WHO IS Gyanesh Kumar: कौन हैं ज्ञानेश कुमार?, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अध्यक्षता वाली चयन समिति ने लिया फैसला, 26वां मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त

February 18, 2025

नई दिल्लीः ज्ञानेश कुमार को 26वां मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त नियुक्त किया गया है। मौजूदा मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त राजीव कुमार का कार्यकाल 18 फरवरी को समाप्त हो रहा है। केरल कैडर के पूर्व आईएएस अधिकारी को प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी, केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री अर्जुन राम मेघवाल, केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह और लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता राहुल गांधी के नेतृत्व वाले एक पैनल द्वारा नियुक्त किया गया है। कुमार ने संसदीय कार्य मंत्रालय में सचिव के रूप में कार्य किया है। वह केरल कैडर से 1988-बैच के हैं। वह अमित शाह के अधीन सहयोग मंत्रालय में सचिव के पद से सेवानिवृत्त हुए थे।

  

चुनाव आयुक्त ज्ञानेश कुमार को 19 फरवरी 2025 से भारत के नए मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है। कुमार को 19 फरवरी 2025 से भारत के नए मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त हैं। 1989 बैच के आईएएस डॉ. विवेक जोशी को चुनाव आयुक्त के रूप में नियुक्त किया गया है, जो उनके कार्यालय का कार्यभार संभालने की तारीख से प्रभावी होगा।

 

  

कुमार ने गृह मंत्रालय में सेवा करते हुए श्री राम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट की स्थापना में महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाई। जब 2019 में अनुच्छेद 370 को अप्रभावी घोषित किया गया था, तब वह गृह मंत्रालय में जम्मू-कश्मीर डेस्क के प्रभारी थे। राजीव कुमार के बाद ज्ञानेश कुमार सबसे वरिष्ठ चुनाव आयुक्त (ईसी) थे। कार्यकाल 26 जनवरी 2029 तक रहेगा।

यह पहली बार है, जब देश के चुनाव निगरानी प्रमुख की नियुक्ति के लिए एक चयन पैनल का गठन किया गया है। चुनाव आयोग (ईसी) एक तीन सदस्यीय निकाय है, जो एक मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त (सीईसी) और दो चुनाव आयुक्तों से बना है। तीन चुनाव आयुक्त समान हैं। सीईसी और ईसी की नियुक्ति एक चयन समिति की सिफारिशों के आधार पर भारत के राष्ट्रपति द्वारा की जाती है।

 

इस समिति का नेतृत्व भारत के प्रधानमंत्री करते हैं और इसमें लोकसभा में विपक्ष के नेता के साथ-साथ प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा नामित एक केंद्रीय मंत्रिपरिषद सदस्य भी शामिल होता है। सुखबीर सिंह संधू दूसरे निर्वाचन आयुक्त हैं। सिफारिश के आधार पर राष्ट्रपति अगले सीईसी की नियुक्ति करेंगी।

