Watch Nigeria: पेट्रोल टैंकर पलटा, ईंधन लेने के लिए दौड़े लोग, विस्फोट में 94 की मौत और 50 घायल, वीडियो देखें रो देंगे!

By लोकमत न्यूज़ डेस्क | Published: October 16, 2024 03:46 PM2024-10-16T15:46:43+5:302024-10-16T15:48:14+5:30

Nigeria: पुलिस प्रवक्ता लॉन एडम ने बताया कि यह विस्फोट मध्य रात्रि के बाद जिगावा राज्य में हुआ।

Highlightsपुलिस ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी। दर्जनों लोग ईंधन लेने के लिए वाहन की ओर दौड़े थे।90 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो गई तथा 50 अन्य घायल हो गए।

अबुजाः नाइजीरिया में एक पेट्रोल टैंकर के पलट जाने और उसमें विस्फोट होने से 90 से अधिक लोगों की मौत हो गई तथा 50 अन्य घायल हो गए। यह घटना उस समय हुई जब दर्जनों लोग ईंधन लेने के लिए वाहन की ओर दौड़े थे। पुलिस ने बुधवार को यह जानकारी दी। पुलिस प्रवक्ता लॉन एडम ने बताया कि यह विस्फोट मध्य रात्रि के बाद जिगावा राज्य में हुआ।

 

जब टैंकर चालक ने विश्वविद्यालय के निकट राजमार्ग पर वाहन से अपना नियंत्रण खो दिया। एडम ने कहा, “जब विस्फोट हुआ, तब निवासी पलटे हुए टैंकर से ईंधन निकाल रहे थे। विस्फोट के बाद टैंकर में भीषण आग लग गई और 94 लोगों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई।”

