हैलोवीन उत्सव के दौरान संकरी सड़क पर उमड़ी भीड़, भगदड़ मचने से 100 लोग घायल, दर्जनों लोगों को दिल का दौरा पड़ा

सियोलःदक्षिण कोरिया की राजधानी सियोल में हैलोवीन उत्सव के दौरान एक संकरी सड़क पर उमड़ी भीड़ में भगदड़ मचने से करीब 100 लोग घायल हो गए। अधिकारियों ने यह जानकारी दी।

राष्ट्रीय अग्निशमन एजेंसी के एक अधिकारी चोई चेओन सिक ने कहा कि इटावन लीजर जिले में शनिवार रात भारी भीड़ के दौरान भगदड़ में करीब 100 लोग घायल हो गए। कितने लोगों को दिल का दौरा पड़ा, उनकी संख्या अधिकारी ने नहीं बताई लेकिन कहा कि ऐसे दर्जनों लोग थे।

South Korean officials say dozens in cardiac arrest following crowd surge at Halloween festivities, reports AP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 29, 2022

पुलिस अधिकारियों ने कहा कि इटावोन की सड़कों पर दर्जनों लोगों को सीपीआर दिया जा रहा है जबकि कई अन्य को नजदीकी अस्पतालों में ले जाया गया है। दक्षिण कोरिया के राष्ट्रपति यून सुक येओल ने एक बयान जारी कर अधिकारियों से घायलों के लिए त्वरित उपचार सुनिश्चित करने और उत्सव स्थलों की सुरक्षा की समीक्षा करने को कहा।

#SouthKorea: About 81 people have been receiving CPR after suffering from cardiac arrest in #Seoul's #Itaewon area due to overcrowding during the #Halloween festivities in Itaewon, a popular nightlife district in Seoul. pic.twitter.com/dgyGmFYaNb — Wᵒˡᵛᵉʳᶤᶰᵉ Uᵖᵈᵃᵗᵉˢ𖤐 (@W0lverineupdate) October 29, 2022

South Korean officials say dozens of people were in cardiac arrest after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul.



Read here: https://t.co/8KRuXMCdRxpic.twitter.com/GNFtSToPFz — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) October 29, 2022

[Breaking] Nightmare in #Itaewon. Current status is that over 50 people have collapsed and possible multiple fatalities due to overcrowding during the Halloween festivities. Stay tuned for more info. pic.twitter.com/NhvVqnHlkl — allkpop (@allkpop) October 29, 2022

