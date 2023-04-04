AI एक्सपर्ट ने ChatGPT को बताया हिमशैल का एक सिरा, जानें प्रोडक्टिविटी बढ़ाने के लिए 10 सबसे मूल्यवान AI उपकरण

AI एक्सपर्ट ने ChatGPT को बताया हिमशैल का एक सिरा, जानें प्रोडक्टिविटी बढ़ाने के लिए 10 सबसे मूल्यवान AI उपकरण
Published: April 4, 2023
एआई एक्सपर्ट जैन कहान (Zain Kahn) ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि चैटजीपीटी हिमशैल का सिरा मात्र है। मार्च में 1,000+ एआई उपकरण जारी किए गए थे।
नई दिल्ली: चैटजीपीटी (ChatGPT) एआई (AI) तकनीक द्वारा संचालित एक प्राकृतिक भाषा प्रसंस्करण उपकरण है जो आपको चैटबॉट के साथ मानव जैसी बातचीत और बहुत कुछ करने की अनुमति देता है। भाषा मॉडल सवालों के जवाब दे सकता है और ईमेल, निबंध और कोड लिखने जैसे कार्यों में आपकी सहायता कर सकता है।
ChatGPT is just the tip of the iceberg.— Zain Kahn (@heykahn) April 2, 2023
1,000+ AI tools were released in March.
Here are the 10 most valuable AI tools to boost your productivity:
चैटजीपीटी को लेकर लोग काफी उत्सुक नजर आ रहे हैं। इसी क्रम में एआई एक्सपर्ट जैन कहान (Zain Kahn) ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि चैटजीपीटी हिमशैल का सिरा मात्र है। मार्च में 1,000+ एआई उपकरण जारी किए गए थे। इसके अलावा उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट के जरिए लोगों की उत्पादकता को बढ़ावा देने के लिए 10 सबसे मूल्यवान एआई उपकरणों की बात की भी है। उन्होंने इसे लेकर सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट किए हैं।
क्रिस्प एआई
1. Krisp AI— Zain Kahn (@heykahn) April 2, 2023
An AI-powered noise cancellation app that mutes background noise in real-time calls like Zoom meetings with just one click. pic.twitter.com/bLPldSbEUt
एक एआई-संचालित नॉइज कैंसलेशन ऐप जो वास्तविक समय की कॉल जैसे जूम मीटिंग्स में केवल एक क्लिक के साथ पृष्ठभूमि शोर को म्यूट करता है।
गामा एआई
2. Gamma AI— Zain Kahn (@heykahn) April 2, 2023
A GPT-4 powered app that can create compelling presentation decks in minutes.
With Gamma, you can create engaging presentations, memos, briefs, and docs that are easy to discuss live or share async. pic.twitter.com/tXdWQPFvco
एक GPT-4 संचालित ऐप जो मिनटों में सम्मोहक प्रस्तुति डेक बना सकता है। गामा के साथ आप आकर्षक प्रेजेंटेशन, मेमो, ब्रीफ और डॉक्स बना सकते हैं जो लाइव चर्चा या एसिंक्स साझा करना आसान है।
IPhone के लिए पर्प्लेक्सिटी
3. Perplexity for IPhone— Zain Kahn (@heykahn) April 2, 2023
Perplexity is a search app that provides instant answers and cited sources on any topic.
You can learn and explore faster than ever before with:
• Follow-up questions
• Voice search
• Thread history and more. pic.twitter.com/N5dv6eIXV5
Perplexity एक सर्च एप है जो किसी भी विषय पर तत्काल उत्तर और उद्धृत स्रोत प्रदान करता है। आप पहले से कहीं अधिक तेजी से सीख और एक्सप्लोर कर सकते हैं:
-फॉलो-अप क्वेश्चन
-वॉइस सर्च
-थ्रेड हिस्ट्री व और भी भी बहुत कुछ।
बैकग्राउंड एआई
4. Background AI— Zain Kahn (@heykahn) April 2, 2023
An AI-powered tool to create realistic, studio-quality backgrounds, illustrations, and portraits in seconds. pic.twitter.com/PD7389wWkG
यथार्थवादी, स्टूडियो-गुणवत्ता वाले बैकग्राउंड, चित्रण और सेकंड में पोर्ट्रेट बनाने के लिए एआई-संचालित टूल।
टास्कडे एआई
5. Taskade AI— Zain Kahn (@heykahn) April 2, 2023
An AI-powered team organiser to simplify the way your team works.
