Bhuj Air Force Station: ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर गर्व, राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा- पाकिस्तान में पोषित आतंकवाद को कुचलने के लिए भारतीय वायुसेना के लिए सिर्फ 23 मिनट ही काफी, देखें वीडियो

भुजः भुज एयरफोर्स स्टेशन पर रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान आपने जो कुछ भी किया, उससे सभी भारतीयों को गर्व हुआ है, चाहे वे भारत में हों या विदेश में। पाकिस्तान में पोषित आतंकवाद को कुचलने के लिए भारतीय वायुसेना के लिए सिर्फ 23 मिनट ही काफी थे। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान भारतीय सेना द्वारा निभाई गई प्रभावी भूमिका की न केवल भारत में बल्कि विदेशों में भी सराहना हो रही है। ऑपरेशन सिंदूर में हमारे सशस्त्र बल न केवल दुश्मन पर हावी रहे बल्कि उन्हें नेस्तनाबूद करने में भी सफलता पाई। पूरी दुनिया ने देखा कि कैसे हमारी सेना ने पाकिस्तानी धरती पर नौ आतंकवादी ठिकानों को नष्ट कर दिया

#WATCH | At Bhuj Air Force Station, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Whatever you did during #OperationSindoor, has made all Indians proud - whether they are in India or abroad. Just 23 minutes were enough for the Indian Air Force to crush terrorism being nurtured in… pic.twitter.com/9u2WqnVnly — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

#WATCH | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with air warriors at Gujarat's Bhuj Air Base; Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also present pic.twitter.com/J7lLhv85JI— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

#WATCH | | Gujarat: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "Indian Air Force assumed a very impactful role in #OperationSindoor and it is being appreciated not only in this country but also in the countries of the world. In this Operation, you not only dominated the enemies but… pic.twitter.com/H1j4tahq5y — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने ऑपरेशन सिंदूर पर कहा कि हमारी वायु सेना ने आतंकवाद के खिलाफ इस अभियान का प्रभावी ढंग से संचालन किया। हमारी वायु सेना ने अपने पराक्रम, साहस और गौरव से नई और महान ऊंचाइयों को छुआ है। यह छोटी बात नहीं है कि हमारी वायुसेना पाकिस्तान के हर कोने तक पहुंचने की क्षमता रखती है, ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के दौरान यह साबित हो गया है।

#WATCH | Bhuj, Gujarat | Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "#OperationSindoor is not over yet. Whatever happened was just a trailer. When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world." pic.twitter.com/13BHeIZgkS — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

#WATCH | Gujarat: At Bhuj Air Force Station, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "You have made the entire nation believe that 'Naya Bharat ab sahan nahi karta, balki wah palat kar jawab deta hai'. I can say all I want but my words would fail to assess your actions. On behalf of… pic.twitter.com/uT1dsCvBCf — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

#WATCH | Gujarat: At Bhuj Air Force Station, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "The entire world has seen how you destroyed nine terrorist camps located on the soil of Pakistan. In the action taken later, several of their air bases were destroyed. During #OperationSindoor,… pic.twitter.com/Ous0ybdG1Y — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

#WATCH | Chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Jo Bole So Nihal' resonate at Gujarat's Bhuj Air Base as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commends the contribution of Indian Armed Forces in the success of #OperationSindoorpic.twitter.com/bT7kXvigzz — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2025

