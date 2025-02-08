Delhi Election Results 2025: अरविंद केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसोदिया और आतिशी पीछे?, बीजेपी 33 और आप 13 सीट पर आगे

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: February 8, 2025 08:30 AM2025-02-08T08:30:20+5:302025-02-08T08:38:02+5:30

Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: 70 सीट पर मतगणना जारी और भाजपा 33 और आप 13 सीट और कांग्रेस 1 सीट पर आगे है।

Delhi Election Results 2025 Live bjp lead 33 aap 13 Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Atishi behind see update | Delhi Election Results 2025: अरविंद केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसोदिया और आतिशी पीछे?, बीजेपी 33 और आप 13 सीट पर आगे

file photo

HighlightsDelhi Election Results 2025 Live: सोमनाथ भारती ने कहा कि मैंने 11 साल लोगों की सेवा की है।Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: द्वारका मतगणना केंद्र पर स्ट्रांग रूम खोले गए हैं। Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: मतगणना आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो गई है।

Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना आज सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हो गई है। शुरुआती रुझान में दिल्ली के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल, मनीष सिसोदिया और मुख्यमंत्री आतिशी पीछे हैं। द्वारका मतगणना केंद्र पर स्ट्रांग रूम खोले गए हैं। मालवीय नगर से AAP विधायक सोमनाथ भारती ने कहा कि मैंने 11 साल लोगों की सेवा की है, इसलिए मुझे न तो चुनाव की चिंता है और न ही नतीजों की। एग्जिट पोल भाजपा मुख्यालय में बनते हैं, चिंता की कोई बात नहीं है। 70 सीट पर मतगणना जारी और भाजपा 26 और आप 11 सीट और कांग्रेस 1 सीट पर आगे है।

 

 

 

  

टॅग्स :Delhi Assembly Election 2025Arvind KejriwalManish SisodiaAtishi MarlenaAam Aadmi Partyदिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2025अरविंद केजरीवालमनीष सिसोदियाआतिशी मार्लेना