख्यमंत्री आतिशी पीछे हैं। द्वारका मतगणना केंद्र पर स्ट्रांग रूम खोले गए हैं। मालवीय नगर से AAP विधायक सोमनाथ भारती ने कहा कि मैंने 11 साल लोगों की सेवा की है, इसलिए मुझे न तो चुनाव की चिंता है और न ही नतीजों की। एग्जिट पोल भाजपा मुख्यालय में बनते हैं, चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है। 70 सीट पर मतगणना जारी और भाजपा 26 और आप 11 सीट और कांग्रेस 1 सीट पर आगे है।

#WATCH | Counting of EVM votes to begin shortly; Visuals from counting centre in Dwarka area of Delhi pic.twitter.com/1gKy8D3Tvd — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

#WATCH | As counting of votes in Delhi elections gets underway, state BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva says, "The statements made by Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh yesterday show that they are going to lose...Today, the people of Delhi will decide if they will go with… pic.twitter.com/YUpMToaOpE— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa offers prayers at Gurudwara Shri Rakab Ganj Sahib before the counting of the votes for #DelhiElection2025 begins pic.twitter.com/FDdD86wxLq— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP MLA and candidate from Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti says, "... I have served the people for 11 years, hence, I am neither worried about the elections nor the results... The exit polls are made in BJP headquarters, there is nothing to worry about..." pic.twitter.com/9eHBJGW4E5 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

#WATCH | As counting of votes in Delhi elections begins, businessman Robert Vadra says, "..The people of Delhi want relief from pollution, security for women, and better infrastructure. Congress and its leaders will work for the development of Delhi. There are talks of… pic.twitter.com/PasJM2eon8— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | On #DelhiElectionResults, AAP leader Jasmine Shah says, "...We believe that AAP is going to form the govt with a huge majority. It was not a normal election. On one side it was AAP whereas on the other side, it was the entire system... It was an election between… pic.twitter.com/Qx8GoEXvzV — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi: Strong rooms opened up at Dwarka counting centre. Counting of EVM votes to begin shortly pic.twitter.com/MCBJKhUx8T — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

