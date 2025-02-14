PM Modi US Visit: व्हाइट हाउस में पीएम मोदी को राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने पुराने मित्र की तरह किया वेलकम?, देखें वीडियो

By सतीश कुमार सिंह | Published: February 14, 2025 03:04 AM2025-02-14T03:04:22+5:302025-02-14T03:51:23+5:30

PM Modi US Visit Live: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पिछले महीने डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने के बाद मुलाकात करने वाले चौथे विदेशी नेता हैं।

(Pic: Dan Scavino, White House Account/X)

Highlights ‘ब्लेयर हाउस’ में पहुंचने पर भारतीय-अमेरिकी समुदाय के सदस्यों ने मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत किया।पीएम मोदी राजधानी के मध्य में स्थित अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के अतिथि गृह ‘ब्लेयर हाउस’ में ठहरे हैं।ट्रंप के पिछले महीने दूसरी बार राष्ट्रपति बनने के बाद दोनों नेताओं के बीच यह पहली द्विपक्षीय वार्ता है।

वाशिंगटनः वाशिंगटन डीसी के व्हाइट हाउस में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के बीच बैठक चल रही है। 20 जनवरी, 2025 को 47वें अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के रूप में राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प के उद्घाटन के बाद दोनों नेता पहली बार व्यक्तिगत रूप से मिल रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पिछले महीने ट्रंप के राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने के बाद उनसे मुलाकात करने वाले चौथे विदेशी नेता हैं। ट्रंप इससे पहले इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू, जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिगेरू इशिबा और जॉर्डन के राजा अब्दुल्ला द्वितीय से मुलाकात कर चुके हैं। नए ‘अमेरिका फर्स्ट’ व्यापार एजेंडे और आव्रजन नीति को लेकर भारत में व्याप्त चिंताओं के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ महत्वपूर्ण वार्ता की। ट्रंप ने पीएम मोदी को पुराने मित्र की तरह स्वागत किया।

     

ट्रंप ने प्रधानमंत्री की मेजबानी की। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के अतिथि गृह ‘ब्लेयर हाउस’ में ठहरे हैं। विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस जयशंकर, एनएसए अजीत डोभाल और अमेरिका में भारत के राजदूत विनय मोहन क्वात्रा सहित भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल पीएम मोदी के यहां पहुंचने के तुरंत बाद व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचे।

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अमेरिका की राष्ट्रीय खुफिया निदेशक तुलसी गबार्ड से मुलाकात की और भारत-अमेरिका मित्रता पर चर्चा की। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि गबार्ड भारत-अमेरिका संबंधों की प्रबल समर्थक रही हैं। मोदी ने 43 वर्षीय हिंदू-अमेरिकी गबार्ड की देश की शीर्ष खुफिया अधिकारी के रूप में नियुक्ति पर उन्हें बधाई दी। राष्ट्रीय खुफिया निदेशक के रूप में गबार्ड की नियुक्ति को बुधवार को मंजूरी मिली थी।

ट्रंप प्रशासन के किसी शीर्ष नेतृत्व के साथ मोदी की यह दूसरी मुलाकात है। भारत-अमेरिका संबंधों पर करीब से नजर रखने वाले विशेषज्ञों ने संभावना जताई कि दोनों पक्ष उच्च शुल्क से बचने और समग्र व्यापार समझौते पर विचार करने के विकल्प की संभावना तलाश रहे हैं। बातचीत में आव्रजन और शुल्क जैसे संवेदनशील मुद्दों पर ध्यान केंद्रित किए जाने की संभावना है।

