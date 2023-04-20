SpaceX Starship Launch: परीक्षण के 4 मिनट बाद विस्फोट, दूसरा भी विफल, देखें वीडियो
By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: April 20, 2023 07:53 PM2023-04-20T19:53:23+5:302023-04-20T20:08:07+5:30
SpaceX Starship Launch: टेस्ला के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ) एलन मस्क द्वारा संचालित अंतरिक्ष कंपनी स्पेसएक्स है।
SpaceX Starship Launch: स्पेसएक्स ने पहली परीक्षण उड़ान पर विशाल रॉकेट प्रक्षेपित किया गया। हालांकि स्पेसएक्स के विशाल नए रॉकेट की पहली परीक्षण उड़ान कुछ ही मिनटों बाद विफल हो गई। पहली परीक्षण उड़ान चार मिनट में विस्फोट हो गया।
SpaceX's Starship, world's biggest rocket, experienced a rapid unscheduled "disassembly" during the first test flight pic.twitter.com/38n4AUsx3W— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023
टेस्ला के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी (सीईओ) एलन मस्क द्वारा संचालित अंतरिक्ष कंपनी स्पेसएक्स है। मस्क के स्पेसएक्स ने पहली बार अपना स्टारशिप रॉकेट लॉन्च किया, लेकिन कुछ देर में विफल हो गया।कोई चालक दल जहाज पर नहीं था। यह स्पेसएक्स और अब तक के सबसे बड़े और सबसे शक्तिशाली रॉकेट है।
कंपनी ने सोमवार को इस लॉन्च को धरातल पर उतारने के लिए पहली बार प्रयास किया। गुरुवार को दूसरा प्रयास संभव बनाने के लिए कंपनी की टीमों ने कई काम किया। स्टारशिप को कार्गो और लोगों को पृथ्वी से परे ले जाने के लिए डिज़ाइन किया गया है और अंतरिक्ष यात्रियों को चंद्रमा पर वापस लाने की नासा की योजना के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है।
This is the moment SpaceX's Starship - the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built - launched, and then failed before completing its full test.— The Associated Press (@AP) April 20, 2023
No people or satellites were aboard. https://t.co/DpnSfSGuZnpic.twitter.com/GEYKokG2B7
SpaceX's Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, briefly takes flight then explodes in midair on first launch attempt https://t.co/7fPWwnLKE0pic.twitter.com/2yZpePHMJJ— CNN (@CNN) April 20, 2023
#Watch: #SpaceX's Starship, world’s biggest rocket, explodes during test flight— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) April 20, 2023
Live Updates: https://t.co/no5FLRmhQhpic.twitter.com/HJ3Znr4W4C
UPDATE: SpaceX's Starship rocket explodes four minutes into first test flight pic.twitter.com/d3yhudjbIv— RT (@RT_com) April 20, 2023
JUST IN: SpaceX's Starship rocket blasts off, explodes four minutes into first test flight. https://t.co/lesbUJqdqVpic.twitter.com/mk8rJAtfBA— NBC News (@NBCNews) April 20, 2023