SpaceX Starship Launch: परीक्षण के 4 मिनट बाद विस्फोट, दूसरा भी विफल, देखें वीडियो

Highlights पहली परीक्षण उड़ान चार मिनट में विस्फोट हो गया। स्पेसएक्स ने पहली बार अपना स्टारशिप रॉकेट लॉन्च किया। अब तक के सबसे बड़े और सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट है।

SpaceX Starship Launch: स्पेसएक्स ने पहली परीक्षण उड़ान पर विशाल रॉकेट प्रक्षेपित किया गया। हालांकि स्पेसएक्स के विशाल नए रॉकेट की पहली परीक्षण उड़ान कुछ ही मिनटों बाद विफल हो गई। पहली परीक्षण उड़ान चार मिनट में विस्फोट हो गया।

SpaceX's Starship, world's biggest rocket, experienced a rapid unscheduled "disassembly" during the first test flight pic.twitter.com/38n4AUsx3W — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

टेस्ला के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ) एलन मस्क द्वारा संचालित अंतरिक्ष कंपनी स्पेसएक्स है। मस्क के स्पेसएक्स ने पहली बार अपना स्टारशिप रॉकेट लॉन्च किया, लेकिन कुछ देर में विफल हो गया।कोई चालक दल जहाज पर नहीं था। यह स्पेसएक्स और अब तक के सबसे बड़े और सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट है।

कंपनी ने सोमवार को इस लॉन्च को धरातल पर उतारने के लिए पहली बार प्रयास किया। गुरुवार को दूसरा प्रयास संभव बनाने के लिए कंपनी की टीमों ने कई काम किया। स्टारशिप को कार्गो और लोगों को पृथ्वी से परे ले जाने के लिए डिज़ाइन किया गया है और अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को चंद्रमा पर वापस लाने की नासा की योजना के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है।

