भारत जोड़ो यात्राः चार डिग्री तापमान में 'शर्टलेस' बच्चे के साथ चलने पर राहुल पर भड़के भाजपा नेता बग्गा, 'बेशर्म इंसान ही कर सकता है...'

नई दिल्लीः 'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' को लेकर कांग्रेस और भाजपा में राजनीति तेज हो गई है। भाजपा नेता तजिंदर बग्गा ने कांग्रेस के पूर्व सांसद राहुल गांधी पर हमला किया है। ठंड में एक बच्चा धोती पहने हुए दिखा। शर्ट नहीं पहनी है। राहुल गांधी पर बग्गा ने नाराजगी जताई है।

Adults are dressed in full winter proof attire but the kid is being walked naked. What kinda insensitive politics is this in the name of #BharatJodo ? pic.twitter.com/PAmz0WcVqB — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) January 6, 2023

बग्गा ने कहा कि 4 डिग्री तापमान में, केवल एक बेशर्म व्यक्ति ही एक बच्चे को राजनीति के लिए बिना कपड़ों के घुमा सकता है। कांग्रेस और राहुल गांधी को 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस के तापमान पर ठंड में 'शर्टलेस' बच्चे के साथ चलने के लिए ट्विटर यूजर्स ने बेरहमी से ट्रोल किया है। जनेऊ गलत साइड में है।

And the bare chested child is wearing a sacred thread (yagyopaveetham) on the wrong shoulder. One wears the thread on right shoulder to perform pitru ceremonies and final rites for the departed. — Murali Seshadri 🇮🇳 (@MuraliSeshadri) January 7, 2023

4 डिग्री तापमान में राजनीति के लिए एक बच्चे को कपड़े उतार के घुमाना एक बेशर्म ही कर सकता हैं pic.twitter.com/9ZSzitf3EQ — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) January 6, 2023

Dear @RahulGandhi ,

Janeu is worn

over the left shoulder (Upaviti) for auspicious occasions, & it is worn on the right shoulder (Prachnaviti) for inauspicious occasions.

So maybe the kid is trying to tell you he doesn’t find ur Yatra auspicious, & u just didn’t realise it pic.twitter.com/IpuuOSAiSi — Rupa Murthy (@rupamurthy1) January 6, 2023

इस बीच वकील चांदनी प्रीति विजयकुमार शाह ने भी राहुल गांधी द्वारा ठंड की स्थिति में बिना शर्ट या टी-शर्ट के बच्चे के साथ चलने पर कड़ी आपत्ति जताई और दावा किया कि उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग (एनसीपीसीआर) को एक पत्र लिखा है। प्रियांक कानूगगो को भी पत्र लिखा है।

So @INCIndia deleted their Tweet.But does it whitewash the act of CHILD ABUSE for a mere Photo Op?



Plz take this into serious consideration & appropriate action must be taken by @NCPCR_ against INC. Also notify the parents of the kid for giving approval.https://t.co/Kw9RF6DXmlpic.twitter.com/Vu5k9qcDbs — Chandni Preeti Vijaykumar Shah (@adv_chandnishah) January 6, 2023

Even the election commission doesn’t allow political parties to involve children in their campaigns, then why Rahul Gandhi was walking with a child in freezing conditions?



We request the @MinistryWCD to take strict note of and an appropriate action against Rahul Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/Awl4fjhOyL — Puneet Sharma (@iPuneetSharma) January 7, 2023

कांग्रेस पर राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए बच्चों का इस्तेमाल करने का आरोप लगाया और हिंदू धर्म में बड़े धार्मिक महत्व वाले पवित्र धागे जनेऊ पर भव्य पुरानी पार्टी को भी पढ़ाया। राहुल गांधी के साथ चल रहा बच्चा भी जनेऊ पहने नजर आया।

कड़ाके की ठंड में सफेद टी-शर्ट पहनकर उत्तर भारत में भारत जोड़ो यात्रा करने वाले कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी राजनीतिक गलियारों में चर्चा का विषय बन गए हैं। भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के दौरान उनके टी-शर्ट में होने पर बहस पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए, गांधी ने कहा कि हर कोई उनके पहनावे को उजागर कर रहा है, लेकिन "फटे कपड़ों में उनके साथ चलने वाले गरीब किसानों और मजदूरों पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है"।

Before you stoop low for another photo op, keep in mind @INCIndia:



1. Janeu is worn from R to L only when performing last rites.



2. It is despicable not just as a politician, but also as a human to have a minor child walk w/o clothes in such frigid temperatures.



This is ABUSE! pic.twitter.com/0tGDOa1KqW — Chandni Preeti Vijaykumar Shah (@adv_chandnishah) January 6, 2023

With the #janeu worn wrongly!!!



Atleast in the south of #India it is worn over the left shoulder. Only when one is doing #Aparakarma, associated with #Death rituals, it is worn over the right shoulder. @INCIndia is doing Aparakarma of #Hinduism with the bad make-up of a #kid. pic.twitter.com/Vag6RSjhwE — Raj Devar 🇮🇳 (@rkdevar) January 7, 2023

