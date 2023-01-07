भारत जोड़ो यात्राः चार डिग्री तापमान में 'शर्टलेस' बच्चे के साथ चलने पर राहुल पर भड़के भाजपा नेता बग्गा, 'बेशर्म इंसान ही कर सकता है...'

January 7, 2023

भारत जोड़ो यात्राः भाजपा नेता तजिंदर बग्गा ने राहुल गांधी पर हमला किया है। सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने हमला किया है।

हरियाणा के करनाल से होकर गुजर रही है।

नई दिल्लीः 'भारत जोड़ो यात्रा' को लेकर कांग्रेस और भाजपा में राजनीति तेज हो गई है। भाजपा नेता तजिंदर बग्गा ने कांग्रेस के पूर्व सांसद राहुल गांधी पर हमला किया है। ठंड में एक बच्चा धोती पहने हुए दिखा। शर्ट नहीं पहनी है। राहुल गांधी पर बग्गा ने नाराजगी जताई है। 

बग्गा ने कहा कि 4 डिग्री तापमान में, केवल एक बेशर्म व्यक्ति ही एक बच्चे को राजनीति के लिए बिना कपड़ों के घुमा सकता है। कांग्रेस और राहुल गांधी को 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस के तापमान पर ठंड में 'शर्टलेस' बच्चे के साथ चलने के लिए ट्विटर यूजर्स ने बेरहमी से ट्रोल किया है। जनेऊ गलत साइड में है। 

इस बीच वकील चांदनी प्रीति विजयकुमार शाह ने भी राहुल गांधी द्वारा ठंड की स्थिति में बिना शर्ट या टी-शर्ट के बच्चे के साथ चलने पर कड़ी आपत्ति जताई और दावा किया कि उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय बाल अधिकार संरक्षण आयोग (एनसीपीसीआर) को एक पत्र लिखा है। प्रियांक कानूगगो को भी पत्र लिखा है।

कांग्रेस पर राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए बच्चों का इस्तेमाल करने का आरोप लगाया और हिंदू धर्म में बड़े धार्मिक महत्व वाले पवित्र धागे जनेऊ पर भव्य पुरानी पार्टी को भी पढ़ाया। राहुल गांधी के साथ चल रहा बच्चा भी जनेऊ पहने नजर आया।

कड़ाके की ठंड में सफेद टी-शर्ट पहनकर उत्तर भारत में भारत जोड़ो यात्रा करने वाले कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी राजनीतिक गलियारों में चर्चा का विषय बन गए हैं। भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के दौरान उनके टी-शर्ट में होने पर बहस पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए, गांधी ने कहा कि हर कोई उनके पहनावे को उजागर कर रहा है, लेकिन "फटे कपड़ों में उनके साथ चलने वाले गरीब किसानों और मजदूरों पर कोई ध्यान नहीं दे रहा है"।

