PM Modi US Visit: व्हाइट हाउस में पीएम मोदी को राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप ने पुराने मित्र की तरह किया वेलकम?, देखें वीडियो

Highlights ‘ब्लेयर हाउस’ में पहुंचने पर भारतीय-अमेरिकी समुदाय के सदस्यों ने मोदी का जोरदार स्वागत किया। पीएम मोदी राजधानी के मध्य में स्थित अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के अतिथि गृह ‘ब्लेयर हाउस’ में ठहरे हैं। ट्रंप के पिछले महीने दूसरी बार राष्ट्रपति बनने के बाद दोनों नेताओं के बीच यह पहली द्विपक्षीय वार्ता है।

वाशिंगटनः वाशिंगटन डीसी के व्हाइट हाउस में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के बीच बैठक चल रही है। 20 जनवरी, 2025 को 47वें अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के रूप में राष्ट्रपति ट्रम्प के उद्घाटन के बाद दोनों नेता पहली बार व्यक्तिगत रूप से मिल रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पिछले महीने ट्रंप के राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेने के बाद उनसे मुलाकात करने वाले चौथे विदेशी नेता हैं। ट्रंप इससे पहले इजराइल के प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू, जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिगेरू इशिबा और जॉर्डन के राजा अब्दुल्ला द्वितीय से मुलाकात कर चुके हैं। नए ‘अमेरिका फर्स्ट’ व्यापार एजेंडे और आव्रजन नीति को लेकर भारत में व्याप्त चिंताओं के बीच प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के साथ महत्वपूर्ण वार्ता की। ट्रंप ने पीएम मोदी को पुराने मित्र की तरह स्वागत किया।

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at White House in Washington, DC to meet US President Donald Trump.



The two leaders are meeting in person for the first time after the inauguration of President Trump as the 47th US President on January 20, 2025.



(Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/SMr9SeU111 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

#WATCH | Washington, DC: Indian delegation including EAM Dr S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and India's Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra, arrive at the White House soon after PM Modi's arrival here pic.twitter.com/Cda018rjS6— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

VIDEO | PM Modi (@narendramodi) arrives at White House in Washington, DC to meet US President Donald Trump.



(Full video available on PTI Videos- https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/6heUzboSeG— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2025

A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump is underway at the White House in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/DpizRwDzmE— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

https://www.lokmatnews.in/world/watch-pm-modi-us-visit-live-i-am-delighted-to-see-you-back-at-white-house-pm-modi-to-president-trump-see-video-our-meeting-means-one-and-one-11-b507/

#WATCH | In the meeting with PM Narendra Modi at the White House, US President Donald Trump says, "It's a great honour to have PM Modi of India. He is a great friend of mine for a long time. We have had a wonderful relationship and we kept the relationship during our 4 year… pic.twitter.com/uxkrug8JxH — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump shake hands as they have a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC.



(Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/2MKaN40cuC— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

ट्रंप ने प्रधानमंत्री की मेजबानी की। अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के अतिथि गृह ‘ब्लेयर हाउस’ में ठहरे हैं। विदेश मंत्री डॉ. एस जयशंकर, एनएसए अजीत डोभाल और अमेरिका में भारत के राजदूत विनय मोहन क्वात्रा सहित भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल पीएम मोदी के यहां पहुंचने के तुरंत बाद व्हाइट हाउस पहुंचे।

US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington, DC.



(Pic: Dan Scavino, White House Account/X) pic.twitter.com/4yI7ruzGRd — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

VIDEO | Visuals of PM Modi (@narendramodi) arriving at White House for a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/37RIy9c2Hc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2025

https://www.lokmatnews.in/business/pm-modi-us-visit-live-president-donald-trump-explodes-tariff-bomb-before-meeting-pm-modi-signs-order-imposing-comprehensive-reciprocal-tariffs-b507/

#WATCH | Washington, DC: Ceremonial guards gather at the premises of the White House to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he is set to arrive here shortly.



