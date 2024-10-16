Watch Nigeria: पेट्रोल टैंकर पलटा, ईंधन लेने के लिए दौड़े लोग, विस्फोट में 94 की मौत और 50 घायल, वीडियो देखें रो देंगे!

Highlights पुलिस ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी। दर्जनों लोग ईंधन लेने के लिए वाहन की ओर दौड़े थे। 90 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो गई तथा 50 अन्य घायल हो गए।

अबुजाः नाइजीरिया में एक पेट्रोल टैंकर के पलट जाने और उसमें विस्फोट होने से 90 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो गई तथा 50 अन्य घायल हो गए। यह घटना उस समय हुई जब दर्जनों लोग ईंधन लेने के लिए वाहन की ओर दौड़े थे। पुलिस ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी। पुलिस प्रवक्ता लॉन एडम ने बताया कि यह विस्फोट मध्य रात्रि के बाद जिगावा राज्य में हुआ।

FLASH: 94 killed in fuel tanker explosion in Jigawa state.



According to reports, individuals gathered around a tanker that had been involved in an accident in Majia Town to collect petrol. Tragically, the tanker exploded, resulting in at least 94 deaths and 50 injuries. pic.twitter.com/ZKhjbM0vYl — Nigeria Today (@NigeriasToday) October 16, 2024

94 dead and over 50 hospitalized in Jigawa State Nigeria, after a full tank of petrol tanker explodes. pic.twitter.com/01dZ5sKBaL— Marvellous Arinze (@MArinze2993) October 16, 2024

जब टैंकर चालक ने विश्वविद्यालय के निकट राजमार्ग पर वाहन से अपना नियंत्रण खो दिया। एडम ने कहा, “जब विस्फोट हुआ, तब निवासी पलटे हुए टैंकर से ईंधन निकाल रहे थे। विस्फोट के बाद टैंकर में भीषण आग लग गई और 94 लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।”

🇳🇬NIGERIA: At least 94 people died in northern Nigeria when a tanker exploded as locals gathered to retrieve fuel in Majiya, Jigawa state. The blast occurred after the driver lost control and spilled fuel into a ditch. Over 50 are seriously injured, and the death toll may rise. pic.twitter.com/Rf5ygQmVuk — Evoclique (@Evoclique_) October 16, 2024

Web Title: watch Nigeria 94 killed in oil tanker explosion after locals flocked to collect fuel from crashed vehicle see video