Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15 Updates: 1 रजत और 5 कांस्य के साथ 6 पदक लेकर 71वें स्थान पर भारत, पेरिस ओलंपिक में अभियान खत्म, देखें टॉप-7 देश की लिस्ट

Highlights Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15 Updates: मनु भाकर ने पेरिस खेलों में दो कांस्य पदक जीते। Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15 Updates: नीरज चोपड़ा ने रजत अपने नाम किया। Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15 Updates: अमन सहरावत सबसे कम उम्र के भारतीय चैंपियन हैंं।

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15 Updates: पेरिस ओलंपिक का 33वां संस्करण भारतीय दल के लिए खत्म हो गया। रीतिका हुडा के रेपेचेज राउंड के लिए क्वालीफाई करने में असफल रहने के बाद भारतीय एथलीट का अभियान खत्म हो गया। भारतीय दल ध्वजवाहक निशानेबाज मनु भाकर और हॉकी खिलाड़ी पीआर श्रीजेश के नेतृत्व में समापन समारोह में भाग लेंगे। समापन समारोह स्थानीय समयानुसार रात 9 बजे (12:30 पूर्वाह्न, 12 अगस्त) शुरू होगा। मनु ने पेरिस खेलों में दो कांस्य पदक जीते, जबकि श्रीजेश ने अपना आखिरी हॉकी मैच स्पेन के खिलाफ खेला और लगातार दूसरा कांस्य पदक दिलाया।

#WATCH | Paris: Nita Ambani, IOC member and Founder & Chairperson, Reliance Foundation and President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) PT Usha felicitate Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on winning a Silver medal at the Paris Olympics 2024. pic.twitter.com/jJqjArHOLl — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2024

Extremely humbled by the support and wishes that have been pouring in. This is something that I've always dreamt of. Proud to perform at the biggest stage for my country 🇮🇳 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8U6sHOLulR — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) July 30, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15 Updates: ओलंपिक खेलों में पदक विजेताओं की पूरी सूचीः

1. नीरज चोपड़ाः रजत, पुरुष भाला फेंक

2. भारतीय हॉकी टीमः कांस्य, पुरुष हॉकी

3. स्वप्निल कुसालेः कांस्य, शूटिंग, 50 मीटर राइफल 3 पोजीशन (पुरुष)

4. मनु भाकर और सरबजोत सिंहः कांस्य, शूटिंग, 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल मिश्रित टीम स्पर्धा

5. मनु भाकरः कांस्य, शूटिंग, 10 मीटर एयर पिस्टल

6. अमन सहरावतः कांस्य, कुश्ती।

PRIDE OF THE COUNTRY!



Congratulations Aman Sehrawat on clinching Bronze at the Paris Olympics. Your hard work and dedication paid off... This is just the beginning of a very bright future for you 💪🥉#Cheer4Bharat#TeamIndia#wrestling#Paris2024#Olympicspic.twitter.com/u7uucmSIEW — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 9, 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 15 Updates: पदक तालिका (गोल्ड, सिल्वर, कांस्य और टोटल)

1. चीनः 39-27-24-90

2. अमेरिकाः 38-42-42-122

3. ऑस्ट्रेलियाः 18-18-14-50

4. जापानः 18-12-13-43

5. फ्रांसः 16-24-22-62

6. ग्रेट बिटेनः 14-22-27-63

7. दक्षिण कोरियाः 13-8-9-30

71ः भारतः 0-1-5-6

The meeting with the Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Shrimati Raksha Khadse was very fruitful. We spoke at length about my time in Paris, and it was encouraging to discuss her ideas on the bright future of shooting in India. Thank you for your wishes, ma'am… https://t.co/7dtdueOCfF — Manu Bhaker🇮🇳 (@realmanubhaker) August 9, 2024