He will meet US President Donald Trump. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders after the inauguration… pic.twitter.com/9BZQ0IBf0t — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

VIDEO | Visuals from outside White House in Washington DC ahead of PM Modi's arrival. He will hold bilateral discussions will US President Donald Trump later today. #ModiInUSpic.twitter.com/91pqKgBqIq— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2025

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "...Canada has been very bad to us on trade. But now Canada is going to have to start paying up. Canada has been tough on the military because they have a very low military cost. They think we are going to protect them with our military,… pic.twitter.com/UJSVGXAQFV — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

#WATCH | "...The Ukraine war has to end. The young people are being killed at levels that nobody has seen since World War II. And it's a ridiculous war, and it has to end. We had a good talk with President Putin. I had a good talk with President Zelenskyy, very good talk. And… pic.twitter.com/MbWMVXYpqr— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अमेरिका की राष्ट्रीय खुफिया निदेशक तुलसी गबार्ड से मुलाकात की और भारत-अमेरिका मित्रता पर चर्चा की। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि गबार्ड भारत-अमेरिका संबंधों की प्रबल समर्थक रही हैं। मोदी ने 43 वर्षीय हिंदू-अमेरिकी गबार्ड की देश की शीर्ष खुफिया अधिकारी के रूप में नियुक्ति पर उन्हें बधाई दी। राष्ट्रीय खुफिया निदेशक के रूप में गबार्ड की नियुक्ति को बुधवार को मंजूरी मिली थी।

https://www.lokmatnews.in/business/pm-modi-us-visit-live-prime-minister-narendra-modi-tweets-met-vivek-ramaswamy-his-father-in-law-in-washington-dc-innovation-culture-and-more-b507/

#WATCH | "I would love to have them back (Russia in G7). I think it was a mistake to throw them out... I think Putin would love to be back. Obama and a couple of other people made a mistake, and they got Russia out. It's very possible that if that was the G8 we wouldn't have had… pic.twitter.com/n9Xq6zxn2b — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "...I believe that President Putin, when I spoke to him yesterday, wants peace. I think he would tell me if he didn't. I think he would like to see peace..."



(Video: US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/zIuckeHHLS— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

ट्रंप प्रशासन के किसी शीर्ष नेतृत्व के साथ मोदी की यह दूसरी मुलाकात है। भारत-अमेरिका संबंधों पर करीब से नजर रखने वाले विशेषज्ञों ने संभावना जताई कि दोनों पक्ष उच्च शुल्क से बचने और समग्र व्यापार समझौते पर विचार करने के विकल्प की संभावना तलाश रहे हैं। बातचीत में आव्रजन और शुल्क जैसे संवेदनशील मुद्दों पर ध्यान केंद्रित किए जाने की संभावना है।

https://www.lokmatnews.in/world/watch-pm-modi-us-visit-live-pm-narendra-modi-and-us-national-security-advisor-michael-waltz-tesla-ceo-elon-musk-arrives-blair-house-see-video-b507/

#WATCH | On the meeting between PM Narendra Modi and Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump says, "...They met. I assume he wants to do business in India. But India is a very hard place to do business in because of the tariffs. They have the highest tariffs...It's a hard place to… pic.twitter.com/NZ0zKbmeCV — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

#WATCH | "...BRICS is dead..." says US President Donald Trump



US President Donald Trump says, "BRICS was put there for a bad purpose... I told them if they want to play games with the Dollar, then they are going to be hit by a 100% tariff. The day they mention that they want to… pic.twitter.com/sgI88oktqD— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

https://www.lokmatnews.in/world/pm-modi-us-visit-live-pm-narendra-modi-meet-usas-director-of-national-intelligence-tulsi-gabbard-in-washington-dc-b507/

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "...India traditionally is just about the highest tariff country, they charge more tariffs than any other country. Whatever they charge us, we are charging them..."



(Source - US Network Pool via Reuters) pic.twitter.com/y1bRLzIXNa — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "...Traditionally, India is right at the top of the pack pretty much. There are a couple of smaller countries that are actually more but India charges tremendous tariffs. I remember when Harley Davidson couldn't sell their motorbikes in… pic.twitter.com/7tZ1qjLvr0— ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2025

https://www.lokmatnews.in/photos/world/pm-modi-us-visit-live-pm-narendra-modi-how-pm-welcomed-raising-slogans-bharat-mata-ki-jai-vande-mataram-modi-modi-see-pictures-b507/

Web Title: PM Modi US Visit Live US President Donald Trump welcomes PM Narendra Modi White House in Washington DC 8th meeting see video