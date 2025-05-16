Bhuj Air Force Station: ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर गर्व, राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- पाकिस्तान में पोषित आतंकवाद को कुचलने के लिए भारतीय वायुसेना के लिए सिर्फ 23 मिनट ही काफी, देखें वीडियो

Bhuj Air Force Station: पूरी दुनिया ने देखा कि कैसे हमारी सेना ने पाकिस्तानी धरती पर नौ आतंकवादी ठिकानों को नष्ट कर दिया

Highlightsदुश्मन पर हावी रहे बल्कि उन्हें नेस्तनाबूद करने में भी सफलता पाई।निभाई गई प्रभावी भूमिका की न केवल भारत में बल्कि विदेशों में भी सराहना हो रही है।ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान यह साबित हो गया है।

भुजः भुज एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान आपने जो कुछ भी किया, उससे सभी भारतीयों को गर्व हुआ है, चाहे वे भारत में हों या विदेश में। पाकिस्तान में पोषित आतंकवाद को कुचलने के लिए भारतीय वायुसेना के लिए सिर्फ 23 मिनट ही काफी थे। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान भारतीय सेना द्वारा निभाई गई प्रभावी भूमिका की न केवल भारत में बल्कि विदेशों में भी सराहना हो रही है। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में हमारे सशस्त्र बल न केवल दुश्मन पर हावी रहे बल्कि उन्हें नेस्तनाबूद करने में भी सफलता पाई। पूरी दुनिया ने देखा कि कैसे हमारी सेना ने पाकिस्तानी धरती पर नौ आतंकवादी ठिकानों को नष्ट कर दिया

 

 

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर कहा कि हमारी वायु सेना ने आतंकवाद के खिलाफ इस अभियान का प्रभावी ढंग से संचालन किया। हमारी वायु सेना ने अपने पराक्रम, साहस और गौरव से नई और महान ऊंचाइयों को छुआ है। यह छोटी बात नहीं है कि हमारी वायुसेना पाकिस्तान के हर कोने तक पहुंचने की क्षमता रखती है, ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान यह साबित हो गया है। 

 

 

 

