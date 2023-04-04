AI एक्सपर्ट ने ChatGPT को बताया हिमशैल का एक सिरा, जानें प्रोडक्टिविटी बढ़ाने के लिए 10 सबसे मूल्यवान AI उपकरण

By मनाली रस्तोगी | Published: April 4, 2023 12:28 PM2023-04-04T12:28:37+5:302023-04-04T12:28:37+5:30

एआई एक्सपर्ट जैन कहान (Zain Kahn) ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि चैटजीपीटी हिमशैल का सिरा मात्र है। मार्च में 1,000+ एआई उपकरण जारी किए गए थे।

नई दिल्ली: चैटजीपीटी (ChatGPT) एआई (AI) तकनीक द्वारा संचालित एक प्राकृतिक भाषा प्रसंस्करण उपकरण है जो आपको चैटबॉट के साथ मानव जैसी बातचीत और बहुत कुछ करने की अनुमति देता है। भाषा मॉडल सवालों के जवाब दे सकता है और ईमेल, निबंध और कोड लिखने जैसे कार्यों में आपकी सहायता कर सकता है।

चैटजीपीटी को लेकर लोग काफी उत्सुक नजर आ रहे हैं। इसी क्रम में एआई एक्सपर्ट जैन कहान (Zain Kahn) ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि चैटजीपीटी हिमशैल का सिरा मात्र है। मार्च में 1,000+ एआई उपकरण जारी किए गए थे। इसके अलावा उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट के जरिए लोगों की उत्पादकता को बढ़ावा देने के लिए 10 सबसे मूल्यवान एआई उपकरणों की बात की भी है। उन्होंने इसे लेकर सिलसिलेवार ट्वीट किए हैं। 

क्रिस्प एआई

एक एआई-संचालित नॉइज कैंसलेशन ऐप जो वास्तविक समय की कॉल जैसे जूम मीटिंग्स में केवल एक क्लिक के साथ पृष्ठभूमि शोर को म्यूट करता है।

गामा एआई

एक GPT-4 संचालित ऐप जो मिनटों में सम्मोहक प्रस्तुति डेक बना सकता है। गामा के साथ आप आकर्षक प्रेजेंटेशन, मेमो, ब्रीफ और डॉक्स बना सकते हैं जो लाइव चर्चा या एसिंक्स साझा करना आसान है। 

IPhone के लिए पर्प्लेक्सिटी

Perplexity एक सर्च एप है जो किसी भी विषय पर तत्काल उत्तर और उद्धृत स्रोत प्रदान करता है। आप पहले से कहीं अधिक तेजी से सीख और एक्सप्लोर कर सकते हैं:

-फॉलो-अप क्वेश्चन

-वॉइस सर्च

-थ्रेड हिस्ट्री व और भी भी बहुत कुछ।

बैकग्राउंड एआई

यथार्थवादी, स्टूडियो-गुणवत्ता वाले बैकग्राउंड, चित्रण और सेकंड में पोर्ट्रेट बनाने के लिए एआई-संचालित टूल।

टास्कडे एआई

आपकी टीम के काम करने के तरीके को आसान बनाने के लिए एआई-संचालित टीम आयोजक। काम को तेजी से और स्मार्ट तरीके से पूरा करने के लिए टीम के सदस्यों के बीच काम बांटने में आपकी मदद करता है। 

-कार्य प्रबंधित करें

-माइंड मैप्स का उपयोग करके डेटा व्यवस्थित करें

-टीम के साथ चैट करें और नोट्स लिखें

किकरेस्यूम एआई

यह एआई टूल आपको 5 गुना अधिक जॉब इंटरव्यू देने में मदद करता है। आप एआई-संचालित रिज्यूमे बिल्डर के साथ अपने सीवी निर्माण को स्वचालित कर सकते हैं।

स्टेबिलिटी एआई

फोटोशॉप का एआई प्लगइन स्टेबल डिफ्यूजन द्वारा संचालित है। सीधे फोटोशॉप के भीतर एआई छवियों को बनाने, संपादित करने और पुनरावृति करने में आपकी सहायता करता है।

हबरमैन एआई

एंड्रयू हबरमैन दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किए जाने वाले हेल्थ पॉडकास्ट को होस्ट करते हैं। लेकिन 100 एपिसोड हैं और यह पता लगाना मुश्किल है कि आप कौन सी स्वास्थ्य सलाह ढूंढ रहे हैं। हबरमैन एआई आपको एक प्रश्न पूछकर केवल वह सलाह खोजने में मदद करता है जिसकी आप तलाश कर रहे हैं।

स्लाइड एआई

सेकंड में एआई के साथ सुंदर स्लाइड और सम्मोहक प्रस्तुतियाँ उत्पन्न करें।

उइजार्ड

कागज के एक टुकड़े पर अपना विचार बनाएं और उइजार्ड को स्कैन को सेकंड के भीतर एक सुंदर डिजाइन में बदल दें।

ChatGPT is just tip of iceberg says Zain Kahn 10 most valuable AI tools to boost your productivity