Helps you distribute work among team members to get work done faster and smarter.
• Manage Tasks
• Organize data using mind maps
• Chat with team and write notes pic.twitter.com/djkIrAbWYl
आपकी टीम के काम करने के तरीके को आसान बनाने के लिए एआई-संचालित टीम आयोजक। काम को तेजी से और स्मार्ट तरीके से पूरा करने के लिए टीम के सदस्यों के बीच काम बांटने में आपकी मदद करता है।
-कार्य प्रबंधित करें
-माइंड मैप्स का उपयोग करके डेटा व्यवस्थित करें
-टीम के साथ चैट करें और नोट्स लिखें
किकरेस्यूम एआई
6. Kickresume AI:— Zain Kahn (@heykahn) April 2, 2023
This AI tool helps you land 5x more job interviews
You can automate your CV creation with AI-powered Resume builder. pic.twitter.com/jsJwf067pZ
यह एआई टूल आपको 5 गुना अधिक जॉब इंटरव्यू देने में मदद करता है। आप एआई-संचालित रिज्यूमे बिल्डर के साथ अपने सीवी निर्माण को स्वचालित कर सकते हैं।
स्टेबिलिटी एआई
7. Stability AI— Zain Kahn (@heykahn) April 2, 2023
Photoshop's AI plugin powered by Stable Diffusion.
Helps you create, edit, and iterate AI images directly within Photoshop. pic.twitter.com/bGdbCqqTVA
फोटोशॉप का एआई प्लगइन स्टेबल डिफ्यूजन द्वारा संचालित है। सीधे फोटोशॉप के भीतर एआई छवियों को बनाने, संपादित करने और पुनरावृति करने में आपकी सहायता करता है।
हबरमैन एआई
8. Huberman AI:— Zain Kahn (@heykahn) April 2, 2023
Andrew Huberman hosts the world's most downloaded health podcast.
But there are 100s of episodes and it's hard to find exactly which health advice you're looking for.
Huberman AI helps you find just the advice you're looking for by asking it a question. pic.twitter.com/rRbBc0UPo4
एंड्रयू हबरमैन दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किए जाने वाले हेल्थ पॉडकास्ट को होस्ट करते हैं। लेकिन 100 एपिसोड हैं और यह पता लगाना मुश्किल है कि आप कौन सी स्वास्थ्य सलाह ढूंढ रहे हैं। हबरमैन एआई आपको एक प्रश्न पूछकर केवल वह सलाह खोजने में मदद करता है जिसकी आप तलाश कर रहे हैं।
स्लाइड एआई
9. Slides AI:— Zain Kahn (@heykahn) April 2, 2023
Generate beautiful slides and compelling presentations with AI in seconds. pic.twitter.com/f6zjtC6ftb
सेकंड में एआई के साथ सुंदर स्लाइड और सम्मोहक प्रस्तुतियाँ उत्पन्न करें।
उइजार्ड
10. Uizard:— Zain Kahn (@heykahn) April 2, 2023
True innovation is indistinguishable from magic - that's what Uizard feels like.
Draw your idea on a piece of paper and watch Uizard turn the scan into a beautiful design within seconds. pic.twitter.com/6V85B7guQ2
कागज के एक टुकड़े पर अपना विचार बनाएं और उइजार्ड को स्कैन को सेकंड के भीतर एक सुंदर डिजाइन में बदल दें।