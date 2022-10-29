हैलोवीन उत्सव के दौरान संकरी सड़क पर उमड़ी भीड़, भगदड़ मचने से 100 लोग घायल, दर्जनों लोगों को दिल का दौरा पड़ा

By भाषा | Published: October 29, 2022 09:47 PM2022-10-29T21:47:25+5:302022-10-29T21:49:14+5:30

राष्ट्रीय अग्निशमन एजेंसी के अधिकारी चोई चेओन सिक ने कहा कि इटावन लीजर जिले में शनिवार रात भारी भीड़ के दौरान भगदड़ में करीब 100 लोग घायल हो गए।

अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी।

सियोलःदक्षिण कोरिया की राजधानी सियोल में हैलोवीन उत्सव के दौरान एक संकरी सड़क पर उमड़ी भीड़ में भगदड़ मचने से करीब 100 लोग घायल हो गए। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी।

राष्ट्रीय अग्निशमन एजेंसी के एक अधिकारी चोई चेओन सिक ने कहा कि इटावन लीजर जिले में शनिवार रात भारी भीड़ के दौरान भगदड़ में करीब 100 लोग घायल हो गए। कितने लोगों को दिल का दौरा पड़ा, उनकी संख्या अधिकारी ने नहीं बताई लेकिन कहा कि ऐसे दर्जनों लोग थे।

पुलिस अधिकारियों ने कहा कि इटावोन की सड़कों पर दर्जनों लोगों को सीपीआर दिया जा रहा है जबकि कई अन्य को नजदीकी अस्पतालों में ले जाया गया है। दक्षिण कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति यून सुक येओल ने एक बयान जारी कर अधिकारियों से घायलों के लिए त्वरित उपचार सुनिश्चित करने और उत्सव स्थलों की सुरक्षा की समीक्षा करने को कहा।

टॅग्स :South KoreaNorth Koreaदक्षिण कोरियाउत्तर कोरिया