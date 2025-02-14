WATCH: आपको व्हाइट हाउस में वापस देखकर मुझे खुशी हो रही?, पीएम मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप से कहा, देखें वीडियो

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: February 14, 2025 03:43 AM2025-02-14T03:43:25+5:302025-02-14T03:51:34+5:30

PM Modi US Visit Live: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने वाशिंगटन डीसी में व्हाइट हाउस में प्रधान मंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का स्वागत किया।

photo-ani

HighlightsPM Modi US Visit Live: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ महत्वपूर्ण वार्ता की।PM Modi US Visit Live: भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल पीएम मोदी के यहां पहुंचने के तुरंत बाद व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचे।PM Modi US Visit Live: राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के बीच वाशिंगटन डीसी स्थित व्हाइट हाउस में बैठक हुई। 

वाशिंगटनः अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प ने वाशिंगटन डीसी स्थित व्हाइट हाउस में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का स्वागत किया। पीएम मोदी ने राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप से कहा किआपको व्हाइट हाउस में वापस देखकर मुझे खुशी हो रही है। हम साथ मिलकर अपने दोनों देशों की प्रगति और समृद्धि की ओर आगे बढ़ेंगे। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के बीच वाशिंगटन डीसी स्थित व्हाइट हाउस में बैठक हुई। विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस जयशंकर, एनएसए अजीत डोभाल और अमेरिका में भारत के राजदूत विनय मोहन क्वात्रा सहित भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल पीएम मोदी के यहां पहुंचने के तुरंत बाद व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचे। आव्रजन नीति को लेकर भारत में व्याप्त चिंताओं के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ महत्वपूर्ण वार्ता की।

       

ट्रंप ने प्रधानमंत्री की मेजबानी की। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के अतिथि गृह ‘ब्लेयर हाउस’ में ठहरे हैं। विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस जयशंकर, एनएसए अजीत डोभाल और अमेरिका में भारत के राजदूत विनय मोहन क्वात्रा सहित भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल पीएम मोदी के यहां पहुंचने के तुरंत बाद व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचे।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अमेरिका की राष्ट्रीय खुफिया निदेशक तुलसी गबार्ड से मुलाकात की और भारत-अमेरिका मित्रता पर चर्चा की। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि गबार्ड भारत-अमेरिका संबंधों की प्रबल समर्थक रही हैं। मोदी ने 43 वर्षीय हिंदू-अमेरिकी गबार्ड की देश की शीर्ष खुफिया अधिकारी के रूप में नियुक्ति पर उन्हें बधाई दी। राष्ट्रीय खुफिया निदेशक के रूप में गबार्ड की नियुक्ति को बुधवार को मंजूरी मिली थी।

ट्रंप प्रशासन के किसी शीर्ष नेतृत्व के साथ मोदी की यह दूसरी मुलाकात है। भारत-अमेरिका संबंधों पर करीब से नजर रखने वाले विशेषज्ञों ने संभावना जताई कि दोनों पक्ष उच्च शुल्क से बचने और समग्र व्यापार समझौते पर विचार करने के विकल्प की संभावना तलाश रहे हैं। बातचीत में आव्रजन और शुल्क जैसे संवेदनशील मुद्दों पर ध्यान केंद्रित किए जाने की संभावना है।

प्रधानमंत्री की अमेरिकी राजधानी की यात्रा ऐसे समय में हो रही है जब कुछ दिन पहले ही ट्रंप प्रशासन ने 104 भारतीयों को हथकड़ी और बेड़ियों में जकड़कर एक सैन्य विमान से उनके देश वापस भेजा था, जिससे भारत में आक्रोश फैल गया था। पिछले सप्ताह, विदेश मंत्री एस. जयशंकर ने संसद में कहा था कि भारत यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए अमेरिका के संपर्क में है कि निर्वासित किए जाने वाले भारतीयों के साथ किसी भी तरह का दुर्व्यवहार नहीं हो। एक और बड़ा मुद्दा व्यापार का है क्योंकि ट्रंप की नीति प्रतिद्वंद्वियों और सहयोगियों दोनों पर शुल्क लगाने की है।

 

मोदी की अमेरिका यात्रा ट्रंप द्वारा अमेरिका में वैश्विक इस्पात और एल्यूमीनियम आयात पर 25 प्रतिशत शुल्क की घोषणा के तुरंत बाद हुई है। इस कदम से अमेरिका को इस्पात और एल्यूमीनियम निर्यात करने वाली भारतीय कंपनियों पर असर पड़ने की आशंका है। माना जा रहा है कि ‘व्हाइट हाउस’ (अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति का आधिकारिक आवास एवं कार्यालय) द्वारा कुछ संयमित रुख अपनाने पर भारत कम से कम 12 क्षेत्रों में शुल्क में कटौती करने पर विचार कर सकता है। मोदी और ट्रंप के शुल्क पर विशेष चर्चा करने की संभावना नहीं है, लेकिन दोनों नेता व्यापक मुद्दों पर विचार-विमर्श कर सकते हैं।

पिछले साल भारत और अमेरिका के बीच द्विपक्षीय व्यापार लगभग 130 अरब अमेरिकी डॉलर रहा था। दोनों नेताओं के बीच हिंद-प्रशांत, यूक्रेन और पश्चिम एशिया के घटनाक्रम की समग्र स्थिति पर भी चर्चा होने की संभावना है। ऐसी संभावना है कि बैठक के दौरान मोदी और ट्रंप ऊर्जा संबंधों को बढ़ावा देने पर ध्यान केंद्रित कर सकते हैं।

भारत ने एक फरवरी को अपने परमाणु दायित्व कानून में संशोधन करने और परमाणु ऊर्जा मिशन स्थापित करने की योजना की घोषणा की थी। भारत के परमाणु क्षति के लिए असैन्य दायित्व अधिनियम, 2010 की कुछ धाराएं दोनों देशों के बीच 16 वर्ष पहले हुए ऐतिहासिक असैन्य परमाणु समझौते के कार्यान्वयन में बाधा बन कर उभरी हैं।

ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि भारत छोटे ‘मॉड्यूलर रिएक्टर’ (एसएमआर) में अमेरिका के साथ असैन्य परमाणु सहयोग की संभावना पर विचार कर रहा है। मोदी फ्रांस की यात्रा के बाद बुधवार शाम को अमेरिका की राजधानी पहुंचे। उन्होंने फ्रांस में देश के राष्ट्रपति इमैनुएल मैक्रों के साथ कृत्रिम बुद्धिमत्ता (एआई) विषय पर ‘आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस एक्शन समिट’ की सह-अध्यक्षता की थी।

टॅग्स :AmericaWashington DCNarendra ModiDonald Trumpअमेरिकानरेंद्र मोदीडोनाल्ड ट्रंप